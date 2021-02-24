Pennant Reports Fiscal Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the fiscal year 2020 and fourth quarter, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.52 and $0.13 for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and the fourth quarter, respectively. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the year and $0.17 for the quarter (1) .

Total revenue was $391.0 million, an increase of $52.4 million or 15.5% over the prior year, and total revenue for the quarter was $108.0 million, an increase of $18.5 million or 20.6% over the prior year quarter;





Net income for the full year and fourth quarter were $15.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $36.1 million, an increase of $8.9 million or 32.9% over the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million or 13.4% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the full year was $253.7 million, an increase of $47.0 million or 22.8% over the prior year and segment revenue for the quarter was $74.5 million, an increase of $19.4 million or 35.2% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations (2) was $49.5 million for the year, an increase of $16.1 million or 48.4% over the prior year, and segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations was $14.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 56.3% over the prior year quarter;





was $49.5 million for the year, an increase of $16.1 million or 48.4% over the prior year, and segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations was $14.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 56.3% over the prior year quarter; Total home health admissions for the full year and fourth quarter increased 17.8% and 44.1%, respectively, over the prior comparable periods, and total Medicare home health admissions for the full year and fourth quarter 21.8% and 54.4%, respectively, over the prior comparable periods;





Hospice average daily census for the full year was 2,083, an increase of 24.0% over the prior year, and hospice average daily census for the fourth quarter was 2,308, an increase of 25.1% over the prior year quarter; and





Senior Living Services segment revenue for the full year was $137.3 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 4.1% over the prior year, segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations(2) in the fourth quarter was $48.3 million, an increase of 2.0% over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied unit was $3,188 for the full year and $3,166 for the fourth quarter, increases of 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively, over the prior comparable periods.



(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.” (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is defined and outlined in Note 6 on Form 10-K and is the segment GAAP measure of profit and loss.

Operating Results

“In our first full year as a public company, we faced a number of challenges as we sought to provide excellent care to our patients and residents during an unprecedented pandemic while continuing to complete spin-off related separation efforts,” commented Daniel Walker, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “In spite of this difficult operating environment, our operators, clinicians and service center and field resources rose to the occasion time and time again, helping us achieve full year adjusted earnings per share growth of 26.2% and meet our annual guidance, which we raised twice during the year by a total of 40% at the midpoint. As a reminder, these earnings results do not include the benefit any provider relief funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. During the quarter, we also successfully completed a multi-year effort to decouple key enterprise financial, human capital and IT systems from Ensign and onto our own platforms. Our results are a testament to the consistent hard work and sacrifice of our teams across Pennant and to the advantage of our unique operating model built around local leadership. As we continue executing our disciplined growth strategy in 2021, these factors give us confidence in our ability to drive strong results in the face of existing challenges and new ones we may confront.”

Commenting on the operating results, Mr. Walker reported, “We are pleased with the continued growth in our home health and hospice segment. Segment revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased 22.8% and 51.3%, respectively, for the full year and increased 35.2% and 59.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter over the prior year quarter. These results demonstrate the accelerating growth achievable as our local leaders drive their operations and as we strategically acquire agencies with high organic growth potential. Simultaneously, we are pleased to see our continued emphasis on quality outcomes result in improving clinical measures, evidenced by a 4.25 average home health star rating, compared to a national average of 3.0 stars in the fourth quarter, and a positive hospice quality composite trend. We continue to attract and develop new talented leaders that are drawn to our entrepreneurial model. As we have said before, our capital allocation is dependent on the strength of our leadership and the health of our operating clusters, and our recent track record of significant investment in our home health and hospice segment reflects the confidence we have in both areas. Overall, our home health and hospice operations are executing on their locally tailored plans to become the provider of choice in their healthcare communities, and we are excited for the momentum we are carrying into 2021.”

