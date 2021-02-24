Public Storage Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

“At Public Storage, our focus on the health and safety of employees and customers, enhancing the industry’s leading platform and brand, and utilizing unparalleled capital access to fund growth drove our success in 2020,” said Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The outlook is favorable as we enter 2021. Public Storage is transforming the customer experience through innovation amidst strong consumer demand while executing on a robust external growth environment through property acquisitions, development, and redevelopment.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $292.2 million or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared to $327.3 million or $1.87 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $35.1 million or $0.20 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $35.4 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange losses associated with our Euro denominated debt and (ii) a $12.3 million increase in general and administrative expense, partially offset by (iii) a $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $16.5 million increase in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $6.3 million increase in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below) and a $10.2 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities increased 0.8% or $4.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to improved occupancy. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities decreased by 1.1% or $1.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 9.3% ($2.6 million) decrease in on-site property manager payroll. The increase in net operating income of $10.2 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

In 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $1,098.3 million or $6.29 per diluted common share, compared to $1,272.8 million or $7.29 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $174.4 million or $1.00 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $105.8 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $40.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) a $21.1 million increase in general and administrative expense, (iv) a $15.6 million decrease due to the impact of allocations to preferred shareholders with respect to redemption of preferred shares, and (v) a $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $8.0 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $41.7 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities, offset partially by a $33.7 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities. Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 1.0% or $23.7 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 2.7% or $18.1 million in 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 22.5% ($11.0 million) increase in marketing expenses, a 3.1% ($7.4 million) increase in property tax expense, and a 2.5% ($3.1 million) increase in on-site property manager payroll expense. The increase in net operating income of $33.7 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Funds from Operations

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, funds from operations (“FFO”) was $2.57 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.72 in 2019, representing a decrease of 5.5%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this non-GAAP measure, is attached.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, FFO was $9.75 per diluted common share, as compared to $10.58 in 2019, representing a decrease of 7.8%.

We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of preferred securities, and (iii) certain other significant non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or expense items such as loss contingency accruals, casualties, due diligence, and advisory costs. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may not be comparable among REITs.

The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Percentage Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change FFO per share $ 2.57 $ 2.72 (5.5 )% $ 9.75 $ 10.58 (7.8 )% Eliminate the per share impact of items excluded from Core FFO, including our equity share from investments: Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 0.26 0.06 0.56 (0.04 ) Application of EITF D-42 0.06 0.06 0.28 0.21 Other items 0.04 - 0.02 - Core FFO per share $ 2.93 $ 2.84 3.2 % $ 10.61 $ 10.75 (1.3 )%

Property Operations – Same Store Facilities

The Same Store Facilities consist of facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost of operations since January 1, 2018. The composition of our Same Store Facilities allows us to more effectively evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and exclude the impact of fill-up of unstabilized facilities, which can significantly affect operating trends. We believe the Same Store information is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,221 facilities (143.7 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately 82% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at December 31, 2020.

