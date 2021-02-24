ANGI Homeservices Announces Leadership Changes

“We thank Brandon for his instrumental role in building ANGI Homeservices over the last decade as we redefine how home improvement jobs get done,” said Joey Levin, ANGI Homeservices Chairman. “As we continue to build an amazing experience for homeowners and service professionals, we’re grateful to have an exceptional product visionary in the organization to step into the role of CEO. I’m thrilled to see Oisin and his winning entrepreneurial spirit take the reins from here.”

DENVER , Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) announced a series of leadership changes to position the company for growth. The changes were led by the appointment of Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Product Officer of ANGI Homeservices, to the role of CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Hanrahan, who will also join the Board of Directors, replaces Brandon Ridenour, who is stepping down from the CEO position.

Said Mr. Hanrahan, “I’m really excited for the opportunity to lead ANGI at this inflection point. As we’ve all spent extra time at home over the last year it’s clearer than ever how important our physical space is in our daily lives, and ANGI’s mission to help people love where they live is more relevant than ever. I’m grateful to the Board and energized to work with our talented team to help ANGI become the home for everything home.”

The company also announced the creation of two new roles to better organize around its primary strategic growth areas. Bryan Ellis, Executive Vice President of Operations at ANGI Homeservices is now Chief Revenue Officer – Marketplace, overseeing the company’s leads and advertising products. Umang Dua, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at ANGI subsidiary Handy, is now Chief Revenue Officer – ANGI Services, responsible for leading ANGI’s pre-priced product offering.

Said Mr. Hanrahan, “With talented and seasoned leaders like Bryan and Umang now dedicated to the core drivers of our business, we’ll be in a position to move faster and deliver more value to homeowners than ever before.”

About Oisin Hanrahan

Oisin Hanrahan is the Chief Executive Officer of ANGI Homeservices. Prior to assuming the role of CEO of ANGI Homeservices, Mr. Hanrahan served as Chief Product Officer of ANGI Homeservices since June 2019, where he was responsible for all product and technology strategy. Mr. Hanrahan joined ANGI Homeservices in 2018 when Handy, the company he co-founded and led as CEO since 2012, was acquired by ANGI Homeservices. Previously, Mr. Hanrahan founded MiCandidate, a service that provided real time political content to media companies in 25 European countries. He also founded Clearwater Group, a real estate development business in Budapest, Hungary.