 

BridgeBio Pharma To Announce Proof-Of-Concept Data from ADH1 at the Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting

Company to Host Webcast to Discuss Proof-of-Concept Data for Encaleret in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 on March 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today announced that early results from an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of encaleret for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) will be shared at the upcoming Endocrine Society’s 2021 Annual Meeting (ENDO 2021) taking place virtually from March 20 - 23.

The data are featured in an ePoster presentation titled ‘The Effects of Encaleret (CLTX-305) on Mineral Physiology in ADH1 Demonstrate Proof-of-Concept: Early Results from an Ongoing Phase 2B, Open-Label, Dose-Ranging Study.’ If the development program is successful, encaleret could be the first approved therapy for ADH1, a condition caused by gain of function variants in the calcium-sensing receptor gene estimated to be carried by 12,000 individuals in the United States.

Full ePoster presentation details are listed below, and the full preliminary program is available online at the ENDO 2021 website. The presentations will be on display in ENDO 2021’s virtual poster hall starting on March 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

BridgeBio will host an investor webcast on March 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the proof-of-concept data for encaleret in ADH1.

Additionally at ENDO 2021, BridgeBio will present clinical study designs for its study of low-dose infigratinib, an FGFR1-3 inhibitor, for children with achondroplasia, the most common form of genetic short stature, and for its investigational AAV5 gene therapy candidate for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). CAH is one of the most prevalent genetic diseases potentially addressable with AAV gene therapy.

BridgeBio ePoster Presentation Details:

The Effects of Encaleret (CLTX-305) on Mineral Physiology in ADH1 Demonstrate Proof-of-Concept: Early Results from an Ongoing Phase 2B, Open-Label, Dose-Ranging Study
Presenter: Rachel Gafni, M.D., Senior Physician of Skeletal Disorders and Mineral Homeostasis of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, part of the National Institutes of Health
Poster Session & Number: P08. Parathyroid and Rare Bone Disorders, Abstract #8545

A Phase 2B, Open-Label, Dose-Ranging Study of Encaleret (CLTX-305) in ADH1

