Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) (the “Company” “Solar Senior” or “SUNS”) today reported net investment income of $4.8 million, or $0.30 per average share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For fiscal year 2020, net investment income was $20.4 million, or $1.27 per average share.

At December 31, 2020, net asset value (NAV) was $15.91 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share from September 30, 2020, driven primarily by unrealized mark-to-market appreciation. At December 31, 2020, 100% of Solar Senior’s portfolio was performing.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a monthly distribution for March 2021 of $0.10 per share payable on April 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2021. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At December 31, 2020:

Comprehensive Investment portfolio* fair value: $461.0 million Number of unique issuers*: 205 Net assets: $255.4 million Net asset value per share: $15.91 Net Debt to Equity: 0.34x Available Capital**: Over $290 million, subject to borrowing base availability

Comprehensive Portfolio Activity*** for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Investments made during the quarter: $35.4 million Investments repaid or sold during the quarter: $98.6 million

Comprehensive Portfolio Activity*** for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Investments made during the year: $166.6 million Investments prepaid or sold during the year: $370.9 million

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net investment income: $4.8 million Net investment income per share: $0.30 Net realized and unrealized gain: $2.0 million Net increase in net assets from operations: $6.9 million Earnings per share: $0.43

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net investment income: $20.4 million Net investment income per share: $1.27 Net realized and unrealized loss: $6.5 million Net increase in net assets from operations: $13.9 million Earnings per share: $0.87

* The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is comprised of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, Gemino Healthcare Finance’s (“Gemino”) full portfolio and North Mill Holdco LLC’s (“North Mill”) full portfolio, and excludes the Company’s fair value of its equity interest in Gemino and North Mill.

** See Liquidity and Capital Resources

*** Comprehensive Portfolio Activity includes gross originations/repayments through Gemino and North Mill.

“The Company’s portfolio remained 100% performing through 2020, reflecting our focus on first lien senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans in our niche specialty finance verticals,” said Michael Gross, Co-CEO of SUNS. “The resiliency of our portfolio companies and their continued access to liquidity, as well as improved market technicals, drove the increase in our Net Asset Value per share since March 2020.”

“The conservative management of SUNS’ assets and liabilities through an extended period of frothy credit markets has positioned the company with a solid portfolio, a stable funding profile, low leverage, strong liquidity, and favorable positioning to make new investments,” said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO of SUNS. “We’re encouraged by the recent pickup in M&A and refinancings in our sponsor finance business, as well as the increase in activity in our asset-based loan strategies. Last year, the strong fundamental performance our portfolio companies, coupled with the Federal government’s liquidity support programs, enabled an outsized portion of them to repay their loans to SUNS. Currently, we are seeing a strong pipeline of first lien cash flow and asset-based loan investment opportunities that will enable us to re-ramp our portfolio.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Investment Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Solar Senior Capital had total originations of $35.4 million and repayments of $98.6 million across the Company’s core businesses comprised of senior secured cash flow, traditional asset-based lending and healthcare asset-based lending, resulting in a net portfolio reduction of $63.2 million to the comprehensive portfolio.

The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity(1)

Q4 2020

(in millions) Asset

Classes Cash Flow

Loans Asset-Based

Loans

North Mill Asset-Based

Healthcare

Loans Gemino Life

Science Total

Portfolio

Activity Originations $19.2 $8.3 $7.9 $0.0 $35.4 Repayments /

Amortization $70.5 $14.5 $13.6 $0.0 $98.6 Net Portfolio Activity $(51.3) $(6.2) $(5.7) $0.0 $(63.2)

(1) Portfolio activity includes gross originations/repayments across each business unit.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, Solar Senior Capital had total originations of $166.6 million and repayments of $370.9 million across the Company’s core businesses comprised of senior secured cash flow, traditional asset-based lending and healthcare asset-based lending, resulting in net portfolio reduction of $204.3 million in the comprehensive portfolio.

The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2020 was as follows:

Total Portfolio Activity – Year Ended 2020(1)

(in millions) Asset

Classes Cash Flow

Loans Asset-based

Loans

North Mill Asset-based

Healthcare

Loans Gemino Life

Science Total

Portfolio

Activity Originations $63.0 $71.2 $24.6 $7.8 $166.6 Repayments /

Amortization $182.7 $93.7 $91.0 $3.5 $370.9 Net Portfolio Activity $(119.7) $(22.5) $(66.4) $4.3 $(204.3)

(1) Portfolio activity includes gross originations/repayments across each business unit.

Portfolio Composition

Our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by business unit at December 31, 2020 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Composition

(at fair value) Amount Weighted

Average

Asset-level

Yield ($mm) % First Lien Senior Secured Loans Cash Flow 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans $218.7 47.4% 6.7%5 Traditional Asset-Based 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans(1) (North Mill) $148.7 32.3% 12.7%6 Healthcare Asset-Based 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans(2) (Gemino) $65.3

14.2% 12.4%6 Life Science 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans $28.2 6.1% 9.3%7 Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $460.9 100.0% Cash Flow 2nd Lien Senior Secured Loans $0.0 0.0% n/a Total Senior Secured Loans $460.9 100.0% 9.6% Equity and Equity-like Securities(3) $0.1 <0.1% Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $461.0 100.0% Floating Rate Investments(4) $449.0 97.4%

(1) Includes North Mill’s full portfolio, all of which are 1st lien senior secured loans.

(2) Includes Gemino’s full portfolio, all of which are 1st lien senior secured loans.

(3) Excludes the Company’s equity investments in North Mill and Gemino, which distribute quarterly dividends to the Company.