“In our senior living segment, we faced challenges in the fourth quarter as the second wave of COVID-19 cases depressed quarterly results, which will likely be felt through the first half of 2021,” said Mr. Walker. "As we reported last earnings cycle, we saw our occupancy moderate and even slightly increase from September to October. However, from November 1, 2020, until February 22, 2021, our total average senior living occupancy declined 6.4%, bringing our total average occupancy decline since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 11.1%. Fully returning to pre-COVID level census will take time, and we expect it will cause some lumpiness in our quarterly results. However, these challenges have not dampened our confidence for the future in our senior living business. We believe the senior living operators providing excellent wellness and care services will benefit over time from this period of industry choppiness. Our focus on providing excellent quality of care in a comfortable home setting will help each operation become the provider of choice and win market share as residents and their families increasingly value quality care services. We are encouraged by declining positive COVID-19 rates, and we are pleased to report that all of our communities have participated in or scheduled their first vaccination clinic with approximately 76% residents vaccinated to date. Now that we have completed our multi-faceted spin-off-related system transitions, which more significantly impacted our senior living business, we are better poised to reposition our segment for operational strength over time. As a result of these factors, our below-market acquisition prices and our unique operating model, we believe the long-term value underlying our senior living operations is as robust as ever.”

During the fourth quarter and since, the Company announced that it completed the following acquisitions:

Harmony Hospice, a hospice agency serving patients in Clark County, Nevada;

Riverside Home Health Care, a home health agency serving patients in Grants Pass and Medford, Oregon;

Seaport Scripps Home Health, a home health joint venture with Scripps Health, a leading nonprofit integrated health system, to serve patients throughout San Diego County, California, and surrounding areas; and

Sacred Heart Home Healthcare, a home health agency serving patients in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

These transactions bring the total number of operations acquired or started in 2020 and since to 19. “We are pleased with the pace of our acquisition activity throughout 2020 and so far in this new year and look forward to the value these operations will add over time with our local leaders at the helm. We continue to source many new home health and hospice opportunities and expect the acquisition landscape to remain robust throughout the year. The collective expertise our teams have developed through dozens of acquisitions give us confidence in our ability to thoroughly evaluate, acquire and welcome new operations into the Pennant family. As we find opportunities that fit our disciplined investment criteria, our leadership pipeline, access to capital and growth strategy position us well to continue our track record of acquiring healthcare operations with significant organic upside,” said Derek Bunker, Pennant’s Chief Investment Officer.

As announced yesterday, the Company recently amended its credit facility in order to increase its revolving line of credit from $75 million to $150 million, extend termination of the facility to 2026, reduce drawn and undrawn interest rates and provide additional capacity for opportunistic investment activity. “This upsize provides us additional access to capital on better terms and at a critical time as our strong results and capacity for growth intersect with a robust acquisition landscape. We are very grateful for the support and vote of confidence of our banking group, led by long-term partner Truist Bank and other key lenders that have played an important role in our ability to execute our disciplined growth strategy since our spin-off from Ensign,” commented Jennifer Freeman, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Freeman also reported that the Company ended the fourth quarter with $9.5 million drawn on its revolving line of credit. Ms. Freeman noted that the Company's results and cash position do not include any funds from the Provider Relief Fund established through the CARES Act, all of which the Company rejected and returned. Highlighting the strength of the Company’s balance sheet, Ms. Freeman reported the Company had a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.23x and a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 4.33x at year-end. “Armed with additional dry powder and strong cash flow, we have maintained a healthy balance sheet in order to pursue acquisition opportunities that will be the foundation for long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We will continue to recycle capital in a disciplined manner with the aim of continuing our track record of growth,” said Ms. Freeman.

A discussion of the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

Management Guidance

Management reaffirms its 2021 annual revenue and annual adjusted earnings per share guidance. “We are pleased with the strong results in our home health and hospice segment and encouraged by the momentum carried into 2021. The challenges we are confronting in our senior living segment are significant, and we expect a level of lumpiness in our near-term senior living results as we navigate this phase of the pandemic. The considerable upside in both segments, together with the positive impact of vaccination efforts, give us confidence in our ability to achieve the 2021 annual revenue and annual adjusted earnings per share guidance we provided last quarter,” commented Mr. Walker.

For the full year 2021, total adjusted revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $430 million to $440 million, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 14.1% over our full year 2020 total adjusted revenue, and annual adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.89 to $0.99 per diluted share, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 22.1% over our full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share.

