 

Nuvei to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 10, 2021

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to discuss the financial results. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO, and David Schwartz, CFO.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-425-9470 (US/Canada toll-free), or 201-389-0878 (international). A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free) or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13715172. The replay will be available through Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
agerstein@nuvei.com




