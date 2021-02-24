 

Public Storage Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

24.02.2021, 22:04  |   |   |   

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Comment from the CEO

“At Public Storage, our focus on the health and safety of employees and customers, enhancing the industry’s leading platform and brand, and utilizing unparalleled capital access to fund growth drove our success in 2020,” said Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The outlook is favorable as we enter 2021. Public Storage is transforming the customer experience through innovation amidst strong consumer demand while executing on a robust external growth environment through property acquisitions, development, and redevelopment.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $292.2 million or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared to $327.3 million or $1.87 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $35.1 million or $0.20 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $35.4 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange losses associated with our Euro denominated debt and (ii) a $12.3 million increase in general and administrative expense, partially offset by (iii) a $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $6.3 million increase in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below) and a $10.2 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 0.8% or $4.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to improved occupancy. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities decreased by 1.1% or $1.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 9.3% ($2.6 million) decrease in on-site property manager payroll. The increase in net operating income of $10.2 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

In 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $1,098.3 million or $6.29 per diluted common share, compared to $1,272.8 million or $7.29 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $174.4 million or $1.00 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $105.8 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $40.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) a $21.1 million increase in general and administrative expense, (iv) a $15.6 million decrease due to the impact of allocations to preferred shareholders with respect to redemption of preferred shares, and (v) a $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $41.7 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities, offset partially by a $33.7 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 1.0% or $23.7 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 2.7% or $18.1 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 22.5% ($11.0 million) increase in marketing expenses, a 3.1% ($7.4 million) increase in property tax expense, and a 2.5% ($3.1 million) increase in on-site property manager payroll expense. The increase in net operating income of $33.7 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Funds from Operations

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, funds from operations (“FFO”) was $2.57 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.72 in 2019, representing a decrease of 5.5%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this non-GAAP measure, is attached.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, FFO was $9.75 per diluted common share, as compared to $10.58 in 2019, representing a decrease of 7.8%.

We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of preferred securities, and (iii) certain other significant non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or expense items such as loss contingency accruals, casualties, due diligence, and advisory costs. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may not be comparable among REITs.

The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share (unaudited):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per share

$

2.57

 

$

2.72

 

(5.5

)%

 

$

9.75

 

$

10.58

 

 

(7.8

)%

Eliminate the per share impact of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

items excluded from Core FFO, including

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

our equity share from investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

0.26

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

0.56

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

Application of EITF D-42

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

Other items

 

0.04

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

-

 

 

 

Core FFO per share

$

2.93

 

$

2.84

 

3.2

%

 

$

10.61

 

$

10.75

 

 

(1.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property Operations – Same Store Facilities

The Same Store Facilities consist of facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost of operations since January 1, 2018. The composition of our Same Store Facilities allows us to more effectively evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and exclude the impact of fill-up of unstabilized facilities, which can significantly affect operating trends. We believe the Same Store information is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,221 facilities (143.7 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately 82% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at December 31, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data for the Same

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store Facilities (2,221 facilities)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

600,528

 

 

$

588,177

 

 

2.1

%

 

$

2,355,576

 

 

$

2,353,625

 

 

0.1

%

Late charges and administrative fees

 

18,984

 

 

 

26,605

 

 

(28.6

)%

 

 

80,970

 

 

 

106,604

 

 

(24.0

)%

Total revenues (a)

 

619,512

 

 

 

614,782

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

2,436,546

 

 

 

2,460,229

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct cost of operations (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property taxes

 

38,778

 

 

 

38,969

 

 

(0.5

)%

 

 

247,860

 

 

 

240,451

 

 

3.1

%

On-site property manager payroll

 

25,750

 

 

 

28,395

 

 

(9.3

)%

 

 

125,051

 

 

 

121,978

 

 

2.5

%

Repairs and maintenance

 

12,371

 

 

 

11,667

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

46,582

 

 

 

47,445

 

 

(1.8

)%

Snow removal

 

598

 

 

 

881

 

 

(32.1

)%

 

 

2,639

 

 

 

4,058

 

 

(35.0

)%

Utilities

 

9,090

 

 

 

10,327

 

 

(12.0

)%

 

 

39,459

 

 

 

43,461

 

 

(9.2

)%

Marketing

 

13,075

 

 

 

13,207

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

59,901

 

 

 

48,911

 

 

22.5

%

Other direct property costs

 

17,107

 

 

 

16,149

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

66,646

 

 

 

65,331

 

 

2.0

%

Total direct cost of operations

 

116,769

 

 

 

119,595

 

 

(2.4

)%

 

 

588,138

 

 

 

571,635

 

 

2.9

%

Direct net operating income (b)

 

502,743

 

 

 

495,187

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

1,848,408

 

 

 

1,888,594

 

 

(2.1

)%

Indirect cost of operations (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supervisory payroll

 

(8,769

)

 

 

(8,327

)

 

5.3

%

 

 

(39,291

)

 

 

(37,719

)

 

4.2

%

Centralized management costs

 

(12,204

)