(4) Floating rate investments calculated as a percent of the Company’s income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio.

(5) Represents the yield to maturity based on fair market value at December 31, 2020.

(6) Represents total interest and fee income for the three month period ending on December 31, 2020 against the average portfolio over the same fiscal period, annualized.

(7) Represents the weighted average of each individual loan’s yield to maturity based on fair value at December 31, 2020 (excluding exit fees or warrants).

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across approximately 205 unique borrowers in over 120 industries. The average issuer exposure is $2.3 million, or <0.5% of the comprehensive portfolio.

As of December 31, 2020, more than 99.9% of the Comprehensive Portfolio was invested in first lien senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans and 0% in second lien senior secured cash flow loans, and less than 0.1% is in equity.

The weighted average yield at fair value of all income-producing investments in the Comprehensive Portfolio was 9.6% at December 31, 2020.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Portfolio

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2020, 100% of the Company’s portfolio was performing with no investments on non-accrual.

The Company puts its greatest emphasis on risk mitigation and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of December 31, 2020, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value ($mm) % of SUNS Portfolio 1 $41.9 12.3% 2 $290.8 85.3% 3 $8.1 2.4% 4 $0.0 0.0%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2019:

Investment Income

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, gross investment income totaled $31.8 million and $40.1 million, respectively. The decrease in gross investment income from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020 was primarily due to a reduction in portfolio yield, mainly as a result of the approximately 160 basis point decrease in average LIBOR year over year, on a smaller income producing portfolio on average.

Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit

Business Unit Contribution to Gross Investment Income(1)

(in millions) For the Year

Ended: Cash Flow

Lending Asset-based

Lending

(North Mill) Asset-based

Healthcare

Lending (Gemino) Life Science Total 12/31/2020 $4.4 $1.3 $0.9 $0.7 $7.3 % Contribution 61.6% 17.3% 11.8% 9.3% 100.0%

(1) Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit includes interest income/fees from cash flow and life science loans on balance sheet and distributions from North Mill and Gemino.

Expenses

Net expenses totaled $11.4 million and $17.5 million, respectively, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Over the same periods, $0.1 million and $1.5 million of performance-based incentive fees and $3.7 million and $1.3 million of base management fees, were voluntarily waived by the Company’s investment manager.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income totaled $20.4 million and $22.6 million, or $1.27 and $1.41 per average share, respectively, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss)

Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled approximately $(6.5) million and $0.3 million, respectively.

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $13.9 million and $22.9 million, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, earnings per average share were $0.87 and $1.43, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Unsecured Debt

At December 31, 2020, approximately 94% of the Company’s funded debt, or $85 million, was comprised of unsecured notes.

Credit Facilities and Available Capital

At December 31, 2020, the Company had $5.4 million of borrowings under its $300 million of revolving credit facilities, resulting in a total of $90.4 million of funded debt and over $290 million of available capital, subject to borrowing base limits.

Leverage

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s net debt to equity ratio was 0.34x. The Company’s low leverage provides a significant cushion to its regulatory asset coverage limit of 2.0x debt-to-equity as well as its target leverage ratio of 1.25–1.50x debt-to-equity.

Unfunded Revolver Commitments

As of December 31, 2020, Solar Senior had unfunded revolver commitments of approximately $5.2 million that can be fully drawn by the borrowers.

Financial Statements and Tables

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets Investments at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $251,163 and $363,947, respectively) $ 246,963 $ 361,665 Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $98,439 and $98,439, respectively) 93,867 98,600 Cash 3,851 7,054 Cash equivalents (cost: $299,998 and $99,898, respectively) 299,998 99,898 Interest receivable 1,373 1,933 Dividends receivable 1,753 1,893 Receivable for investments sold — 6,667 Prepaid expenses and other assets 192 248 Total assets $ 647,997 $ 577,958 Liabilities Debt ($90,403 and $211,202 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,910 and $1,901, respectively.) $ 88,493 $ 209,301 Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased 299,998 101,811 Distributions payable 1,605 1,885 Management fee payable — 426 Interest payable 1,312 1,172 Administrative services payable 646 826 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 539 723 Total liabilities $ 392,593 $ 316,144 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 16,049,034 and 16,046,214 issued and outstanding, respectively $ 160 $ 160 Paid-in capital in excess of par 274,205 282,181 Accumulated distributable net loss (18,961 ) (20,527 ) Total net assets $ 255,404 $ 261,814 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.91 $ 16.32

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

INVESTMENT INCOME: Interest: Companies less than 5% owned $ 22,830 $ 30,496 Companies 5% to 25% owned — 386 Dividends: Companies more than 25% owned 8,500 9,060 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 474 122 Companies 5% to 25% owned — 27 Total investment income 31,804 40,091 EXPENSES: Management fees $ 4,119 $ 4,799 Performance-based incentive fees 95 1,484 Interest and other credit facility expenses 7,898 10,738 Administrative services expense 1,575 1,575 Other general and administrative expenses 1,485 1,667 Total expenses 15,172 20,263 Management fees waived (3,655 ) (1,317 ) Performance-based incentive fees waived (95 ) (1,476 ) Net expenses 11,422 17,470 Net investment income $ 20,382 $ 22,621 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned $ 193 $ (6,741 ) Companies 5% to 25% owned — 1,979 Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents 193 (4,762 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned (1,918 ) 4,861 Companies 5% to 25% owned — 1,174 Companies more than 25% owned (4,733 ) (950 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (6,651 ) 5,085 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (6,458 ) 323 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 13,924 $ 22,944 EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.87 $ 1.43

