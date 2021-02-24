Finance of America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Finance of America Companies (“Finance of America” or the “Company” ), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform that intends to merge in a business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”) that will result in Finance of America becoming a publicly-listed company, today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/ or visit Replay Acquisition’s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com/.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

1-877-407-0784 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8560 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through March 16, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13716713. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors/ or Replay Acquisition’s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com/.

About Finance of America

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX, and is supported by leading global asset manager, The Blackstone Group. www.financeofamerica.com

About Replay Acquisition

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition is a NYSE-listed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industries that Replay Acquisition believes have favorable prospects and a high likelihood of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. These industries include consumer, telecommunications and technology, energy, infrastructure, financial services and real estate, among others. www.replayacquisition.com