 

 

(11,824

)

 

3.2

%

 

 

(47,713

)

 

 

(49,453

)

 

(3.5

)%

Share based compensation

 

(3,169

)

 

 

(2,734

)

 

15.9

%

 

 

(12,686

)

 

 

(10,956

)

 

15.8

%

Net operating income (c)

$

478,601

 

 

$

472,302

 

 

1.3

%

 

$

1,748,718

 

 

$

1,790,466

 

 

(2.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (before indirect costs,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

depreciation and amortization expense)

81.2

%

 

 

80.5

%

 

0.9

%

 

 

75.9

%

 

 

76.8

%

 

(1.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin (before depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and amortization expense)

77.3

%

 

 

76.8

%

 

0.7

%

 

 

71.8

%

 

 

72.8

%

 

(1.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Square foot occupancy

 

95.2

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

2.3

%

 

 

94.5

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

1.2

%

Realized annual rental income per (d):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied square foot

$

17.56

 

 

$

17.60

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

$

17.34

 

 

$

17.53

 

 

(1.1

)%

Available square foot (“REVPAF”)

$

16.72

 

 

$

16.38

 

 

2.1

%

 

$

16.40

 

 

$

16.38

 

 

0.1

%

At December 31:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Square foot occupancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

91.7

%

 

2.7

%

Annual contract rent per occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

square foot (e)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

17.99

 

 

$

18.06

 

 

(0.4

)%

(a)

Revenues and cost of operations do not include tenant reinsurance and merchandise sales and expenses generated at the facilities.

(b)

Direct net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of supervisory payroll, centralized management costs and stock based compensation in addition to depreciation and amortization expense. We utilize direct net operating income in evaluating property performance and in evaluating property operating trends as compared to our competitors.

(c)

See attached reconciliation of self-storage net operating income (“NOI”) to net income.

(d)

Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot (“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the total available rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates. These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which reduce rental income.

(e)

Annual contract rent represents the agreed upon monthly rate that is paid by our tenants in place at the time of measurement. Contract rates are initially set in the lease agreement upon move-in and we adjust them from time to time with notice. Contract rent excludes other fees that are charged on a per-item basis, such as late charges and administrative fees, does not reflect the impact of promotional discounts, and does not reflect the impact of rents that are written off as uncollectible.

The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31

 

June 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

Entire Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

Total revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

609,053

 

 

$

596,896

 

 

$

611,085

 

 

$

619,512

 

 

$

2,436,546

 

2019

$

601,805

 

 

$

615,564

 

 

$

628,078

 

 

$

614,782

 

 

$

2,460,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cost of operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

182,842

 

 

$

185,862

 

 

$

178,213

 

 

$

140,911

 

 

$

687,828

 

2019

$

175,376

 

 

$

173,911

 

 

$

177,996

 

 

$

142,480

 

 

$

669,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

70,097

 

 

$

69,913

 

 

$

69,072

 

 

$

38,778

 

 

$

247,860

 

2019

$

66,744

 

 

$

67,466

 

 

$

67,272

 

 

$

38,969

 

 

$

240,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repairs and maintenance, including

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

snow removal expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

12,381

 

 

$

11,292

 

 

$

12,579

 

 

$

12,969

 

 

$

49,221

 

2019

$

13,745

 

 

$

12,056

 

 

$

13,154

 

 

$

12,548

 

 

$

51,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

14,275

 

 

$

16,979

 

 

$

15,572

 

 

$

13,075

 

 

$

59,901

 

2019

$

8,981

 

 

$

12,404

 

 

$

14,319

 

 

$

13,207

 

 

$

48,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVPAF:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

16.24

 

 

$

16.13

 

 

$

16.50

 

 

$

16.72

 

 

$

16.40

 

2019

$

16.00

 

 

$

16.41

 

 

$

16.72

 

 

$

16.38

 

 

$

16.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average realized annual

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

rent per occupied square foot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

17.44

 

 

$

17.11

 

 

$

17.27

 

 

$

17.56

 

 

$

17.34

 

2019

$

17.31

 

 

$

17.46

 

 

$

17.75

 

 

$

17.60

 

 

$

17.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average occupancy levels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

93.1

%

 

 

94.3

%

 

 

95.5

%

 

 

95.2

%

 

 

94.5

%

2019

 

92.5

%

 

 

94.0

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table sets forth selected market trends in our Same Store Facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

$

97,353

 

$

95,413

 

2.0

%

 

$

381,535

 

$

379,097

 

0.6

%

San Francisco

 

52,731

 

 

50,805

 

3.8

%

 

 

205,558

 

 

202,747

 

1.4

%

New York

 

39,321

 

 

39,238

 

0.2

%

 

 

154,538

 

 

157,029

 

(1.6

)%

Seattle-Tacoma

 

28,935

 

 

28,723

 

0.7

%

 

 

114,606

 

 

114,774

 

(0.1

)%

Washington DC

 

28,570

 

 

28,711

 

(0.5

)%

 