The Company’s 2021 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 30.8 million and a 25.9% effective tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, anticipated reimbursement rate adjustments, no unannounced acquisitions, and the estimated ongoing effect of COVID-19. It excludes costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and certain redundant or nonrecurring general and administrative costs incurred during the transition services period.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 107,967 $ 89,492 $ 390,953 $ 338,531 Expense Cost of services 83,040 68,888 296,874 258,941 Rent—cost of services 9,997 9,607 39,191 34,975 General and administrative expense 9,597 11,425 31,296 35,135 Depreciation and amortization 1,241 967 4,675 3,810 Total expenses 103,875 90,887 372,036 332,861 Income from operations 4,092 (1,395 ) 18,917 5,670 Other income (expense): Other income — — 225 — Interest expense, net (343 ) (410 ) (1,239 ) (410 ) Other expense, net (343 ) (410 ) (1,014 ) (410 ) Income before provision for income taxes 3,749 (1,805 ) 17,903 5,260 Provision for income taxes (80 ) 1,994 2,350 2,085 Net income 3,829 (3,799 ) 15,553 3,175 Less: net income/ (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (191 ) — (191 ) 629 Net income and other comprehensive income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 4,020 $ (3,799 ) $ 15,744 $ 2,546 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.56 $ 0.11 Dilutive $ 0.13 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.52 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,214 27,849 28,029 27,838 Dilutive 30,738 29,597 30,228 29,586





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 43 $ 402 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $643 and $677, respectively 47,221 32,183 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,335 6,098 Total current assets 59,599 38,683 Property and equipment, net 17,884 14,644 Right-of-use assets 308,650 316,328 Escrow deposits 525 1,400 Deferred Tax Assets 2,097 — Restricted and other assets 4,289 2,000 Goodwill 66,444 41,233 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 47,488 33,462 Total assets $ 506,976 $ 447,750 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,761 $ 8,653 Accrued wages and related liabilities 26,873 16,343 Lease liabilities—current 14,106 12,285 Other accrued liabilities 38,275 13,911 Total current liabilities 89,015 51,192 Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion 296,615 304,044 Other long-term liabilities 11,897 2,877 Long-term debt, net 8,277 18,526 Total liabilities 405,804 376,639 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 28,696 and 28,243, shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, respectively, and 28,435 and 27,853 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively. 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 84,671 74,882 Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) 11,945 (3,799 ) Treasury Stock, at cost, 3 shares at December 31, 2020 (65 ) — Total Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 96,579 71,111 Noncontrolling interest 4,593 — Total equity 101,172 71,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 506,976 $ 447,750

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated and combined statement of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,204 $ 9,554 Net cash used in investing activities (41,616 ) (26,465 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (8,947 ) 17,272 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash (359 ) 361 Cash at beginning of year 402 41 Cash at end of year $ 43 $ 402

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following tables sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 30,837 28.5 % $ 21,798 24.4 % Hospice 37,572 34.8 28,816 32.2 Home care and other(a) 6,125 5.7 4,513 5.0 Total home health and hospice services 74,534 69.0 55,127 61.6 Senior living services 33,433 31.0 34,365 38.4 Total revenue $ 107,967 100.0 % $ 89,492 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 98,267 25.1 % $ 83,330 24.6 % Hospice 134,075 34.3 105,682 31.2 Home care and other(a) 21,317 5.5 17,612 5.2 Total home health and hospice services 253,659 64.9 206,624 61.0 Senior living services 137,294 35.1 131,907 39.0 Total revenue $ 390,953 100.0 % $ 338,531 100.0 %





(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Home health services: Total home health admissions 8,522 5,914 26,670 22,637 Total Medicare home health admissions 4,288 2,777 12,974 10,656 Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,372 $ 2,912 $ 3,320 $ 3,018 Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,423 1,542 8,186 6,196 Average daily census 2,308 1,845 2,083 1,680 Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 171 $ 164 $ 166 $ 164





(a) Recast prior period metrics based upon current methodology.

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Occupancy 75.5 % 81.1 % 77.7 % 80.2 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,166 $ 3,149 $ 3,188 $ 3,120