Selected Operating Data for the Same Store Facilities (2,221 facilities) (unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Percentage Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Revenues: Rental income $ 600,528 $ 588,177 2.1 % $ 2,355,576 $ 2,353,625 0.1 % Late charges and administrative fees 18,984 26,605 (28.6 )% 80,970 106,604 (24.0 )% Total revenues (a) 619,512 614,782 0.8 % 2,436,546 2,460,229 (1.0 )% Direct cost of operations (a): Property taxes 38,778 38,969 (0.5 )% 247,860 240,451 3.1 % On-site property manager payroll 25,750 28,395 (9.3 )% 125,051 121,978 2.5 % Repairs and maintenance 12,371 11,667 6.0 % 46,582 47,445 (1.8 )% Snow removal 598 881 (32.1 )% 2,639 4,058 (35.0 )% Utilities 9,090 10,327 (12.0 )% 39,459 43,461 (9.2 )% Marketing 13,075 13,207 (1.0 )% 59,901 48,911 22.5 % Other direct property costs 17,107 16,149 5.9 % 66,646 65,331 2.0 % Total direct cost of operations 116,769 119,595 (2.4 )% 588,138 571,635 2.9 % Direct net operating income (b) 502,743 495,187 1.5 % 1,848,408 1,888,594 (2.1 )% Indirect cost of operations (a): Supervisory payroll (8,769 ) (8,327 ) 5.3 % (39,291 ) (37,719 ) 4.2 % Centralized management costs (12,204 ) (11,824 ) 3.2 % (47,713 ) (49,453 ) (3.5 )% Share based compensation (3,169 ) (2,734 ) 15.9 % (12,686 ) (10,956 ) 15.8 % Net operating income (c) $ 478,601 $ 472,302 1.3 % $ 1,748,718 $ 1,790,466 (2.3 )% Gross margin (before indirect costs, depreciation and amortization expense) 81.2 % 80.5 % 0.9 % 75.9 % 76.8 % (1.2 )% Gross margin (before depreciation and amortization expense) 77.3 % 76.8 % 0.7 % 71.8 % 72.8 % (1.4 )% Weighted average for the period: Square foot occupancy 95.2 % 93.1 % 2.3 % 94.5 % 93.4 % 1.2 % Realized annual rental income per (d): Occupied square foot $ 17.56 $ 17.60 (0.2 )% $ 17.34 $ 17.53 (1.1 )% Available square foot (“REVPAF”) $ 16.72 $ 16.38 2.1 % $ 16.40 $ 16.38 0.1 % At December 31: Square foot occupancy 94.2 % 91.7 % 2.7 % Annual contract rent per occupied square foot (e) $ 17.99 $ 18.06 (0.4 )%

(a) Revenues and cost of operations do not include tenant reinsurance and merchandise sales and expenses generated at the facilities. (b) Direct net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of supervisory payroll, centralized management costs and stock based compensation in addition to depreciation and amortization expense. We utilize direct net operating income in evaluating property performance and in evaluating property operating trends as compared to our competitors. (c) See attached reconciliation of self-storage net operating income (“NOI”) to net income. (d) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot (“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the total available rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates. These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which reduce rental income. (e) Annual contract rent represents the agreed upon monthly rate that is paid by our tenants in place at the time of measurement. Contract rates are initially set in the lease agreement upon move-in and we adjust them from time to time with notice. Contract rent excludes other fees that are charged on a per-item basis, such as late charges and administrative fees, does not reflect the impact of promotional discounts, and does not reflect the impact of rents that are written off as uncollectible.

The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):

For the Quarter Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Entire Year (Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Total revenues: 2020 $ 609,053 $ 596,896 $ 611,085 $ 619,512 $ 2,436,546 2019 $ 601,805 $ 615,564 $ 628,078 $ 614,782 $ 2,460,229 Total cost of operations: 2020 $ 182,842 $ 185,862 $ 178,213 $ 140,911 $ 687,828 2019 $ 175,376 $ 173,911 $ 177,996 $ 142,480 $ 669,763 Property taxes: 2020 $ 70,097 $ 69,913 $ 69,072 $ 38,778 $ 247,860 2019 $ 66,744 $ 67,466 $ 67,272 $ 38,969 $ 240,451 Repairs and maintenance, including snow removal expenses: 2020 $ 12,381 $ 11,292 $ 12,579 $ 12,969 $ 49,221 2019 $ 13,745 $ 12,056 $ 13,154 $ 12,548 $ 51,503 Marketing: 2020 $ 14,275 $ 16,979 $ 15,572 $ 13,075 $ 59,901 2019 $ 8,981 $ 12,404 $ 14,319 $ 13,207 $ 48,911 REVPAF: 2020 $ 16.24 $ 16.13 $ 16.50 $ 16.72 $ 16.40 2019 $ 16.00 $ 16.41 $ 16.72 $ 16.38 $ 16.38 Weighted average realized annual rent per occupied square foot: 2020 $ 17.44 $ 17.11 $ 17.27 $ 17.56 $ 17.34 2019 $ 17.31 $ 17.46 $ 17.75 $ 17.60 $ 17.53 Weighted average occupancy levels for the period: 2020 93.1 % 94.3 % 95.5 % 95.2 % 94.5 % 2019 92.5 % 94.0 % 94.2 % 93.1 % 93.4 %

The following table sets forth selected market trends in our Same Store Facilities:

