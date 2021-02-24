Seer to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference.



Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.