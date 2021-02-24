Public Storage Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Comment from the CEO
“At Public Storage, our focus on the health and safety of employees and customers, enhancing the industry’s leading platform and brand, and utilizing unparalleled capital access to fund growth drove our success in 2020,” said Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The outlook is favorable as we enter 2021. Public Storage is transforming the customer experience through innovation amidst strong consumer demand while executing on a robust external growth environment through property acquisitions, development, and redevelopment.”
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $292.2 million or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared to $327.3 million or $1.87 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $35.1 million or $0.20 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $35.4 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange losses associated with our Euro denominated debt and (ii) a $12.3 million increase in general and administrative expense, partially offset by (iii) a $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income (described below).
The $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $6.3 million increase in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below) and a $10.2 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 0.8% or $4.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to improved occupancy. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities decreased by 1.1% or $1.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 9.3% ($2.6 million) decrease in on-site property manager payroll. The increase in net operating income of $10.2 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.
Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
In 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $1,098.3 million or $6.29 per diluted common share, compared to $1,272.8 million or $7.29 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $174.4 million or $1.00 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $105.8 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $40.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) a $21.1 million increase in general and administrative expense, (iv) a $15.6 million decrease due to the impact of allocations to preferred shareholders with respect to redemption of preferred shares, and (v) a $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below).
The $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $41.7 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities, offset partially by a $33.7 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 1.0% or $23.7 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 2.7% or $18.1 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 22.5% ($11.0 million) increase in marketing expenses, a 3.1% ($7.4 million) increase in property tax expense, and a 2.5% ($3.1 million) increase in on-site property manager payroll expense. The increase in net operating income of $33.7 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.
Funds from Operations
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, funds from operations (“FFO”) was $2.57 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.72 in 2019, representing a decrease of 5.5%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this non-GAAP measure, is attached.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, FFO was $9.75 per diluted common share, as compared to $10.58 in 2019, representing a decrease of 7.8%.
We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of preferred securities, and (iii) certain other significant non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or expense items such as loss contingency accruals, casualties, due diligence, and advisory costs. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may not be comparable among REITs.
The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per share
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
$
|
2.72
|
|
(5.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
9.75
|
|
$
|
10.58
|
|
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
Eliminate the per share impact of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
items excluded from Core FFO, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
our equity share from investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
Application of EITF D-42
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Core FFO per share
|
$
|
2.93
|
|
$
|
2.84
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
10.61
|
|
$
|
10.75
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property Operations – Same Store Facilities
The Same Store Facilities consist of facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost of operations since January 1, 2018. The composition of our Same Store Facilities allows us to more effectively evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and exclude the impact of fill-up of unstabilized facilities, which can significantly affect operating trends. We believe the Same Store information is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,221 facilities (143.7 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately 82% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at December 31, 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Data for the Same
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store Facilities (2,221 facilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
$
|
600,528
|
|
|
$
|
588,177
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,355,576
|
|
|
$
|
2,353,625
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Late charges and administrative fees
|
|
18,984
|
|
|
|
26,605
|
|
|
(28.6
|
)%
|
|
|
80,970
|
|
|
|
106,604
|
|
|
(24.0
|
)%
|
Total revenues (a)
|
|
619,512
|
|
|
|
614,782
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,436,546
|
|
|
|
2,460,229
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct cost of operations (a):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property taxes
|
|
38,778
|
|
|
|
38,969
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
247,860
|
|
|
|
240,451
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
On-site property manager payroll
|
|
25,750
|
|
|
|
28,395
|
|
|
(9.3
|
)%
|
|
|
125,051
|
|
|
|
121,978
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
12,371
|
|
|
|
11,667
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
46,582
|
|
|
|
47,445
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
Snow removal
|
|
598
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
(32.1
|
)%
|
|
|
2,639
|
|
|
|
4,058
|
|
|
(35.0
|
)%
|
Utilities
|
|
9,090
|
|
|
|
10,327
|
|
|
(12.0
|
)%
|
|
|
39,459
|
|
|
|
43,461
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)%
|
Marketing
|
|
13,075
|
|
|
|
13,207
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
59,901
|
|
|
|
48,911
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
Other direct property costs
|
|
17,107
|
|
|
|
16,149
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
66,646
|
|
|
|
65,331
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Total direct cost of operations
|
|
116,769
|
|
|
|
119,595
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
|
|
588,138
|
|
|
|
571,635
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
Direct net operating income (b)
|
|
502,743
|
|
|
|
495,187
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
1,848,408
|
|
|
|
1,888,594
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Indirect cost of operations (a):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisory payroll
|
|
(8,769
|
)
|
|
|
(8,327
|
)
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
(39,291
|
)
|
|
|
(37,719
|
)
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Centralized management costs
|
|
(12,204
|
)
|
|
|
(11,824
|
)
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
(47,713
|
)
|
|
|
(49,453
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
Share based compensation
|
|
(3,169
|
)
|
|
|
(2,734
|
)
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
(12,686
|
)
|
|
|
(10,956
|
)
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
Net operating income (c)
|
$
|
478,601
|
|
|
$
|
472,302
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,748,718
|
|
|
$
|
1,790,466
|
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin (before indirect costs,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation and amortization expense)
|
81.2
|
%
|
|
|
80.5
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
75.9
|
%
|
|
|
76.8
|
%
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin (before depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and amortization expense)
|
77.3
|
%
|
|
|
76.8
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
71.8
|
%
|
|
|
72.8
|
%
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square foot occupancy
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Realized annual rental income per (d):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupied square foot
|
$
|
17.56
|
|
|
$
|
17.60
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
17.34
|
|
|
$
|
17.53
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Available square foot (“REVPAF”)
|
$
|
16.72
|
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
16.40
|
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
At December 31:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square foot occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.2
|
%
|
|
|
91.7
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
Annual contract rent per occupied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
square foot (e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17.99
|
|
|
$
|
18.06
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
(a)
|
Revenues and cost of operations do not include tenant reinsurance and merchandise sales and expenses generated at the facilities.
