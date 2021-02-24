 

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 12, 2021, short interest in 2,611 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,694,966,704 shares compared with 7,789,857,528 shares in 2,595 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 29, 2021. The mid-February short interest represents 2.15 days compared with 2.47 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,484 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,617,382,503 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 12, 2021 compared with 1,617,126,958 shares in 1,397 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 4,095 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,312,349,207 shares at the February 12, 2021 settlement date, compared with 3,992 issues and 9,406,984,486 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.17 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.39 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

