 

Summit Bank Hires Portland Banking Veteran Jamie Shulman as Portland Market President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:03  |   |   |   

Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) is pleased to announce that Jamie Shulman, a longtime Pacific Northwest commercial banking executive and community leader, has joined Summit Bank as Market President for the Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington market. In this newly established role, Shulman will utilize his depth of banking experience to support the growth of Summit Bank’s client base in the aforementioned market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006062/en/

Portland Market President Jamie Shulman (Photo: Business Wire)

Portland Market President Jamie Shulman (Photo: Business Wire)

Shulman’s prior executive role was as President, Chief Executive Officer of a regional business bank with operations in Portland. While in this role, he led the significant growth of the bank. Preceding that, he worked in senior executive positions at two national banks. He is skilled in the areas of strategic planning, key account management, risk management, operational excellence, regulatory compliance, financial analysis and business development.

“Jamie is an incredible banker and an extraordinary community leader,” says Summit Bank President & CEO Craig Wanichek. “We look forward to Jamie playing a major role in leading our Portland Metropolitan team to become Oregon’s Business Bank of preference as we grow in the marketplace.”

According to Portland Market President Jamie Shulman, “I am very excited to join the Summit Bank team. We are committed to being flexible, responsive and aligned with the goals of our clients. We look forward to becoming a meaningful participant in the Portland Metropolitan market.”

Shulman, who has a Bachelor of Science from Denver University, is also involved in the Portland community. He is a member of the Oregon, Washington and Idaho Banker Associations, a Committee Member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland and has served on numerous other nonprofit boards and committees. “I look forward to the opportunity to help lead Summit Bank to become Oregon’s Business Bank of preference for businesses in the Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington areas. We have a strong team and I am excited to work collaboratively with our colleagues, clients, and members of our community.”

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Bank Hires Portland Banking Veteran Jamie Shulman as Portland Market President Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) is pleased to announce that Jamie Shulman, a longtime Pacific Northwest commercial banking executive and community leader, has joined Summit Bank as Market President for the Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update