 

Inventiva to participate at several investor conferences in March 2021

Daix (France), February 24, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, will participate at three upcoming investor conferences in March 2021.


The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1: Credit Suisse Virtual 2021 London Global Healthcare Conference
Event type: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday-Thursday, March 2-4, 2021
Format: Virtual event

Conference n°2: H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Life Sciences Conference
Event type: Corporate presentation, fireside chat, one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time: 07:00 am – 07:30 am (ET) / 01:00 – 01:30 pm (CET)
Format: Virtual event

Conference n°3: 33rd Virtual Annual Roth Conference
Event type: Corporate presentation, fireside chat, one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, March 15, 2021
Time: 1:30 – 1:55 pm (ET) / 7:30 – 7:55 pm (CET)
Format: Virtual event


About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019 and received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for odiparcil in October 2020.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com


Contacts

Inventiva
Frédéric Cren
Chairman & CEO
info@inventivapharma.com
+33 3 80 44 75 00 		Brunswick Group
Yannick Tetzlaff /
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83 		Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513-1284