|
(b)
|
Direct net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of supervisory payroll, centralized management costs and stock based compensation in addition to depreciation and amortization expense. We utilize direct net operating income in evaluating property performance and in evaluating property operating trends as compared to our competitors.
|
(c)
|
See attached reconciliation of self-storage net operating income (“NOI”) to net income.
|
(d)
|
Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot (“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the total available rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates. These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which reduce rental income.
|
(e)
|
Annual contract rent represents the agreed upon monthly rate that is paid by our tenants in place at the time of measurement. Contract rates are initially set in the lease agreement upon move-in and we adjust them from time to time with notice. Contract rent excludes other fees that are charged on a per-item basis, such as late charges and administrative fees, does not reflect the impact of promotional discounts, and does not reflect the impact of rents that are written off as uncollectible.
The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
June 30
|
|
September 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
Entire Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)
|
Total revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
609,053
|
|
|
$
|
596,896
|
|
|
$
|
611,085
|
|
|
$
|
619,512
|
|
|
$
|
2,436,546
|
|
2019
|
$
|
601,805
|
|
|
$
|
615,564
|
|
|
$
|
628,078
|
|
|
$
|
614,782
|
|
|
$
|
2,460,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
182,842
|
|
|
$
|
185,862
|
|
|
$
|
178,213
|
|
|
$
|
140,911
|
|
|
$
|
687,828
|
|
2019
|
$
|
175,376
|
|
|
$
|
173,911
|
|
|
$
|
177,996
|
|
|
$
|
142,480
|
|
|
$
|
669,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
70,097
|
|
|
$
|
69,913
|
|
|
$
|
69,072
|
|
|
$
|
38,778
|
|
|
$
|
247,860
|
|
2019
|
$
|
66,744
|
|
|
$
|
67,466
|
|
|
$
|
67,272
|
|
|
$
|
38,969
|
|
|
$
|
240,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repairs and maintenance, including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
snow removal expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
12,381
|
|
|
$
|
11,292
|
|
|
$
|
12,579
|
|
|
$
|
12,969
|
|
|
$
|
49,221
|
|
2019
|
$
|
13,745
|
|
|
$
|
12,056
|
|
|
$
|
13,154
|
|
|
$
|
12,548
|
|
|
$
|
51,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
14,275
|
|
|
$
|
16,979
|
|
|
$
|
15,572
|
|
|
$
|
13,075
|
|
|
$
|
59,901
|
|
2019
|
$
|
8,981
|
|
|
$
|
12,404
|
|
|
$
|
14,319
|
|
|
$
|
13,207
|
|
|
$
|
48,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVPAF:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
16.24
|
|
|
$
|
16.13
|
|
|
$
|
16.50
|
|
|
$
|
16.72
|
|
|
$
|
16.40
|
|
2019
|
$
|
16.00
|
|
|
$
|
16.41
|
|
|
$
|
16.72
|
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average realized annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rent per occupied square foot:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
$
|
17.44
|
|
|
$
|
17.11
|
|
|
$
|
17.27
|
|
|
$
|
17.56
|
|
|
$
|
17.34
|
|
2019
|
$
|
17.31
|
|
|
$
|
17.46
|
|
|
$
|
17.75
|
|
|
$
|
17.60
|
|
|
$
|
17.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average occupancy levels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
|
94.3
|
%
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
2019
|
|
92.5
|
%
|
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
|
94.2
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table sets forth selected market trends in our Same Store Facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
$
|
97,353
|
|
$
|
95,413
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
381,535
|
|
$
|
379,097
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
San Francisco
|
|
52,731
|
|
|
50,805
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
205,558
|
|
|
202,747
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
New York
|
|
39,321
|
|
|
39,238
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
154,538
|
|
|
157,029
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
|
28,935
|
|
|
28,723
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
114,606
|
|
|
114,774
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Washington DC
|
|
28,570
|
|
|
28,711
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
112,739
|
|
|
114,483
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
Miami
|
|
27,786
|
|
|
27,677
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
108,598
|
|
|
111,402
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
Chicago
|
|
30,292
|
|
|
30,012
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
118,560
|
|
|
119,281
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
Atlanta
|
|
21,077
|
|
|
21,612
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
|
83,511
|
|
|
87,518
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
Dallas-Ft. Worth
|
|
20,955
|
|
|
21,150
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
|
|
83,162
|
|
|
84,988
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Houston
|
|
17,791
|
|
|
18,141
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
|
|
70,975
|
|
|
73,683
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Orlando-Daytona
|
|
15,306
|
|
|
15,701
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
|
60,772
|
|
|
62,869
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
Philadelphia
|
|
15,312
|
|
|
14,857
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
59,666
|
|
|
59,120
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
West Palm Beach
|
|
11,820
|
|
|
11,672
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
46,038
|
|
|
46,664
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
Tampa
|
|
11,760
|
|
|
11,849
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
|
46,216
|
|
|
47,706
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
Charlotte
|
|
10,486