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Revenues: Los Angeles $ 97,353 $ 95,413 2.0 % $ 381,535 $ 379,097 0.6 % San Francisco 52,731 50,805 3.8 % 205,558 202,747 1.4 % New York 39,321 39,238 0.2 % 154,538 157,029 (1.6 )% Seattle-Tacoma 28,935 28,723 0.7 % 114,606 114,774 (0.1 )% Washington DC 28,570 28,711 (0.5 )% 112,739 114,483 (1.5 )% Miami 27,786 27,677 0.4 % 108,598 111,402 (2.5 )% Chicago 30,292 30,012 0.9 % 118,560 119,281 (0.6 )% Atlanta 21,077 21,612 (2.5 )% 83,511 87,518 (4.6 )% Dallas-Ft. Worth 20,955 21,150 (0.9 )% 83,162 84,988 (2.1 )% Houston 17,791 18,141 (1.9 )% 70,975 73,683 (3.7 )% Orlando-Daytona 15,306 15,701 (2.5 )% 60,772 62,869 (3.3 )% Philadelphia 15,312 14,857 3.1 % 59,666 59,120 0.9 % West Palm Beach 11,820 11,672 1.3 % 46,038 46,664 (1.3 )% Tampa 11,760 11,849 (0.8 )% 46,216 47,706 (3.1 )% Charlotte 10,486 10,393 0.9 % 41,006 41,781 (1.9 )% All other markets 190,017 188,828 0.6 % 749,066 757,087 (1.1 )% Total revenues $ 619,512 $ 614,782 0.8 % $ 2,436,546 $ 2,460,229 (1.0 )% Net operating income: Los Angeles $ 81,416 $ 80,378 1.3 % $ 309,991 $ 311,049 (0.3 )% San Francisco 43,335 41,351 4.8 % 163,962 162,667 0.8 % New York 31,321 30,932 1.3 % 108,681 111,424 (2.5 )% Seattle-Tacoma 23,085 23,808 (3.0 )% 86,874 89,440 (2.9 )% Washington DC 22,759 22,456 1.3 % 82,415 84,704 (2.7 )% Miami 24,997 24,371 2.6 % 79,472 82,910 (4.1 )% Chicago 19,161 18,989 0.9 % 62,749 63,319 (0.9 )% Atlanta 16,502 16,767 (1.6 )% 59,940 64,423 (7.0 )% Dallas-Ft. Worth 17,003 16,693 1.9 % 56,020 58,192 (3.7 )% Houston 11,296 11,178 1.1 % 43,073 45,793 (5.9 )% Orlando-Daytona 11,853 12,115 (2.2 )% 42,568 45,282 (6.0 )% Philadelphia 11,458 10,713 7.0 % 41,572 41,592 (0.0 )% West Palm Beach 8,779 8,650 1.5 % 32,752 34,125 (4.0 )% Tampa 8,984 9,039 (0.6 )% 31,290 33,421 (6.4 )% Charlotte 7,739 7,383 4.8 % 29,509 30,104 (2.0 )% All other markets 138,913 137,479 1.0 % 517,850 532,021 (2.7 )% Total net operating income $ 478,601 $ 472,302 1.3 % $ 1,748,718 $ 1,790,466 (2.3 )%

