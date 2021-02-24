Prothena Announces Promising New Preclinical and Clinical Data from its Neurodegenerative Programs Selected for Oral Presentations at AD/PD 2021

Robust preclinical data support the benefit of PRX005, a novel anti-tau antibody, for the potential treatment Alzheimer’s disease

New pre-specified exploratory subgroup analyses and new digital biomarker data from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson’s disease will be featured in two separate presentations

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced three oral presentations and participation in a live forum at The 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2021). Prothena will present new preclinical data demonstrating that targeting a novel epitope with PRX005, an anti-tau antibody, resulted in superior attributes for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. PRX005 is being developed as part of the Company’s global neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. In addition, Roche will present new pre-specified exploratory subgroup analyses from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson’s disease and, separately, new digital biomarker data from its remote monitoring technology used in the study. Prasinezumab is being developed as part of the Company’s worldwide collaboration with Roche.

“Our proven protein dysregulation scientific platform continues to advance novel therapeutics that specifically target the forms of proteins that cause disease,” stated Wagner Zago, PhD. Prothena’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Our scientific platform encompasses an unbiased approach to identify optimal regions to target on pathogenic proteins, and expertise in engineering drugs to specifically or selectively engage mechanisms of neutralization and clearance while leaving the normal, healthy protein structure intact. This approach has translated into clinical proof of concept on endpoints that are meaningful to patients across a number of programs. We are looking forward to highlighting new data at AD/PD for PRX005, one of several programs in our Alzheimer’s disease portfolio, as well as the two new clinical analyses being presented by Roche from the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab.”