|
|
|
10,393
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
41,006
|
|
|
41,781
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
All other markets
|
|
190,017
|
|
|
188,828
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
749,066
|
|
|
757,087
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
619,512
|
|
$
|
614,782
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,436,546
|
|
$
|
2,460,229
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
$
|
81,416
|
|
$
|
80,378
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
309,991
|
|
$
|
311,049
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
San Francisco
|
|
43,335
|
|
|
41,351
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
163,962
|
|
|
162,667
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
New York
|
|
31,321
|
|
|
30,932
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
108,681
|
|
|
111,424
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
|
23,085
|
|
|
23,808
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
|
|
86,874
|
|
|
89,440
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
Washington DC
|
|
22,759
|
|
|
22,456
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
82,415
|
|
|
84,704
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
Miami
|
|
24,997
|
|
|
24,371
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
79,472
|
|
|
82,910
|
|
(4.1
|
)%
|
Chicago
|
|
19,161
|
|
|
18,989
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
62,749
|
|
|
63,319
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
Atlanta
|
|
16,502
|
|
|
16,767
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
|
|
59,940
|
|
|
64,423
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
Dallas-Ft. Worth
|
|
17,003
|
|
|
16,693
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
56,020
|
|
|
58,192
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Houston
|
|
11,296
|
|
|
11,178
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
43,073
|
|
|
45,793
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
Orlando-Daytona
|
|
11,853
|
|
|
12,115
|
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
|
|
42,568
|
|
|
45,282
|
|
(6.0
|
)%
|
Philadelphia
|
|
11,458
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
41,572
|
|
|
41,592
|
|
(0.0
|
)%
|
West Palm Beach
|
|
8,779
|
|
|
8,650
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
32,752
|
|
|
34,125
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
Tampa
|
|
8,984
|
|
|
9,039
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
|
31,290
|
|
|
33,421
|
|
(6.4
|
)%
|
Charlotte
|
|
7,739
|
|
|
7,383
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
29,509
|
|
|
30,104
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
All other markets
|
|
138,913
|
|
|
137,479
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
517,850
|
|
|
532,021
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
Total net operating income
|
$
|
478,601
|
|
$
|
472,302
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,748,718
|
|
$
|
1,790,466
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
Weighted average square foot
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupancy:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
97.7
|
%
|
|
|
95.3
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
San Francisco
|
|
97.7
|
%
|
|
|
93.7
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
96.1
|
%
|
|
|
94.3
|
%
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
New York
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
94.1
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
92.2
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
94.1
|
%
|
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
92.5
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Miami
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Chicago
|
|
94.6
|
%
|
|
|
92.4
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
93.8
|
%
|
|
|
92.1
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Atlanta
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
|
92.2
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
92.8
|
%
|
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
Dallas-Ft. Worth
|
|
93.2
|
%
|
|
|
91.8
|
%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
92.9
|
%
|
|
|
92.1
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
Houston
|
|
92.9
|
%
|
|
|
91.2
|
%
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
92.1
|
%
|
|
|
90.1
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
Orlando-Daytona
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
94.2
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Philadelphia
|
|
96.7
|
%
|
|
|
94.6
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
96.1
|
%
|
|
|
95.3
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
West Palm Beach
|
|
96.3
|
%
|
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
95.0
|
%
|
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Tampa
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
92.3
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
|
92.6
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
Charlotte
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
91.7
|
%
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
|
|
91.9
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
All other markets
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
92.9
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Total weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
square foot occupancy
|
|
95.2
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized annual rent per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupied square foot:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
$
|
26.20
|
|
|
$
|
26.02
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
25.88
|
|
|
$
|
25.86
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
San Francisco
|
|
26.97
|
|
|
|
26.85
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
26.64
|
|
|
|
26.62