 

112,739

 

 

114,483

 

(1.5

)%

Miami

 

27,786

 

 

27,677

 

0.4

%

 

 

108,598

 

 

111,402

 

(2.5

)%

Chicago

 

30,292

 

 

30,012

 

0.9

%

 

 

118,560

 

 

119,281

 

(0.6

)%

Atlanta

 

21,077

 

 

21,612

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

83,511

 

 

87,518

 

(4.6

)%

Dallas-Ft. Worth

 

20,955

 

 

21,150

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

83,162

 

 

84,988

 

(2.1

)%

Houston

 

17,791

 

 

18,141

 

(1.9

)%

 

 

70,975

 

 

73,683

 

(3.7

)%

Orlando-Daytona

 

15,306

 

 

15,701

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

60,772

 

 

62,869

 

(3.3

)%

Philadelphia

 

15,312

 

 

14,857

 

3.1

%

 

 

59,666

 

 

59,120

 

0.9

%

West Palm Beach

 

11,820

 

 

11,672

 

1.3

%

 

 

46,038

 

 

46,664

 

(1.3

)%

Tampa

 

11,760

 

 

11,849

 

(0.8

)%

 

 

46,216

 

 

47,706

 

(3.1

)%

Charlotte

 

10,486

 

 

10,393

 

0.9

%

 

 

41,006

 

 

41,781

 

(1.9

)%

All other markets

 

190,017

 

 

188,828

 

0.6

%

 

 

749,066

 

 

757,087

 

(1.1

)%

Total revenues

$

619,512

 

$

614,782

 

0.8

%

 

$

2,436,546

 

$

2,460,229

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

$

81,416

 

$

80,378

 

1.3

%

 

$

309,991

 

$

311,049

 

(0.3

)%

San Francisco

 

43,335

 

 

41,351

 

4.8

%

 

 

163,962

 

 

162,667

 

0.8

%

New York

 

31,321

 

 

30,932

 

1.3

%

 

 

108,681

 

 

111,424

 

(2.5

)%

Seattle-Tacoma

 

23,085

 

 

23,808

 

(3.0

)%

 

 

86,874

 

 

89,440

 

(2.9

)%

Washington DC

 

22,759

 

 

22,456

 

1.3

%

 

 

82,415

 

 

84,704

 

(2.7

)%

Miami

 

24,997

 

 

24,371

 

2.6

%

 

 

79,472

 

 

82,910

 

(4.1

)%

Chicago

 

19,161

 

 

18,989

 

0.9

%

 

 

62,749

 

 

63,319

 

(0.9

)%

Atlanta

 

16,502

 

 

16,767

 

(1.6

)%

 

 

59,940

 

 

64,423

 

(7.0

)%

Dallas-Ft. Worth

 

17,003

 

 

16,693

 

1.9

%

 

 

56,020

 

 

58,192

 

(3.7

)%

Houston

 

11,296

 

 

11,178

 

1.1

%

 

 

43,073

 

 

45,793

 

(5.9

)%

Orlando-Daytona

 

11,853

 

 

12,115

 

(2.2

)%

 

 

42,568

 

 

45,282

 

(6.0

)%

Philadelphia

 

11,458

 

 

10,713

 

7.0

%

 

 

41,572

 

 

41,592

 

(0.0

)%

West Palm Beach

 

8,779

 

 

8,650

 

1.5

%

 

 

32,752

 

 

34,125

 

(4.0

)%

Tampa

 

8,984

 

 

9,039

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

31,290

 

 

33,421

 

(6.4

)%

Charlotte

 

7,739

 

 

7,383

 

4.8

%

 

 

29,509

 

 

30,104

 

(2.0

)%

All other markets

 

138,913

 

 

137,479

 

1.0

%

 

 

517,850

 

 

532,021

 

(2.7

)%

Total net operating income

$

478,601

 

$

472,302

 

1.3

%

 

$

1,748,718

 

$

1,790,466

 

(2.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Weighted average square foot

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

occupancy:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

 

97.7

%

 

 

95.3

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

96.7

%

 

 

95.2

%

 

1.6

%

San Francisco

 

97.7

%

 

 

93.7

%

 

4.3

%

 

 

96.1

%

 

 

94.3

%

 

1.9

%

New York

 

95.9

%

 

 

93.6

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

95.2

%

 

 

94.1

%

 

1.2

%

Seattle-Tacoma

 

94.4

%

 

 

92.2

%

 

2.4

%

 

 

94.1

%

 

 

93.0

%

 

1.2

%

Washington DC

 

95.2

%

 

 

92.5

%

 

2.9

%

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

1.1

%

Miami

 

96.2

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

3.3

%

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

93.0

%

 

1.5

%

Chicago

 

94.6

%

 

 

92.4

%

 

2.4

%

 

 

93.8

%

 

 

92.1

%

 

1.8

%

Atlanta

 

94.0

%

 

 

92.2

%

 

2.0

%

 

 

92.8

%

 

 

93.0

%

 