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Weighted average square foot occupancy: Los Angeles 97.7 % 95.3 % 2.5 % 96.7 % 95.2 % 1.6 % San Francisco 97.7 % 93.7 % 4.3 % 96.1 % 94.3 % 1.9 % New York 95.9 % 93.6 % 2.5 % 95.2 % 94.1 % 1.2 % Seattle-Tacoma 94.4 % 92.2 % 2.4 % 94.1 % 93.0 % 1.2 % Washington DC 95.2 % 92.5 % 2.9 % 94.4 % 93.4 % 1.1 % Miami 96.2 % 93.1 % 3.3 % 94.4 % 93.0 % 1.5 % Chicago 94.6 % 92.4 % 2.4 % 93.8 % 92.1 % 1.8 % Atlanta 94.0 % 92.2 % 2.0 % 92.8 % 93.0 % (0.2 )% Dallas-Ft. Worth 93.2 % 91.8 % 1.5 % 92.9 % 92.1 % 0.9 % Houston 92.9 % 91.2 % 1.9 % 92.1 % 90.1 % 2.2 % Orlando-Daytona 94.7 % 93.4 % 1.4 % 94.4 % 94.2 % 0.2 % Philadelphia 96.7 % 94.6 % 2.2 % 96.1 % 95.3 % 0.8 % West Palm Beach 96.3 % 94.0 % 2.4 % 95.0 % 94.0 % 1.1 % Tampa 94.8 % 92.3 % 2.7 % 93.4 % 92.6 % 0.9 % Charlotte 94.5 % 91.7 % 3.1 % 93.0 % 91.9 % 1.2 % All other markets 94.8 % 92.9 % 2.0 % 94.5 % 93.6 % 1.0 % Total weighted average square foot occupancy 95.2 % 93.1 % 2.3 % 94.5 % 93.4 % 1.2 % Realized annual rent per occupied square foot: Los Angeles $ 26.20 $ 26.02 0.7 % $ 25.88 $ 25.86 0.1 % San Francisco 26.97 26.85 0.4 % 26.64 26.62 0.1 % New York 25.90 26.16 (1.0 )% 25.62 26.05 (1.7 )% Seattle-Tacoma 20.56 20.65 (0.4 )% 20.33 20.42 (0.4 )% Washington DC 21.32 21.72 (1.8 )% 21.11 21.45 (1.6 )% Miami 19.91 20.18 (1.3 )% 19.77 20.36 (2.9 )% Chicago 15.21 15.21 0.0 % 14.96 15.15 (1.3 )% Atlanta 13.17 13.55 (2.8 )% 13.15 13.56 (3.0 )% Dallas-Ft. Worth 13.46 13.60 (1.0 )% 13.36 13.63 (2.0 )% Houston 12.71 13.00 (2.2 )% 12.75 13.39 (4.8 )% Orlando-Daytona 13.62 13.97 (2.5 )% 13.54 13.89 (2.5 )% Philadelphia 17.27 16.84 2.6 % 16.86 16.65 1.3 % West Palm Beach 18.78 18.72 0.3 % 18.51 18.72 (1.1 )% Tampa 13.78 14.04 (1.9 )% 13.70 14.10 (2.8 )% Charlotte 11.16 11.27 (1.0 )% 11.07 11.29 (1.9 )% All other markets 14.56 14.55 0.1 % 14.35 14.48 (0.9 )% Total realized rent per occupied square foot $ 17.56 $ 17.60 (0.2 )% $ 17.34 $ 17.53 (1.1 )%

Same Store Facilities Operating Trends by Market (Continued) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change REVPAF: Los Angeles $ 25.59 $ 24.81 3.1 % $ 25.02 $ 24.62 1.6 % San Francisco 26.35 25.17 4.7 % 25.61 25.09 2.1 % New York 24.85 24.50 1.4 % 24.39 24.50 (0.4 )% Seattle-Tacoma 19.40 19.04 1.9 % 19.13 18.99 0.7 % Washington DC 20.29 20.09 1.0 % 19.93 20.03 (0.5 )% Miami 19.14 18.79 1.9 % 18.66 18.93 (1.4 )% Chicago 14.39 14.05 2.4 % 14.04 13.95 0.6 % Atlanta 12.38 12.49 (0.9 )% 12.20 12.62 (3.3 )% Dallas-Ft. Worth 12.54 12.49 0.4 % 12.41 12.55 (1.1 )% Houston 11.81 11.86 (0.4 )% 11.75 12.06 (2.6 )% Orlando-Daytona 12.90 13.05 (1.1 )% 12.78 13.08 (2.3 )% Philadelphia 16.70 15.94 4.8 % 16.20 15.86 2.1 % West Palm Beach 18.08 17.59 2.8 % 17.59 17.59 0.0 % Tampa 13.05 12.96 0.7 % 12.80 13.06 (2.0 )% Charlotte 10.55 10.33 2.1 % 10.29 10.38 (0.9 )% All other markets 13.80 13.53 2.0 % 13.57 13.55 0.1 % Total REVPAF $ 16.72 $ 16.38 2.1 % $ 16.40 $ 16.38 0.1 %

Property Operations – Non-Same Store Facilities

In addition to our Same Store Facilities, at December 31, 2020 we had 327 facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies or rental rates since January 1, 2018 or that we did not own as of January 1, 2018. The following table summarizes operating data with respect to these 327 facilities (unaudited). Additional data and metrics with respect to these facilities is included in the MD&A in our December 31, 2020 Form 10-K.

