 

Vaxart to Provide 2021 Business Outlook on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:01  |  19   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it will host a conference call and provide a business update at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:
Date:  Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13716984
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143739
   

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts
 
Brant Biehn
Vaxart, Inc.
650 550 3500
IR@vaxart.com 		Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617 435 6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com





Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaxart to Provide 2021 Business Outlook on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it will host a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 Tablet Vaccine Candidate
30.01.21
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
29.01.21
3 Aktien, die ihren Kurs 2021 verdreifachen könnten
27.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of Vaxart, Inc.
27.01.21
Vaxart Announces Publication of a Peer-reviewed Journal Article Showing the Potential Clinical and Economic Value of a Norovirus Vaccine
26.01.21
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
439
Vaxart: innovative patentierte Impfung (Covid-19 etc.) per Tablette