(0.2

)%

Dallas-Ft. Worth

 

93.2

%

 

 

91.8

%

 

1.5

%

 

 

92.9

%

 

 

92.1

%

 

0.9

%

Houston

 

92.9

%

 

 

91.2

%

 

1.9

%

 

 

92.1

%

 

 

90.1

%

 

2.2

%

Orlando-Daytona

 

94.7

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

1.4

%

 

 

94.4

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

0.2

%

Philadelphia

 

96.7

%

 

 

94.6

%

 

2.2

%

 

 

96.1

%

 

 

95.3

%

 

0.8

%

West Palm Beach

 

96.3

%

 

 

94.0

%

 

2.4

%

 

 

95.0

%

 

 

94.0

%

 

1.1

%

Tampa

 

94.8

%

 

 

92.3

%

 

2.7

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

 

92.6

%

 

0.9

%

Charlotte

 

94.5

%

 

 

91.7

%

 

3.1

%

 

 

93.0

%

 

 

91.9

%

 

1.2

%

All other markets

 

94.8

%

 

 

92.9

%

 

2.0

%

 

 

94.5

%

 

 

93.6

%

 

1.0

%

Total weighted average

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

square foot occupancy

 

95.2

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

2.3

%

 

 

94.5

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

1.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized annual rent per

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

occupied square foot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

$

26.20

 

 

$

26.02

 

 

0.7

%

 

$

25.88

 

 

$

25.86

 

 

0.1

%

San Francisco

 

26.97

 

 

 

26.85

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

26.64

 

 

 

26.62

 

 

0.1

%

New York

 

25.90

 

 

 

26.16

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

25.62

 

 

 

26.05

 

 

(1.7

)%

Seattle-Tacoma

 

20.56

 

 

 

20.65

 

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

20.33

 

 

 

20.42

 

 

(0.4

)%

Washington DC

 

21.32

 

 

 

21.72

 

 

(1.8

)%

 

 

21.11

 

 

 

21.45

 

 

(1.6

)%

Miami

 

19.91

 

 

 

20.18

 

 

(1.3

)%

 

 

19.77

 

 

 

20.36

 

 

(2.9

)%

Chicago

 

15.21

 

 

 

15.21

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

14.96

 

 

 

15.15

 

 

(1.3

)%

Atlanta

 

13.17

 

 

 

13.55

 

 

(2.8

)%

 

 

13.15

 

 

 

13.56

 

 

(3.0

)%

Dallas-Ft. Worth

 

13.46

 

 

 

13.60

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

13.36

 

 

 

13.63

 

 

(2.0

)%

Houston

 

12.71

 

 

 

13.00

 

 

(2.2

)%

 

 

12.75

 

 

 

13.39

 

 

(4.8

)%

Orlando-Daytona

 

13.62

 

 

 

13.97

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

13.54

 

 

 

13.89

 

 

(2.5

)%

Philadelphia

 

17.27

 

 

 

16.84

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

16.86

 

 

 

16.65

 

 

1.3

%

West Palm Beach

 

18.78

 

 

 

18.72

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

18.51

 

 

 

18.72

 

 

(1.1

)%

Tampa

 

13.78

 

 

 

14.04

 

 

(1.9

)%

 

 

13.70

 

 

 

14.10

 

 

(2.8

)%

Charlotte

 

11.16

 

 

 

11.27

 

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

11.07

 

 

 

11.29

 

 

(1.9

)%

All other markets

 

14.56

 

 

 

14.55

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

14.35

 

 

 

14.48

 

 

(0.9

)%

Total realized rent per

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

occupied square foot

$

17.56

 

 

$

17.60

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

$

17.34

 

 

$

17.53

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

REVPAF:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles

$

25.59

 

$

24.81

 

3.1

%

 

$

25.02

 

$

24.62

 

1.6

%

San Francisco

 

26.35

 

 

25.17

 

4.7

%

 

 

25.61

 

 

25.09

 

2.1

%

New York

 

24.85

 

 

24.50

 

1.4

%

 

 

24.39

 

 

24.50

 

(0.4

)%

Seattle-Tacoma

 

19.40

 

 

19.04

 

1.9

%

 

 

19.13

 

 

18.99

 

0.7

%

Washington DC

 

20.29

 

 

20.09

 

1.0

%

 

 

19.93

 

 

20.03

 

(0.5

)%

Miami

 

19.14

 

 

18.79

 

1.9

%

 

 

18.66

 

 

18.93

 

(1.4

)%

Chicago

 

14.39

 

 

14.05

 

2.4

%

 

 

14.04

 

 

13.95

 

0.6

%

Atlanta

 

12.38

 

 

12.49

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

12.20

 

 

12.62

 

(3.3

)%

Dallas-Ft. Worth

 

12.54

 

 

12.49

 

0.4

%

 

 

12.41

 

 

12.55

 

(1.1

)%

Houston

 

11.81

 

 

11.86

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

11.75

 

 

12.06

 

(2.6

)%

Orlando-Daytona

 

12.90

 

 

13.05

 

(1.1

)%

 

 

12.78

 

 

13.08

 

(2.3

)%

Philadelphia

 

16.70

 

 

15.94

 

4.8

%

 

 

16.20

 

 

15.86

 

2.1

%

West Palm Beach

 

18.08

 

 

17.59

 

2.8

%

 

 

17.59

 

 

17.59

 

0.0

%

Tampa

 

13.05

 

 

12.96

 

0.7

%

 

 

12.80

 

 

13.06

 

(2.0

)%

Charlotte

 

10.55

 

 

10.33

 

2.1

%

 

 

10.29

 

 

10.38

 

(0.9

)%

All other markets

 

13.80

 

 

13.53

 

2.0

%

 

 

13.57

 

 

13.55

 

0.1

%

Total REVPAF

$

16.72

 

$

16.38

 

2.1

%

 

$

16.40

 

$

16.38

 

0.1

%

Property Operations – Non-Same Store Facilities

In addition to our Same Store Facilities, at December 31, 2020 we had 327 facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies or rental rates since January 1, 2018 or that we did not own as of January 1, 2018. The following table summarizes operating data with respect to these 327 facilities (unaudited). Additional data and metrics with respect to these facilities is included in the MD&A in our December 31, 2020 Form 10-K.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-SAME STORE

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

FACILITIES

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired Facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018 Acquisitions

$

4,450

 

$

4,143

 

$

307

 

 

$

17,119

 

$

16,029

 

$

1,090

 

2019 Acquisitions

 

8,599

 

 

5,861

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

31,334

 

 

12,704

 

 

18,630

 

2020 Acquisitions

 

5,997

 

 

-

 

 

5,997

 

 

 

11,365

 

 

-

 

 

11,365

 

 

 

19,046

 

 

10,004

 

 

9,042

 

 

 

59,818

 

 

28,733

 

 

31,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed and expanded facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed in 2015

 

4,722

 

 

4,539

 

 

183

 

 

 

18,228

 

 

17,630

 

 

598

 

Developed in 2016 - 2018

 

19,010

 

 

15,873

 

 

3,137

 

 

 

70,180

 

 

56,868

 

 

13,312

 

Developed in 2019

 

2,106

 

 

849

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

6,455

 

 

1,720

 

 

4,735

 

Developed in 2020

 

215

 

 

-

 

 

215

 

 

 

301

 

 

-

 

 

301

 

Expansions completed before 2019

 

9,052

 

 

7,891

 

 

1,161

 

 

 

33,921

 

 

29,354

 

 

4,567

 

Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020

 

10,030

 

 

8,022

 

 

2,008

 

 

 

36,031

 

 

28,898

 

 

7,133

 

Expansions in process

 

3,792

 

 

4,081

 

 

(289

)

 

 

15,648

 

 

16,573

 

 

(925

)

 

 

48,927

 

 

41,255

 

 

7,672

 

 

 

180,764

 

 

151,043

 

 

29,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

11,453

 

 

10,986

 

 

467

 

 

 

44,502

 

 

44,547

 

 

(45

)

Total revenues

 

79,426

 

 

62,245

 

 

17,181

 

 

 

285,084

 

 

224,323

 

 

60,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations before

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired Facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018 Acquisitions

 

1,811

 

 

1,644

 

 

167

 

 

 

7,562

 

 

7,278

 

 

284

 

2019 Acquisitions

 

3,364

 

 

2,300

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

13,323

 

 

5,178

 

 

8,145

 

2020 Acquisitions

 

3,072

 

 

-

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

6,742

 

 

-

 

 

6,742

 

 

 

8,247

 

 

3,944

 

 

4,303

 

 

 

27,627

 

 

12,456

 

 

15,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed and expanded facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed in 2015

 

1,172

 

 

1,223

 

 

(51

)

 

 

5,720

 

 

5,842

 

 

(122

)

Developed in 2016 - 2018

 

6,467

 

 

5,887

 

 

580

 

 

 

29,728

 

 

27,694

 

 

2,034

 

Developed in 2019

 

1,139

 

 

637

 

 

502

 

 

 

4,685

 

 

1,915

 

 

2,770

 

Developed in 2020

 

173

 

 

-

 

 

173

 

 

 

383

 

 

-

 

 

383

 

Expansions completed before 2019

 

2,718

 

 

2,352

 

 

366

 

 

 

11,492

 

 

10,462

 

 

1,030

 

Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020

 

4,658

 

 

3,734

 

 

924

 

 

 

19,372

 

 

14,571

 

 

4,801

 

Expansions in process

 

1,079

 

 

894

 

 

185

 

 

 

4,262

 

 

3,828

 

 

434

 

 

 

17,406

 

 

14,727

 

 

2,679

 

 

 

75,642

 

 

64,312

 

 

11,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

3,750

 

 

3,768

 

 

(18

)

 

 

16,446

 

 

15,885

 

 

561

 

Total cost of operations

 

29,403

 

 

22,439

 

 