NON-SAME STORE Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, FACILITIES 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Revenues: Acquired Facilities: 2018 Acquisitions $ 4,450 $ 4,143 $ 307 $ 17,119 $ 16,029 $ 1,090 2019 Acquisitions 8,599 5,861 2,738 31,334 12,704 18,630 2020 Acquisitions 5,997 - 5,997 11,365 - 11,365 19,046 10,004 9,042 59,818 28,733 31,085 Developed and expanded facilities: Developed in 2015 4,722 4,539 183 18,228 17,630 598 Developed in 2016 - 2018 19,010 15,873 3,137 70,180 56,868 13,312 Developed in 2019 2,106 849 1,257 6,455 1,720 4,735 Developed in 2020 215 - 215 301 - 301 Expansions completed before 2019 9,052 7,891 1,161 33,921 29,354 4,567 Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020 10,030 8,022 2,008 36,031 28,898 7,133 Expansions in process 3,792 4,081 (289 ) 15,648 16,573 (925 ) 48,927 41,255 7,672 180,764 151,043 29,721 Other non-same store facilities 11,453 10,986 467 44,502 44,547 (45 ) Total revenues 79,426 62,245 17,181 285,084 224,323 60,761 Cost of operations before depreciation and amortization: Acquired Facilities: 2018 Acquisitions 1,811 1,644 167 7,562 7,278 284 2019 Acquisitions 3,364 2,300 1,064 13,323 5,178 8,145 2020 Acquisitions 3,072 - 3,072 6,742 - 6,742 8,247 3,944 4,303 27,627 12,456 15,171 Developed and expanded facilities: Developed in 2015 1,172 1,223 (51 ) 5,720 5,842 (122 ) Developed in 2016 - 2018 6,467 5,887 580 29,728 27,694 2,034 Developed in 2019 1,139 637 502 4,685 1,915 2,770 Developed in 2020 173 - 173 383 - 383 Expansions completed before 2019 2,718 2,352 366 11,492 10,462 1,030 Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020 4,658 3,734 924 19,372 14,571 4,801 Expansions in process 1,079 894 185 4,262 3,828 434 17,406 14,727 2,679 75,642 64,312 11,330 Other non-same store facilities 3,750 3,768 (18 ) 16,446 15,885 561 Total cost of operations 29,403 22,439 6,964 119,715 92,653 27,062

NON-SAME STORE Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, FACILITIES (continued) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net operating income: Acquired Facilities: 2018 Acquisitions $ 2,639 $ 2,499 $ 140 $ 9,557 $ 8,751 $ 806 2019 Acquisitions 5,235 3,561 1,674 18,011 7,526 10,485 2020 Acquisitions 2,925 - 2,925 4,623 - 4,623 10,799 6,060 4,739 32,191 16,277 15,914 Developed and expanded facilities: Developed in 2015 3,550 3,316 234 12,508 11,788 720 Developed in 2016 - 2018 12,543 9,986 2,557 40,452 29,174 11,278 Developed in 2019 967 212 755 1,770 (195 ) 1,965 Developed in 2020 42 - 42 (82 ) - (82 ) Expansions completed before 2019 6,334 5,539 795 22,429 18,892 3,537 Expansions completed in 2019 or 2020 5,372 4,288 1,084 16,659 14,327 2,332 Expansions in process 2,713 3,187 (474 ) 11,386 12,745 (1,359 ) 31,521 26,528 4,993 105,122 86,731 18,391 Other non-same store facilities 7,703 7,218 485 28,056 28,662 (606 ) Net operating income (a) $ 50,023 $ 39,806 $ 10,217 $ 165,369 $ 131,670 $ 33,699

(a) See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income.