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
New York
|
|
25.90
|
|
|
|
26.16
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
25.62
|
|
|
|
26.05
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
|
20.56
|
|
|
|
20.65
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
|
20.33
|
|
|
|
20.42
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
Washington DC
|
|
21.32
|
|
|
|
21.72
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
|
|
21.11
|
|
|
|
21.45
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
Miami
|
|
19.91
|
|
|
|
20.18
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
|
|
19.77
|
|
|
|
20.36
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
Chicago
|
|
15.21
|
|
|
|
15.21
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
14.96
|
|
|
|
15.15
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
Atlanta
|
|
13.17
|
|
|
|
13.55
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)%
|
|
|
13.15
|
|
|
|
13.56
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
Dallas-Ft. Worth
|
|
13.46
|
|
|
|
13.60
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
13.36
|
|
|
|
13.63
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Houston
|
|
12.71
|
|
|
|
13.00
|
|
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
|
|
12.75
|
|
|
|
13.39
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
Orlando-Daytona
|
|
13.62
|
|
|
|
13.97
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
|
13.54
|
|
|
|
13.89
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
Philadelphia
|
|
17.27
|
|
|
|
16.84
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
16.86
|
|
|
|
16.65
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
West Palm Beach
|
|
18.78
|
|
|
|
18.72
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
18.51
|
|
|
|
18.72
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Tampa
|
|
13.78
|
|
|
|
14.04
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
|
|
13.70
|
|
|
|
14.10
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)%
|
Charlotte
|
|
11.16
|
|
|
|
11.27
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
11.07
|
|
|
|
11.29
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
All other markets
|
|
14.56
|
|
|
|
14.55
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.35
|
|
|
|
14.48
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
Total realized rent per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
occupied square foot
|
$
|
17.56
|
|
|
$
|
17.60
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
17.34
|
|
|
$
|
17.53
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
REVPAF:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
$
|
25.59
|
|
$
|
24.81
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
25.02
|
|
$
|
24.62
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
San Francisco
|
|
26.35
|
|
|
25.17
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
25.61
|
|
|
25.09
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
New York
|
|
24.85
|
|
|
24.50
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
24.39
|
|
|
24.50
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
|
19.40
|
|
|
19.04
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
19.13
|
|
|
18.99
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
20.29
|
|
|
20.09
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
19.93
|
|
|
20.03
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Miami
|
|
19.14
|
|
|
18.79
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
18.66
|
|
|
18.93
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
Chicago
|
|
14.39
|
|
|
14.05
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
14.04
|
|
|
13.95
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
Atlanta
|
|
12.38
|
|
|
12.49
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
|
|
12.20
|
|
|
12.62
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
Dallas-Ft. Worth
|
|
12.54
|
|
|
12.49
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
12.41
|
|
|
12.55
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Houston
|
|
11.81
|
|
|
11.86
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
|
11.75
|
|
|
12.06
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
Orlando-Daytona
|
|
12.90
|
|
|
13.05
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
12.78
|
|
|
13.08
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
Philadelphia
|
|
16.70
|
|
|
15.94
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
16.20
|
|
|
15.86
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
West Palm Beach
|
|
18.08
|
|
|
17.59
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.59
|
|
|
17.59
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Tampa
|
|
13.05
|
|
|
12.96
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
12.80
|
|
|
13.06
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Charlotte
|
|
10.55
|
|
|
10.33
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.29
|
|
|
10.38
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
All other markets
|
|
13.80
|
|
|
13.53
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
13.57
|
|
|
13.55
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Total REVPAF
|
$
|
16.72
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
16.40
|
|
$
|
16.38
|
|
0.1
|
%
Property Operations – Non-Same Store Facilities
In addition to our Same Store Facilities, at December 31, 2020 we had 327 facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies or rental rates since January 1, 2018 or that we did not own as of January 1, 2018. The following table summarizes operating data with respect to these 327 facilities (unaudited). Additional data and metrics with respect to these facilities is included in the MD&A in our December 31, 2020 Form 10-K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-SAME STORE
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
FACILITIES
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired Facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Acquisitions
|
$
|
4,450
|
|
$
|
4,143