6,964

 

 

 

119,715

 

 

92,653

 

 

27,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-SAME STORE

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

FACILITIES (continued)

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired Facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018 Acquisitions

$

2,639

 

$

2,499

 

$

140

 

 

$

9,557

 

 

$

8,751

 

 

$

806

 

2019 Acquisitions

 

5,235

 

 

3,561

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

18,011

 

 

 

7,526

 

 

 

10,485

 

2020 Acquisitions

 

2,925

 

 

-

 

 

2,925

 

 

 

4,623

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,623

 

 

 

10,799

 

 

6,060

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

32,191

 

 

 

16,277

 

 

 

15,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed and expanded facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed in 2015

 

3,550

 

 

3,316

 

 

234

 

 

 

12,508

 

 

 

11,788

 

 

 

720

 

Developed in 2016 - 2018

 

12,543

 

 

9,986

 

 

2,557

 

 

 

40,452

 

 

 

29,174

 

 

 

11,278

 

Developed in 2019

 

967

 

 

212

 

 

755

 

 

 

1,770

 

 

 

(195

)

 

 

1,965

 

Developed in 2020

 

42

 

 

-

 

 

42

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(82

)

Expansions completed before 2019

 

6,334

 

 

5,539

 

 

795

 

 

 

22,429

 

 

 

18,892

 

 

 

3,537

 

Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020

 

5,372

 

 

4,288

 

 

1,084

 

 

 

16,659

 

 

 

14,327

 

 

 

2,332

 

Expansions in process

 

2,713

 

 

3,187

 

 

(474

)

 

 

11,386

 

 

 

12,745

 

 

 

(1,359

)

 

 

31,521

 

 

26,528

 

 

4,993

 

 

 

105,122

 

 

 

86,731

 

 

 

18,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

7,703

 

 

7,218

 

 

485

 

 

 

28,056

 

 

 

28,662

 

 

 

(606

)

Net operating income (a)

$

50,023

 

$

39,806

 

$

10,217

 

 

$

165,369

 

 

$

131,670

 

 

$

33,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income.

Investing and Capital Activities

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we acquired 43 self-storage facilities (five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois and Texas, three each in Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Ohio and one each in Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington) with 3.7 million net rentable square feet for $513.7 million. During 2020, we acquired 62 self-storage facilities (six in Ohio, five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, three each in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, New York and Tennessee and one each in Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington) with 5.1 million net rentable square feet for $796.1 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 40 self-storage facilities across 18 states with 3.5 million net rentable square feet, for $580.1 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we opened one newly developed facility and various expansion projects (0.4 million net rentable square feet – 0.2 million in Missouri and 0.1 million each in Florida and Texas) costing $41.3 million. During 2020, we opened three newly developed facilities and various expansion projects (1.1 million net rentable square feet – 0.5 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in Minnesota and Missouri and 0.1 million each in California and Texas) costing $138.7 million. At December 31, 2020, we had various facilities in development (1.4 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $235 million and various expansion projects (2.2 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $326 million. Our aggregate 3.6 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development and expansion facilities includes 1.3 million in California, 1.0 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington and 0.5 million in other states. The remaining $373 million of development costs for these projects is expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 to 24 months.

On October 6, 2020, we issued our 3.875% Series N Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $283 million.

On November 9, 2020, we issued our 3.9% Series O Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $170 million.

On January 19, 2021, we completed a public offering of $500 million Senior Unsecured Notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 0.875% and maturing on February 15, 2026.

On January 20, 2021, we redeemed our 5.40% Series B Preferred Shares for $300 million. We called these shares for redemption in December 2020 and classified the liquidation amount as a liability on our balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Distributions Declared

On February 16, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the fourth quarter earnings results. The domestic dial-in number is (866) 406-5408, and the international dial-in number is (973) 582-2770 (conference ID number for either domestic or international is 8057778). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar.” A replay of the conference call may be accessed through March 11, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic), (404) 537-3406 (international) or by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events Calendar.” All forms of replay utilize conference ID number 8057778.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

This press release, our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, a financial supplement, and additional information about Public Storage is available on our website, www.publicstorage.com.