Investing and Capital Activities

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we acquired 43 self-storage facilities (five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois and Texas, three each in Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Ohio and one each in Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington) with 3.7 million net rentable square feet for $513.7 million. During 2020, we acquired 62 self-storage facilities (six in Ohio, five each in Michigan and Pennsylvania, four each in Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas, three each in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, New York and Tennessee and one each in Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington) with 5.1 million net rentable square feet for $796.1 million.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 40 self-storage facilities across 18 states with 3.5 million net rentable square feet, for $580.1 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, we opened one newly developed facility and various expansion projects (0.4 million net rentable square feet – 0.2 million in Missouri and 0.1 million each in Florida and Texas) costing $41.3 million. During 2020, we opened three newly developed facilities and various expansion projects (1.1 million net rentable square feet – 0.5 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in Minnesota and Missouri and 0.1 million each in California and Texas) costing $138.7 million. At December 31, 2020, we had various facilities in development (1.4 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $235 million and various expansion projects (2.2 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $326 million. Our aggregate 3.6 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development and expansion facilities includes 1.3 million in California, 1.0 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington and 0.5 million in other states. The remaining $373 million of development costs for these projects is expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 to 24 months.

On October 6, 2020, we issued our 3.875% Series N Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $283 million.

On November 9, 2020, we issued our 3.9% Series O Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $170 million.

On January 19, 2021, we completed a public offering of $500 million Senior Unsecured Notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 0.875% and maturing on February 15, 2026.

On January 20, 2021, we redeemed our 5.40% Series B Preferred Shares for $300 million. We called these shares for redemption in December 2020 and classified the liquidation amount as a liability on our balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

Distributions Declared

On February 16, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the "Shurgard" brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC including: general risks associated with the ownership and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related to development, expansion and acquisition of self-storage facilities, potential liability for environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning; risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; risks associated with the COVID Pandemic or similar events, including but not limited to illness or death of our employees or customers, negative impacts to the economic environment and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, and/or potential regulatory actions to (i) close our facilities if we were determined not to be an “essential business” or for other reasons, (ii) limit our ability to increase rent or otherwise limit the rent we can charge or (iii) limit our ability to collect rent or evict delinquent tenants; the risk that there could be an out-migration of population from certain high-cost major markets, if it is determined that the ability to “work from home,” which has become more prominent during the COVID Pandemic, could allow certain workers to live in less expensive localities, which could negatively impact the occupancies and revenues of our properties in such major high-cost markets; risk that even though many initial restrictions due to the COVID Pandemic have eased, they could be reinstituted in response to increases in infections or if additional pandemics occur; risk that we could experience a change in the move-out patterns of our long-term customers due to economic uncertainty and the significant increase in unemployment resulting from the COVID Pandemic. This could lead to lower occupancies and rent “roll down” as long-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates; risk of negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity capital as a result of the COVID Pandemic, which could have a material impact upon our capital and growth plans; the impact of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial facilities and other storage alternatives; the risk that our existing self-storage facilities may be at a disadvantage in competing with newly developed facilities with more visual and customer appeal; risks related to increased reliance on Google as a customer acquisition channel; difficulties in our ability to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing operations and manage properties that we acquire directly or through the acquisition of entities that own and operate self-storage facilities; risks associated with international operations including, but not limited to, unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws and local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint ventures; the impact of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing environmental issues, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business, and labor, including risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations; risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; risks due to ballot initiatives or other actions that could remove the protections of Proposition 13 with respect to our real estate and result in substantial increases in our assessed values and property tax bills in California; changes in United States federal or state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations; security breaches or a failure of our networks, systems or technology could adversely impact our operations or our business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays and cost overruns on our projects to develop new facilities or expand our existing facilities; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may divert management’s time and attention, require us to pay damages and expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, new estimates, or other factors, events or circumstances after the date of these forward-looking statements, except when expressly required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing from time to time, neither as predictions of future events nor guarantees of future performance.