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
17,119
|
|
$
|
16,029
|
|
$
|
1,090
|
|
2019 Acquisitions
|
|
8,599
|
|
|
5,861
|
|
|
2,738
|
|
|
|
31,334
|
|
|
12,704
|
|
|
18,630
|
|
2020 Acquisitions
|
|
5,997
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,997
|
|
|
|
11,365
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,365
|
|
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
10,004
|
|
|
9,042
|
|
|
|
59,818
|
|
|
28,733
|
|
|
31,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed in 2015
|
|
4,722
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
18,228
|
|
|
17,630
|
|
|
598
|
|
Developed in 2016 - 2018
|
|
19,010
|
|
|
15,873
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
|
|
70,180
|
|
|
56,868
|
|
|
13,312
|
|
Developed in 2019
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
6,455
|
|
|
1,720
|
|
|
4,735
|
|
Developed in 2020
|
|
215
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
301
|
|
Expansions completed before 2019
|
|
9,052
|
|
|
7,891
|
|
|
1,161
|
|
|
|
33,921
|
|
|
29,354
|
|
|
4,567
|
|
Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020
|
|
10,030
|
|
|
8,022
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
36,031
|
|
|
28,898
|
|
|
7,133
|
|
Expansions in process
|
|
3,792
|
|
|
4,081
|
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
|
15,648
|
|
|
16,573
|
|
|
(925
|
)
|
|
|
48,927
|
|
|
41,255
|
|
|
7,672
|
|
|
|
180,764
|
|
|
151,043
|
|
|
29,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
11,453
|
|
|
10,986
|
|
|
467
|
|
|
|
44,502
|
|
|
44,547
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Total revenues
|
|
79,426
|
|
|
62,245
|
|
|
17,181
|
|
|
|
285,084
|
|
|
224,323
|
|
|
60,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of operations before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired Facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Acquisitions
|
|
1,811
|
|
|
1,644
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
7,562
|
|
|
7,278
|
|
|
284
|
|
2019 Acquisitions
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
|
13,323
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
2020 Acquisitions
|
|
3,072
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,072
|
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
|
8,247
|
|
|
3,944
|
|
|
4,303
|
|
|
|
27,627
|
|
|
12,456
|
|
|
15,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed in 2015
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
5,720
|
|
|
5,842
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
Developed in 2016 - 2018
|
|
6,467
|
|
|
5,887
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
29,728
|
|
|
27,694
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
Developed in 2019
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
4,685
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
Developed in 2020
|
|
173
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
383
|
|
Expansions completed before 2019
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
2,352
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
11,492
|
|
|
10,462
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020
|
|
4,658
|
|
|
3,734
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
19,372
|
|
|
14,571
|
|
|
4,801
|
|
Expansions in process
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
4,262
|
|
|
3,828
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
17,406
|
|
|
14,727
|
|
|
2,679
|
|
|
|
75,642
|
|
|
64,312
|
|
|
11,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
3,768
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
16,446
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
|
561
|
|
Total cost of operations
|
|
29,403
|
|
|
22,439
|
|
|
6,964
|
|
|
|
119,715
|
|
|
92,653
|
|
|
27,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-SAME STORE
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
FACILITIES (continued)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired Facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Acquisitions
|
$
|
2,639
|
|
$
|
2,499
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
$
|
9,557
|
|
|
$
|
8,751
|
|
|
$
|
806
|
|
2019 Acquisitions
|
|
5,235
|
|
|
3,561
|
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
|
18,011
|
|
|
|
7,526
|
|
|
|
10,485
|
|
2020 Acquisitions
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
|
4,623
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,623
|
|
|
|
10,799
|
|
|
6,060
|
|
|
4,739
|
|
|
|
32,191
|
|
|
|
16,277
|
|
|
|
15,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed in 2015
|
|
3,550
|
|
|
3,316
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
|
|
11,788
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
Developed in 2016 - 2018
|
|
12,543
|
|
|
9,986
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
|
|
40,452
|
|
|
|
29,174
|
|
|
|
11,278
|
|
Developed in 2019
|
|
967
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
1,770
|
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
Developed in 2020
|
|
42
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
Expansions completed before 2019
|
|
6,334
|
|
|
5,539
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
22,429
|
|
|
|
18,892
|
|
|
|
3,537
|
|
Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020
|
|
5,372
|
|
|
4,288
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
16,659
|
|
|
|
14,327
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
Expansions in process
|
|
2,713
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
(474
|
)
|
|
|
11,386
|
|
|
|
12,745
|
|
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
|
|
31,521
|
|
|
26,528
|
|
|
4,993
|
|
|
|
105,122
|
|
|
|
86,731
|
|
|
|
18,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
7,703
|
|
|
7,218
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
28,056
|
|
|
|
28,662
|
|
|
|
(606
|
)
|
Net operating income (a)
|
$
|
50,023
|
|
$
|
39,806
|
|
$
|
10,217
|
|
|
$
|
165,369
|
|
|
$
|
131,670
|
|
|
$
|
33,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income.