We expect to release our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K within approximately one business day.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC including: general risks associated with the ownership and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related to development, expansion and acquisition of self-storage facilities, potential liability for environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning; risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; risks associated with the COVID Pandemic or similar events, including but not limited to illness or death of our employees or customers, negative impacts to the economic environment and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, and/or potential regulatory actions to (i) close our facilities if we were determined not to be an “essential business” or for other reasons, (ii) limit our ability to increase rent or otherwise limit the rent we can charge or (iii) limit our ability to collect rent or evict delinquent tenants; the risk that there could be an out-migration of population from certain high-cost major markets, if it is determined that the ability to “work from home,” which has become more prominent during the COVID Pandemic, could allow certain workers to live in less expensive localities, which could negatively impact the occupancies and revenues of our properties in such major high-cost markets; risk that even though many initial restrictions due to the COVID Pandemic have eased, they could be reinstituted in response to increases in infections or if additional pandemics occur; risk that we could experience a change in the move-out patterns of our long-term customers due to economic uncertainty and the significant increase in unemployment resulting from the COVID Pandemic. This could lead to lower occupancies and rent “roll down” as long-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates; risk of negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity capital as a result of the COVID Pandemic, which could have a material impact upon our capital and growth plans; the impact of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial facilities and other storage alternatives; the risk that our existing self-storage facilities may be at a disadvantage in competing with newly developed facilities with more visual and customer appeal; risks related to increased reliance on Google as a customer acquisition channel; difficulties in our ability to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing operations and manage properties that we acquire directly or through the acquisition of entities that own and operate self-storage facilities; risks associated with international operations including, but not limited to, unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws and local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint ventures; the impact of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing environmental issues, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business, and labor, including risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations; risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; risks due to ballot initiatives or other actions that could remove the protections of Proposition 13 with respect to our real estate and result in substantial increases in our assessed values and property tax bills in California; changes in United States federal or state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations; security breaches or a failure of our networks, systems or technology could adversely impact our operations or our business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays and cost overruns on our projects to develop new facilities or expand our existing facilities; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may divert management’s time and attention, require us to pay damages and expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, new estimates, or other factors, events or circumstances after the date of these forward-looking statements, except when expressly required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing from time to time, neither as predictions of future events nor guarantees of future performance.

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage facilities

 

$

698,938

 

 

$

677,027

 

 

$

2,721,630

 

 

$

2,684,552

 

Ancillary operations

 

 

49,598

 

 

 

42,965

 

 

 

193,438

 

 

 

170,556

 

 

 

 

748,536

 

 

 

719,992

 

 

 

2,915,068

 

 

 

2,855,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage cost of operations

 

 

170,314

 

 

 

164,919

 

 

 

807,543

 

 

 

762,416

 

Ancillary cost of operations

 

 

15,838

 

 

 

12,215

 

 

 

59,919

 

 

 

50,736

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

141,406

 

 

 

134,885

 

 

 

553,257

 

 

 

512,918

 

General and administrative

 

 

30,140

 

 

 

17,855

 

 

 

83,199

 

 

 

62,146

 

Interest expense

 

 

14,235

 

 

 

12,647

 

 

 

56,283

 

 

 

45,641

 

 

 

 

371,933

 

 

 

342,521

 

 

 

1,560,201

 

 

 

1,433,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other increases (decreases) to net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

 

3,522

 

 

 

6,028

 

 

 

22,323

 

 

 

26,683

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities

17,634

 

 

 

13,916

 

 

 

80,497

 

 

 

69,547

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

376

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

341

 

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain

 

 

(45,703

)

 

 

(10,318

)

 

 

(97,953

)

 

 

7,829

 

Net income

 

 

352,432

 

 

 

387,097

 

 

 

1,361,227

 

 

 

1,525,651

 

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(1,165

)

 

 

(1,082

)

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

(5,117

)

Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders

 

 

351,267

 

 

 

386,015

 

 

 

1,357,213

 

 

 

1,520,534

 

Allocation of net income to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shareholders – distributions

 

 

(48,219

)

 

 

(51,614

)

 

 

(207,068

)

 

 

(210,179

)

Preferred shareholders – redemptions

 

 

(9,883

)

 

 

(6,153

)

 

 

(48,265

)

 

 

(32,693

)

Restricted share units

 

 

(999

)

 

 

(997

)

 

 

(3,545

)

 

 

(4,895

)

Net income allocable to common shareholders

 

$

292,166

 

 

$

327,251

 

 

$

1,098,335

 

 

$

1,272,767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share – Basic

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.88

 

 

$

6.29

 

 

$

7.30

 

Net income per common share – Diluted

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

6.29

 

 

$

7.29

 

Weighted average common shares – Basic

 

 

174,532

 

 

 

174,383

 

 

 

174,494

 

 

 

174,287

 

Weighted average common shares – Diluted

 

 

174,749

 

 

 

174,590

 

 

 

174,642

 

 

 

174,530

 

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

257,560

 

 

$

409,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating real estate facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land and buildings, at cost

 

 

17,372,627

 

 

 

16,289,146

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(7,152,135

)

 

 

(6,623,475

)

 

 

 

10,220,492

 

 

 

9,665,671

 

Construction in process

 

 

188,079

 

 

 

141,934

 

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities

 

 

773,046

 

 

 

767,816

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

204,654

 

 

 

205,936

 

Other assets

 

 

172,715

 

 

 

174,344

 

Total assets

 

$

11,816,546

 

 

$

11,365,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior unsecured notes

 

$

2,519,762

 

 

$

1,875,218

 

Mortgage notes

 

 

25,230

 

 

 

27,275

 

Preferred shares called for redemption

 

 

300,000

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

394,655

 

 

 

383,284

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,239,647

 

 

 

2,285,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public Storage shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

authorized, 151,700 shares issued (in series) and outstanding,

 