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Self-storage facilities $ 698,938 $ 677,027 $ 2,721,630 $ 2,684,552 Ancillary operations 49,598 42,965 193,438 170,556 748,536 719,992 2,915,068 2,855,108 Expenses: Self-storage cost of operations 170,314 164,919 807,543 762,416 Ancillary cost of operations 15,838 12,215 59,919 50,736 Depreciation and amortization 141,406 134,885 553,257 512,918 General and administrative 30,140 17,855 83,199 62,146 Interest expense 14,235 12,647 56,283 45,641 371,933 342,521 1,560,201 1,433,857 Other increases (decreases) to net income: Interest and other income 3,522 6,028 22,323 26,683 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities 17,634 13,916 80,497 69,547 Gain on sale of real estate 376 - 1,493 341 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (45,703 ) (10,318 ) (97,953 ) 7,829 Net income 352,432 387,097 1,361,227 1,525,651 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (1,165 ) (1,082 ) (4,014 ) (5,117 ) Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders 351,267 386,015 1,357,213 1,520,534 Allocation of net income to: Preferred shareholders – distributions (48,219 ) (51,614 ) (207,068 ) (210,179 ) Preferred shareholders – redemptions (9,883 ) (6,153 ) (48,265 ) (32,693 ) Restricted share units (999 ) (997 ) (3,545 ) (4,895 ) Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 292,166 $ 327,251 $ 1,098,335 $ 1,272,767 Per common share: Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.88 $ 6.29 $ 7.30 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.87 $ 6.29 $ 7.29 Weighted average common shares – Basic 174,532 174,383 174,494 174,287 Weighted average common shares – Diluted 174,749 174,590 174,642 174,530

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Cash and equivalents $ 257,560 $ 409,743 Operating real estate facilities: Land and buildings, at cost 17,372,627 16,289,146 Accumulated depreciation (7,152,135 ) (6,623,475 ) 10,220,492 9,665,671 Construction in process 188,079 141,934 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 773,046 767,816 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 204,654 205,936 Other assets 172,715 174,344 Total assets $ 11,816,546 $ 11,365,444 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior unsecured notes $ 2,519,762 $ 1,875,218 Mortgage notes 25,230 27,275 Preferred shares called for redemption 300,000 - Accrued and other liabilities 394,655 383,284 Total liabilities 3,239,647 2,285,777 Equity: Public Storage shareholders’ equity: Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 151,700 shares issued (in series) and outstanding, (162,600 at December 31, 2019) at liquidation preference 3,792,500 4,065,000 Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized, 174,581,742 shares issued and outstanding, (174,418,615 shares at December 31, 2019) 17,458 17,442 Paid-in capital 5,707,101 5,710,934 Accumulated deficit (914,791 ) (665,575 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,401 ) (64,890 ) Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity 8,558,867 9,062,911 Noncontrolling interests 18,032 16,756 Total equity 8,576,899 9,079,667 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,816,546 $ 11,365,444

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for Distribution (Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Computation of FFO per Share: Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 292,166 $ 327,251 $ 1,098,335 $ 1,272,767 Eliminate items excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization 140,491 133,897 549,975 511,413 Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments 18,074 19,161 70,681 71,725 Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests and restricted share unitholders (997 ) (903 ) (3,850 ) (4,208 ) Gains on sale of real estate, including equity investment share (376 ) (4,516 ) (12,791 ) (5,896 ) FFO allocable to common shares (a) $ 449,358 $ 474,890 $ 1,702,350 $ 1,845,801 Diluted weighted average common shares 174,749 174,590 174,642 174,530 FFO per share (a) $ 2.57 $ 2.72 $ 9.75 $ 10.58 Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.67 $ 1.87 $ 6.29 $ 7.29 Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization 0.90 0.87 3.53 3.32 Gains on sale of real estate - (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) FFO per share (a) $ 2.57 $ 2.72 $ 9.75 $ 10.58 Computation of Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"): FFO allocable to common shares $ 449,358 $ 474,890 $ 1,702,350 $ 1,845,801 Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD: Share-based compensation expense in excess of cash paid 11,014 4,866 22,845 13,671 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 45,703 10,318 97,953 (7,829 ) Impact of EITF D-42, including equity investment share 9,883 10,706 48,265 37,246 Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities (37,764 ) (57,140 ) (163,834 ) (192,539 ) FAD (a) $ 478,194 $ 443,640 $ 1,707,579 $ 1,696,350 Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted share units $ 349,889 $ 349,754 $ 1,399,361 $ 1,398,570 Distribution payout ratio 73.2 % 78.8 % 82.0 % 82.4 % Distributions per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00 $ 8.00 $ 8.00

(a) FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures. We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful.