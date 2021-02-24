 

Groupon to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:30pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Groupon to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
10.02.21
Lockdown Love: Pandemic Has Aged the Average Relationship Four Years

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
101
Groupon shorten? Nur wie?
08.06.20
5
Chancen jetzt für Groupon