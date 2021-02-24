HAWKINS, INC. CONTINUES TO EXPAND WATER TREATMENT FOOTPRINT WITH NEW LOCATION IN GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA

Roseville, MN, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced that it has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into South Carolina. Hawkins has leased a building in Greenville, South Carolina and expects to start operations next month. With this new location, the Company now has 33 Water Treatment branches spread across 20 states.



“Over the last twelve months we have aggressively added four new Water Treatment branches—two through acquisitions and two through purchasing or leasing buildings,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “The integration of the acquisitions has been going smoothly, and we are able to quickly get the new greenfield locations up and running to serve current and new customers.”