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 53,181 49.3 % $ 38,940 43.5 % Medicaid 14,248 13.2 12,139 13.6 Subtotal 67,429 62.5 51,079 57.1 Managed Care 10,169 9.4 7,819 8.7 Private and Other(a) 30,369 28.1 30,594 34.2 Total revenue $ 107,967 100.0 % $ 89,492 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 178,272 45.6 % $ 141,752 41.9 % Medicaid 56,887 14.5 46,455 13.7 Subtotal 235,159 60.1 188,207 55.6 Managed Care 33,118 8.5 29,247 8.6 Private and Other(a) 122,676 31.4 121,077 35.8 Total revenue $ 390,953 100.0 % $ 338,531 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/ (loss) attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 4,020 $ (3,799 ) $ 15,744 $ 2,546 Add: Net income/ (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (191 ) — (191 ) 629 Net income/ (loss) 3,829 (3,799 ) 15,553 3,175 Non-GAAP adjustments Costs at start-up operations(a) 487 118 2,010 508 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,318 1,987 8,335 3,382 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(c) — 4 — 39 Acquisition related costs(d) 99 52 99 665 Spin-off related transaction costs(e) — 5,199 — 13,219 Transition services costs(f) 752 757 2,282 965 Net COVID-19 related costs(g) (406 ) — 447 — Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(h) (1,763 ) 353 (5,543 ) (4,023 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,316 $ 4,671 $ 23,183 $ 17,930 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.13 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.52 $ 0.11 Average number of shares outstanding 30,738 27,849 30,228 29,586 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.77 $ 0.61 Average number of shares outstanding 30,738 29,597 30,228 29,586





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ (5,241 ) $ (476 ) $ (6,813 ) $ (801 ) Cost of services 5,606 582 8,600 1,284 Rent 126 12 223 25 Depreciation (4 ) — — — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 487 $ 118 $ 2,010 $ 508 (b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of services $ 379 $ 276 $ 1,113 $ 613 General and administrative 1,939 1,711 7,222 2,769 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,318 $ 1,987 $ 8,335 $ 3,382 (c) Included in depreciation and amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired senior living facilities.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (d) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of services $ 4 $ — $ 4 $ 505 General and administrative 95 52 95 160 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 99 $ 52 $ 99 $ 665 (e) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off that are included in general and administrative expense. (f) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense or depreciation and amortization. Transition service costs includes $446 of duplicative software expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, of which $333 pertains to the first three quarters of the fiscal year and were not included as adjustments in previous interim periods. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement, net of the Company’s payroll reimbursement, were $5,536 and $2,982 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 General and administrative $ 435 $ 532 $ 1,181 $ 532 Depreciation and amortization(1) 317 225 1,101 433 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 752 $ 757 $ 2,282 $ 965 (1) Consists of depreciation and amortization on IT hardware and software acquired to build infrastructure in anticipation of our transition from Ensign's IT infrastructure. (g) Represents incremental costs incurred as part of the Company's response to COVID-19 including direct medical supplies, labor, and other expenses, net of $1,090 and $2,765 in increased revenue related to the 2% payment increase in Medicare reimbursements for sequestration relief for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. For three months ended December 31, 2020, the sequestration revenue exceeded the incremental costs incurred by the Company. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Increased Medicare Reimbursements $ (1,090 ) $ — $ (2,765 ) $ — Cost of services 680 — 3,176 — General and administrative 4 — 36 — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ (406 ) $ — $ 447 $ — (h) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our year to date effective tax rate of 25.4% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands)

The tables below reconcile Consolidated and Combined Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated and Combined EBITDA, and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated and combined net income (loss) $ 3,829 $ (3,799 ) $ 15,553 $ 3,175 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (191 ) — (191 ) 629 Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit) (80 ) 1,994 2,350 2,085 Net interest expense 343 410 1,239 410 Depreciation and amortization 1,241 967 4,675 3,810 Consolidated and Combined EBITDA 5,524 (428 ) 24,008 8,851 Adjustments to Consolidated and Combined EBITDA Add: Costs at start-up operations(a) 365 106 1,787 483 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,318 1,987 8,335 3,382 Acquisition related costs(c) 99 52 99 665 Spin-off related transaction costs(d) — 5,199 — 13,219 Transition services costs(e) 435 532 1,181 532 Net COVID-19 related costs and supplies(f) (406 ) — 447 — Rent related to item (a) above 126 12 223 25 Consolidated and Combined Adjusted EBITDA 8,461 7,460 36,080 27,157 Rent—cost of services 9,997 9,607 39,191 34,975 Rent related to item (a) above (126 ) (12 ) (223 ) (25 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 9,871 9,595 38,968 34,950 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR $ 18,332 $ 75,048