Investing and Capital Activities
During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we acquired 43 self-storage facilities (five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois and Texas, three each in Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Ohio and one each in Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington) with 3.7 million net rentable square feet for $513.7 million. During 2020, we acquired 62 self-storage facilities (six in Ohio, five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, three each in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, New York and Tennessee and one each in Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington) with 5.1 million net rentable square feet for $796.1 million.
Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 40 self-storage facilities across 18 states with 3.5 million net rentable square feet, for $580.1 million.
During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we opened one newly developed facility and various expansion projects (0.4 million net rentable square feet – 0.2 million in Missouri and 0.1 million each in Florida and Texas) costing $41.3 million. During 2020, we opened three newly developed facilities and various expansion projects (1.1 million net rentable square feet – 0.5 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in Minnesota and Missouri and 0.1 million each in California and Texas) costing $138.7 million. At December 31, 2020, we had various facilities in development (1.4 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $235 million and various expansion projects (2.2 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $326 million. Our aggregate 3.6 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development and expansion facilities includes 1.3 million in California, 1.0 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington and 0.5 million in other states. The remaining $373 million of development costs for these projects is expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 to 24 months.
On October 6, 2020, we issued our 3.875% Series N Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $283 million.
On November 9, 2020, we issued our 3.9% Series O Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $170 million.
On January 19, 2021, we completed a public offering of $500 million Senior Unsecured Notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 0.875% and maturing on February 15, 2026.
On January 20, 2021, we redeemed our 5.40% Series B Preferred Shares for $300 million. We called these shares for redemption in December 2020 and classified the liquidation amount as a liability on our balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
Distributions Declared
On February 16, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
A conference call is scheduled for February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the fourth quarter earnings results. The domestic dial-in number is (866) 406-5408, and the international dial-in number is (973) 582-2770 (conference ID number for either domestic or international is 8057778). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar.” A replay of the conference call may be accessed through March 11, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic), (404) 537-3406 (international) or by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar.” All forms of replay utilize conference ID number 8057778.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.
This press release, our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, a financial supplement, and additional information about Public Storage is available on our website, www.publicstorage.com.
We expect to release our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K within approximately one business day.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC including: general risks associated with the ownership and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related to development, expansion and acquisition of self-storage facilities, potential liability for environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning; risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; risks associated with the COVID Pandemic or similar events, including but not limited to illness or death of our employees or customers, negative impacts to the economic environment and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, and/or potential regulatory actions to (i) close our facilities if we were determined not to be an “essential business” or for other reasons, (ii) limit our ability to increase rent or otherwise limit the rent we can charge or (iii) limit our ability to collect rent or evict delinquent tenants; the risk that there could be an out-migration of population from certain high-cost major markets, if it is determined that the ability to “work from home,” which has become more prominent during the COVID Pandemic, could allow certain workers to live in less expensive localities, which could negatively impact the occupancies and revenues of our properties in such major high-cost markets; risk that even though many initial restrictions due to the COVID Pandemic have eased, they could be reinstituted in response to increases in infections or if additional pandemics occur; risk that we could experience a change in the move-out patterns of our long-term customers due to economic uncertainty and the significant increase in unemployment resulting from the COVID Pandemic. This could lead to lower occupancies and rent “roll down” as long-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates; risk of negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity capital as a result of the COVID Pandemic, which could have a material impact upon our capital and growth plans; the impact of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial facilities and other storage alternatives; the risk that our existing self-storage facilities may be at a disadvantage in competing with newly developed facilities with more visual and customer appeal; risks related to increased reliance on Google as a customer acquisition channel; difficulties in our ability to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing operations and manage properties that we acquire directly or through the acquisition of entities that own and operate self-storage facilities; risks associated with international operations including, but not limited to, unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws and local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint ventures; the impact of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing environmental issues, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business, and labor, including risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations; risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; risks due to ballot initiatives or other actions that could remove the protections of Proposition 13 with respect to our real estate and result in substantial increases in our assessed values and property tax bills in California; changes in United States federal or state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations; security breaches or a failure of our networks, systems or technology could adversely impact our operations or our business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays and cost overruns on our projects to develop new facilities or expand our existing facilities; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may divert management’s time and attention, require us to pay damages and expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, new estimates, or other factors, events or circumstances after the date of these forward-looking statements, except when expressly required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing from time to time, neither as predictions of future events nor guarantees of future performance.
