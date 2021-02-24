Summit Bank Hires Portland Banking Veteran Jamie Shulman as Portland Market President

Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) is pleased to announce that Jamie Shulman, a longtime Pacific Northwest commercial banking executive and community leader, has joined Summit Bank as Market President for the Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington market. In this newly established role, Shulman will utilize his depth of banking experience to support the growth of Summit Bank’s client base in the aforementioned market.

Portland Market President Jamie Shulman (Photo: Business Wire)

Shulman’s prior executive role was as President, Chief Executive Officer of a regional business bank with operations in Portland. While in this role, he led the significant growth of the bank. Preceding that, he worked in senior executive positions at two national banks. He is skilled in the areas of strategic planning, key account management, risk management, operational excellence, regulatory compliance, financial analysis and business development.

“Jamie is an incredible banker and an extraordinary community leader,” says Summit Bank President & CEO Craig Wanichek. “We look forward to Jamie playing a major role in leading our Portland Metropolitan team to become Oregon’s Business Bank of preference as we grow in the marketplace.”

According to Portland Market President Jamie Shulman, “I am very excited to join the Summit Bank team. We are committed to being flexible, responsive and aligned with the goals of our clients. We look forward to becoming a meaningful participant in the Portland Metropolitan market.”

Shulman, who has a Bachelor of Science from Denver University, is also involved in the Portland community. He is a member of the Oregon, Washington and Idaho Banker Associations, a Committee Member of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland and has served on numerous other nonprofit boards and committees. “I look forward to the opportunity to help lead Summit Bank to become Oregon’s Business Bank of preference for businesses in the Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington areas. We have a strong team and I am excited to work collaboratively with our colleagues, clients, and members of our community.”

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224006062/en/