Nuvei to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 10, 2021

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.