|
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-storage facilities
|
|
$
|
698,938
|
|
|
$
|
677,027
|
|
|
$
|
2,721,630
|
|
|
$
|
2,684,552
|
|
Ancillary operations
|
|
|
49,598
|
|
|
|
42,965
|
|
|
|
193,438
|
|
|
|
170,556
|
|
|
|
|
748,536
|
|
|
|
719,992
|
|
|
|
2,915,068
|
|
|
|
2,855,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-storage cost of operations
|
|
|
170,314
|
|
|
|
164,919
|
|
|
|
807,543
|
|
|
|
762,416
|
|
Ancillary cost of operations
|
|
|
15,838
|
|
|
|
12,215
|
|
|
|
59,919
|
|
|
|
50,736
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
141,406
|
|
|
|
134,885
|
|
|
|
553,257
|
|
|
|
512,918
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
30,140
|
|
|
|
17,855
|
|
|
|
83,199
|
|
|
|
62,146
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
14,235
|
|
|
|
12,647
|
|
|
|
56,283
|
|
|
|
45,641
|
|
|
|
|
371,933
|
|
|
|
342,521
|
|
|
|
1,560,201
|
|
|
|
1,433,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other increases (decreases) to net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
3,522
|
|
|
|
6,028
|
|
|
|
22,323
|
|
|
|
26,683
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities
|
17,634
|
|
|
|
13,916
|
|
|
|
80,497
|
|
|
|
69,547
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
341
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
|
|
|
(45,703
|
)
|
|
|
(10,318
|
)
|
|
|
(97,953
|
)
|
|
|
7,829
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
352,432
|
|
|
|
387,097
|
|
|
|
1,361,227
|
|
|
|
1,525,651
|
|
Allocation to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(1,165
|
)
|
|
|
(1,082
|
)
|
|
|
(4,014
|
)
|
|
|
(5,117
|
)
|
Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders
|
|
|
351,267
|
|
|
|
386,015
|
|
|
|
1,357,213
|
|
|
|
1,520,534
|
|
Allocation of net income to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shareholders – distributions
|
|
|
(48,219
|
)
|
|
|
(51,614
|
)
|
|
|
(207,068
|
)
|
|
|
(210,179
|
)
|
Preferred shareholders – redemptions
|
|
|
(9,883
|
)
|
|
|
(6,153
|
)
|
|
|
(48,265
|
)
|
|
|
(32,693
|
)
|
Restricted share units
|
|
|
(999
|
)
|
|
|
(997
|
)
|
|
|
(3,545
|
)
|
|
|
(4,895
|
)
|
Net income allocable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
292,166
|
|
|
$
|
327,251
|
|
|
$
|
1,098,335
|
|
|
$
|
1,272,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share – Basic
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
|
$
|
6.29
|
|
|
$
|
7.30
|
|
Net income per common share – Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
6.29
|
|
|
$
|
7.29
|
|
Weighted average common shares – Basic
|
|
|
174,532
|
|
|
|
174,383
|
|
|
|
174,494
|
|
|
|
174,287
|
|
Weighted average common shares – Diluted
|
|
|
174,749
|
|
|
|
174,590
|
|
|
|
174,642
|
|
|
|
174,530
|
|
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
257,560
|
|
|
$
|
409,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating real estate facilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land and buildings, at cost
|
|
|
17,372,627
|
|
|
|
16,289,146
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(7,152,135
|
)
|
|
|
(6,623,475
|
)
|
|
|
|
10,220,492
|
|
|
|
9,665,671
|
|
Construction in process
|
|
|
188,079
|
|
|
|
141,934
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities
|
|
|
773,046
|
|
|
|
767,816
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
204,654
|
|
|
|
205,936
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
172,715
|
|
|
|
174,344
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
11,816,546
|
|
|
$
|
11,365,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
|
$
|
2,519,762
|
|
|
$
|
1,875,218
|
|
Mortgage notes
|
|
|
25,230
|
|
|
|
27,275
|
|
Preferred shares called for redemption
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
394,655
|
|
|
|
383,284
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
3,239,647
|
|
|
|
2,285,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Storage shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorized, 151,700 shares issued (in series) and outstanding,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(162,600 at December 31, 2019) at liquidation preference
|
|
|
3,792,500
|
|
|
|
4,065,000
|
|
Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
174,581,742 shares issued and outstanding, (174,418,615 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
17,458
|
|
|
|
17,442
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
5,707,101
|
|
|
|
5,710,934
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(914,791
|
)
|
|
|
(665,575
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(43,401
|
)
|
|
|
(64,890
|
)
|
Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
8,558,867
|
|
|
|
9,062,911
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
18,032
|
|
|
|
16,756
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
8,576,899
|
|
|
|
9,079,667
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
11,816,546
|
|
|
$
|
11,365,444
|
|
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for Distribution
(Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computation of FFO per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income allocable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
