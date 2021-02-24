 

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Increase in its Stock Repurchase Program to $75 million

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) announced that its Board of Directors authorized an increase to its repurchase authority of up to $75.0 million of the Company’s common stock from time to time either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has repurchased $6.9 million of its previously authorized $50.0 million stock repurchase program announced in February 2020. The new program of $75.0 million replaces this previously authorized program in its entirety.

As of the close of business on February 22, 2021 the Company had outstanding 30,642,692 shares of Class A Common Stock, excluding 165,940 shares of restricted Class A common stock issued but not yet vested. Since early 2013, the Company has repurchased 27.4 million shares, or 53% of shares issued, at a weighted average price of $20.21 per share.  

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Analysts/Institutional Investors:
Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640
Chief Financial Officer
IR@nationalbankholdings.com

or

Media:
Jody Soper, 303-784-5925
Chief Marketing Officer
Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation