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense incurred which is included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Acquisition related costs that are not capitalizable. (d) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off are included in general and administrative expense. (e) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense or depreciation and amortization. Transition service costs includes $446 of duplicative software expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, of which $333 pertains to the first three quarters of the fiscal year and were not included as adjustments in previous interim periods. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement, net of the Company’s payroll reimbursement, were $5,536 and $2,982 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (f) Represents incremental costs incurred as part of the Company's response to COVID-19 including direct medical supplies, labor, and other expenses, net of $1,090 and $2,765 in increased revenue related to the 2% payment increase in Medicare reimbursements for sequestration relief for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. For three months ended December 31, 2020, the sequestration revenue exceeded the incremental costs incurred by the Company.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands)

Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, the GAAP segment measure of profit and loss was changed from segment income (loss) before provision for income taxes to Adjusted Segment EBITDAR from Operations. Prior period presentation has been revised to reflect the new measurement.

The following table presents certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:

Three Months Ended December 31, Home Health

and Hospice

Services Senior Living

Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Revenue $ 74,534 $ 33,433 $ — $ 107,967 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 14,820 $ 10,636 $ (7,124 ) $ 18,332 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 55,127 $ 34,365 $ — $ 89,492 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 9,481 $ 11,641 $ (4,067 ) $ 17,055





Year Ended December 31, Home Health

and Hospice

Services Senior Living

Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Year Ended December 31, 2020 Revenue $ 253,659 $ 137,294 $ — $ 390,953 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 49,501 $ 48,309 $ (22,762 ) $ 75,048 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 206,624 $ 131,907 $ — $ 338,531 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 33,354 $ 47,344 $ (18,591 ) $ 62,107

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands)

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 18,332 $ 17,055 $ 75,048 $ 62,107 Less: Depreciation and amortization 1,241 967 4,675 3,810 Rent—cost of services 9,997 9,607 39,191 34,975 Other Income — — 225 — Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Costs at start-up operations (b) 365 106 1,787 483 Share-based compensation expense (c) 2,318 1,987 8,335 3,382 Acquisition related costs (d) 99 52 99 665 Spin-off related transaction costs (e) — 5,199 — 13,219 Transition services costs(f) 435 532 1,181 532 Net COVID-19 related costs (g) (406 ) — 447 — Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (191 ) — (191 ) 629 Consolidated and Combined income (loss) from Operations $ 4,092 $ (1,395 ) $ 18,917 $ 5,670





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income/ (loss) attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) Spin-Off transaction costs, (5) redundant and nonrecurring costs associated with the transition services agreement, (6) net income/ (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and (7) net COVID-19 related costs. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense incurred which is included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Acquisition related costs that are not capitalizable. (e) Costs incurred related to the Spin-Off are included in general and administrative expense. (f) The portion of the costs incurred under the Transition Services Agreement identified as redundant or nonrecurring that are included in general and administrative expense or depreciation and amortization. Transition service costs includes $446 of duplicative software expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, of which $333 pertains to the first three quarters of the fiscal year and were not included as adjustments in previous interim periods. Total fees under incurred under the Transition Services agreement, net of the Company’s payroll reimbursement, were $5,536 and $2,982 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (g) Represents incremental costs incurred as part of the Company's response to COVID-19 including direct medical supplies, labor, and other expenses, net of $1,090 and $2,765 in increased revenue related to the 2% payment increase in Medicare reimbursements for sequestration relief for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. For three months ended December 31, 2020, the sequestration revenue exceeded the incremental costs incurred by the Company.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands)

The tables below reconcile segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations to segment EBITDA for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 14,820 $ 9,481 $ 10,636 $ 11,641 Less: Rent—cost of services 1,059 825 8,938 8,782 Rent related to start-up operations (96 ) (12 ) (30 ) — Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 13,857 $ 8,668 $ 1,728 $ 2,859





Year Ended December 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 49,501 $ 33,354 $ 48,309 $ 47,344 Less: Rent—cost of services 3,629 2,964 35,562 32,011 Rent related to start-up operations (143 ) (25 ) (80 ) — Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 46,015 $ 30,415 $ 12,827 $ 15,333

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) provisions for income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (d) share-based compensation expense, (e) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (f) spin-off related transaction costs, (g) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, and (h) incremental costs due to COVID-19 response net of 2% Medicare reimbursement increase for sequestration holiday. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) spin-off transaction costs, (i) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, and (k) net COVID-19 related costs. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant's website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.