292,166
|
|
|
$
|
327,251
|
|
|
$
|
1,098,335
|
|
|
$
|
1,272,767
|
|
Eliminate items excluded from FFO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
140,491
|
|
|
|
133,897
|
|
|
|
549,975
|
|
|
|
511,413
|
|
Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments
|
18,074
|
|
|
|
19,161
|
|
|
|
70,681
|
|
|
|
71,725
|
|
Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and restricted share unitholders
|
|
|
(997
|
)
|
|
|
(903
|
)
|
|
|
(3,850
|
)
|
|
|
(4,208
|
)
|
Gains on sale of real estate, including equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment share
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
(4,516
|
)
|
|
|
(12,791
|
)
|
|
|
(5,896
|
)
|
FFO allocable to common shares (a)
|
|
$
|
449,358
|
|
|
$
|
474,890
|
|
|
$
|
1,702,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,845,801
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
174,749
|
|
|
|
174,590
|
|
|
|
174,642
|
|
|
|
174,530
|
|
FFO per share (a)
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
|
$
|
2.72
|
|
|
$
|
9.75
|
|
|
$
|
10.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
6.29
|
|
|
$
|
7.29
|
|
Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
3.53
|
|
|
|
3.32
|
|
Gains on sale of real estate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
FFO per share (a)
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
|
$
|
2.72
|
|
|
$
|
9.75
|
|
|
$
|
10.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computation of Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO allocable to common shares
|
|
$
|
449,358
|
|
|
$
|
474,890
|
|
|
$
|
1,702,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,845,801
|
|
Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense in excess of cash paid
|
11,014
|
|
|
|
4,866
|
|
|
|
22,845
|
|
|
|
13,671
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
45,703
|
|
|
|
10,318
|
|
|
|
97,953
|
|
|
|
(7,829
|
)
|
Impact of EITF D-42, including equity investment share
|
|
|
9,883
|
|
|
|
10,706
|
|
|
|
48,265
|
|
|
|
37,246
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities
|
(37,764
|
)
|
|
|
(57,140
|
)
|
|
|
(163,834
|
)
|
|
|
(192,539
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAD (a)
|
|
$
|
478,194
|
|
|
$
|
443,640
|
|
|
$
|
1,707,579
|
|
|
$
|
1,696,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share units
|
|
$
|
349,889
|
|
|
$
|
349,754
|
|
|
$
|
1,399,361
|
|
|
$
|
1,398,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution payout ratio
|
|
|
73.2
|
%
|
|
|
78.8
|
%
|
|
|
82.0
|
%
|
|
|
82.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions per common share
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
$
|
8.00
|
|
|
$
|
8.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures. We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful.
|
PUBLIC STORAGE
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Reconciliation of Self-Storage Net Operating Income to
Net Income
(Unaudited – amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-storage revenues for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities
|
|
$
|
619,512
|
|
|
$
|
614,782
|
|
|
$
|
2,436,546
|
|
|
$
|
2,460,229
|
|
Acquired facilities
|
|
|
19,046
|
|
|
|
10,004
|
|
|
|
59,818
|
|
|
|
28,733
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities
|
|
|
48,927
|
|
|
|
41,255
|
|
|
|
180,764
|
|
|
|
151,043
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
|
11,453
|
|
|
|
10,986
|
|
|
|
44,502
|
|
|
|
44,547
|
|
Self-storage revenues
|
|
|
698,938
|
|
|
|
677,027
|
|
|
|
2,721,630
|
|
|
|
2,684,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-storage cost of operations for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities
|
|
|
140,911
|
|
|
|
142,480
|
|
|
|
687,828
|
|
|
|
669,763
|
|
Acquired facilities
|
|
|
8,247
|
|
|
|
3,944
|
|
|
|
27,627
|
|
|
|
12,456
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities
|
|
|
17,406
|
|
|
|
14,727
|
|
|
|
75,642
|
|
|
|
64,312
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
3,768
|
|
|
|
16,446
|
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
Self-storage cost of operations
|
|
|
170,314
|
|
|
|
164,919
|
|
|
|
807,543
|
|
|
|
762,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Self-storage NOI for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store Facilities
|
|
|
478,601
|
|
|
|
472,302
|
|
|
|
1,748,718
|
|
|
|
1,790,466
|
|
Acquired facilities
|
|
|
10,799
|
|
|
|
6,060
|
|
|
|
32,191
|
|
|
|
16,277
|
|
Developed and expanded facilities
|
|
|
31,521
|
|
|
|
26,528
|
|
|
|
105,122
|
|
|
|
86,731
|
|
Other non-same store facilities
|
|
|
7,703
|
|
|
|
7,218
|
|
|
|
28,056
|
|
|
|
28,662
|
|
Self-storage NOI (a)
|
|
|
528,624
|
|
|
|
512,108
|
|
|
|
1,914,087
|
|
|
|
1,922,136
|
|
Ancillary revenues
|
|
|
49,598
|
|
|
|
42,965
|
|
|
|
193,438
|
|
|
|
170,556
|
|
Ancillary cost of operations
|
|
|
(15,838
|
)
|
|
|
(12,215
|
)
|
|
|
(59,919
|
)
|
|
|
(50,736
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(141,406
|
)
|
|
|
(134,885
|
)
|
|
|
(553,257
|
)
|
|
|
(512,918
|
)
|
General an