 

 

 

 

 

(162,600 at December 31, 2019) at liquidation preference

 

 

3,792,500

 

 

 

4,065,000

 

Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

 

 

 

174,581,742 shares issued and outstanding, (174,418,615 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2019)

 

 

17,458

 

 

 

17,442

 

Paid-in capital

 

 

5,707,101

 

 

 

5,710,934

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(914,791

)

 

 

(665,575

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(43,401

)

 

 

(64,890

)

Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity

 

 

8,558,867

 

 

 

9,062,911

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

18,032

 

 

 

16,756

 

Total equity

 

 

8,576,899

 

 

 

9,079,667

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

11,816,546

 

 

$

11,365,444

 

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

(Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of FFO per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income allocable to common shareholders

 

$

292,166

 

 

$

327,251

 

 

$

1,098,335

 

 

$

1,272,767

 

Eliminate items excluded from FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

140,491

 

 

 

133,897

 

 

 

549,975

 

 

 

511,413

 

Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments

18,074

 

 

 

19,161

 

 

 

70,681

 

 

 

71,725

 

Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and restricted share unitholders

 

 

(997

)

 

 

(903

)

 

 

(3,850

)

 

 

(4,208

)

Gains on sale of real estate, including equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

investment share

 

 

(376

)

 

 

(4,516

)

 

 

(12,791

)

 

 

(5,896

)

FFO allocable to common shares (a)

 

$

449,358

 

 

$

474,890

 

 

$

1,702,350

 

 

$

1,845,801

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

174,749

 

 

 

174,590

 

 

 

174,642

 

 

 

174,530

 

FFO per share (a)

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

2.72

 

 

$

9.75

 

 

$

10.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

6.29

 

 

$

7.29

 

Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.87

 

 

 

3.53

 

 

 

3.32

 

Gains on sale of real estate

 

 

-

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.03

)

FFO per share (a)

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

2.72

 

 

$

9.75

 

 

$

10.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO allocable to common shares

 

$

449,358

 

 

$

474,890

 

 

$

1,702,350

 

 

$

1,845,801

 

Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense in excess of cash paid

11,014

 

 

 

4,866

 

 

 

22,845

 

 

 

13,671

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

45,703

 

 

 

10,318

 

 

 

97,953

 

 

 

(7,829

)

Impact of EITF D-42, including equity investment share

 

 

9,883

 

 

 

10,706

 

 

 

48,265

 

 

 

37,246

 

Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities

(37,764

)

 

 

(57,140

)

 

 

(163,834

)

 

 

(192,539

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FAD (a)

 

$

478,194

 

 

$

443,640

 

 

$

1,707,579

 

 

$

1,696,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

share units

 

$

349,889

 

 

$

349,754

 

 

$

1,399,361

 

 

$

1,398,570

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution payout ratio

 

 

73.2

%

 

 

78.8

%

 

 

82.0

%

 

 

82.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions per common share

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

8.00

 

 

$

8.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures. We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful.

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

Reconciliation of Self-Storage Net Operating Income to

Net Income

(Unaudited – amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage revenues for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

$

619,512

 

 

$

614,782

 

 

$

2,436,546

 

 

$

2,460,229

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

19,046

 

 

 

10,004

 

 

 

59,818

 

 

 

28,733

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

48,927

 

 

 

41,255

 

 

 

180,764

 

 

 

151,043

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

11,453

 

 

 

10,986

 

 

 

44,502

 

 

 

44,547

 

Self-storage revenues

 

 

698,938

 

 

 

677,027

 

 

 

2,721,630

 

 

 

2,684,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage cost of operations for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

 

140,911

 

 

 

142,480

 

 

 

687,828

 

 

 

669,763

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

8,247

 

 

 

3,944

 

 

 

27,627

 

 

 

12,456

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

17,406

 

 

 

14,727

 

 

 

75,642

 

 

 

64,312

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

3,768

 

 

 

16,446

 

 

 

15,885

 

Self-storage cost of operations

 

 

170,314

 

 

 

164,919

 

 

 

807,543

 

 

 

762,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage NOI for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

 

478,601

 

 

 

472,302

 

 

 

1,748,718

 

 

 

1,790,466

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

10,799

 

 

 

6,060

 

 

 

32,191

 

 

 

16,277

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

31,521

 

 

 

26,528

 

 

 

105,122

 

 

 

86,731

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

7,703

 

 

 

7,218

 

 

 

28,056

 

 

 

28,662

 

Self-storage NOI (a)

 

 

528,624

 

 

 

512,108

 

 

 

1,914,087

 

 

 

1,922,136

 

Ancillary revenues

 

 

49,598

 

 

 

42,965

 

 

 

193,438

 

 

 

170,556

 

Ancillary cost of operations

 

 

(15,838

)

 

 

(12,215

)

 

 

(59,919

)

 

 

(50,736

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(141,406

)

 

 

(134,885

)

 

 

(553,257

)

 

 

(512,918

)

General an