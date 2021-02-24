Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Q4 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $38.9 million

Q4 2020 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $77.6 million

Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.20 per common unit ($0.80 annualized); implies a 7.5% annualized yield based on the February 23, 2021 closing unit price of $10.72

Repurchased 1,650,000 common units at an average unit price of $8.93 for a total cost of $14.7 million

Q4 2020 cash operated capital expenditures of $11.8 million

Q4 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 810 MBbl/d

Q4 2020 average sourced water volumes of 287 MBbl/d; 8% of total sourced water volumes in Q4 2020 sourced from recycled produced water

Q4 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 89 MBbl/d

Q4 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 141 BBtu/d



FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Full year 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $144.7 million

Full year 2020 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $283.8 million; up 7% from full year 2019

Full year 2020 operated capital expenditures of $136.8 million; down 43% from full year 2019

Full year 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 822 MBbl/d

Full year 2020 average sourced water volumes of 254 MBbl/d

Full year 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 92 MBbl/d

Full year 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 122 BBtu/d



“Rattler’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects our continued progress in reducing capital spend after Diamondback’s growth trajectory dramatically slowed in the second quarter of 2020. We are also near the end of our multi-year investment cycle in non-operated equity method investments, with distributions from equity method investments nearly reaching parity with contributions in the fourth quarter. In 2021, we expect distributions from these investments to significantly exceed remaining contributions. Also, as previously announced, operated capital expenditures are expected to decrease by ~50% from 2020 levels. With our operated volumes normalizing in the fourth quarter, cash flow from our fixed fee agreements combined with declining capital investment resulted in robust free cash flow generation that was returned to unitholders via our distribution and repurchase program,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “Looking forward to 2021, with Diamondback planning to keep fourth quarter 2020 oil production volumes relatively flat, Rattler's 2021 guidance reflects a continuation of the strong results seen in the second half of 2020. The stable operated business, underpinned by Diamondback's low-cost development of its top tier Permian assets, along with equity method distributions outpacing contributions, is expected to deliver increasing free cash flow to Rattler’s unitholders. Taken together with Rattler's conservative leverage profile and visibility into Diamondback's development plan, we believe Rattler presents a compelling story of financial strength and free cash flow generation with tangible returns to unitholders."

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $48.2 million, an increase of 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $38.9 million, flat from the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $77.6 million, an increase of 9% from the third quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter operated capital expenditures totaled $11.8 million, and aggregate contributions to equity method joint ventures were $12.7 million. Rattler also received proceeds of $12.3 million in distributions from equity method investments during the quarter.

The following table summarizes the Company's throughput on its operated assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Crude oil gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 88,634 98,725 92,056 85,164 Natural gas gathering volumes (MMBtu/d) 141,140 104,169 121,637 85,283 Produced water gathering and disposal volumes (Bbl/d) 810,493 894,693 821,543 806,078 Sourced water gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 287,255 478,232 253,907 415,939

CASH DISTRIBUTION

On February 17, 2021, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.20 per common unit, payable on March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

COMMON UNIT REPURCHASE PROGRAM

On October 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a common unit repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of our outstanding common units through December 31, 2021. Pursuant to this program, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,650,000 common units at an average unit price of $8.93 per unit for a total cost of $14.7 million. From the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 through February 12, 2021, Rattler repurchased an additional 664,610 common units for a total cost of $6.6 million. In total through February 12, 2021, Rattler repurchased 2,314,610 common units for a total cost of $21.4 million, utilizing 21% of the $100 million approved by the Board for the repurchase program.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Rattler's initial guidance for the full year 2021.

Rattler Midstream LP Guidance 2021 Rattler Operated Volumes (a) Produced Water Gathering and Disposal Volumes (MBbl/d) 800 - 900 Sourced Water Volumes (MBbl/d) 200 - 300 Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 75 - 85 Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) 120 - 140 Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics) Net Income $140 - $180 Adjusted EBITDA $280 - $320 Operated Midstream Capex $60 - $80 Equity Method Investment Contributions(b) $10 - $20 Equity Method Investment Distributions(b) $35 - $45 Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $50 - $70

(a) Does not include any volumes from the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures

(b) Includes the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures

Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 23,927 $ 10,633 Accounts receivable—related party 57,447 50,270 Accounts receivable—third party, net 5,658 9,071 Sourced water inventory 10,108 14,325 Other current assets 1,127 1,428 Total current assets 98,267 85,727 Property, plant and equipment: Land 85,826 86,072 Property, plant and equipment 1,012,777 930,768 Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion (100,728 ) (61,132 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 997,875 955,708 Right of use assets 574 418 Equity method investments 532,927 479,558 Real estate assets, net 96,687 101,116 Intangible lease assets, net 4,262 8,070 Deferred tax asset 73,264 — Other assets 4,732 5,796 Total assets $ 1,808,588 $ 1,636,393





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued (unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 139 $ 147 Accrued liabilities 42,508 76,625 Taxes payable 192 189 Short-term lease liability 574 418 Asset retirement obligations 35 — Total current liabilities 43,448 77,379 Long-term debt 569,947 424,000 Asset retirement obligations 15,093 11,347 Deferred income taxes — 7,827 Total liabilities 628,488 520,553 Commitment and contingencies Unitholders’ equity: General partner—Diamondback 899 979 Common units—public (42,356,637 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 43,700,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 385,189 737,777 Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019) 899 979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (123 ) (198 ) Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders’ equity 386,864 739,537 Non-controlling interest 793,638 376,928 Non-controlling interest in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (402 ) (625 ) Total equity 1,180,100 1,115,840 Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 1,808,588 $ 1,636,393





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Revenues—related party $ 98,629 $ 112,612 $ 379,089 $ 409,120 Revenues—third party 7,620 8,919 31,124 24,324 Rental income—related party 2,394 1,401 7,495 4,771 Rental income—third party 687 1,891 5,340 7,890 Other real estate income—related party (12 ) 114 306 379 Other real estate income—third party (82 ) 371 551 1,189 Total revenues 109,236 125,308 423,905 447,673 Costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses 29,968 29,930 131,393 106,311 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 11,002 16,604 38,370 62,856 Real estate operating expenses 549 680 2,361 2,643 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 17,527 10,538 53,123 42,336 Impairment 918 — 918 — General and administrative expenses 4,538 4,986 16,367 12,663 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3,494 ) 1,528 (729 ) 1,524 Total costs and expenses 61,008 64,266 241,803 228,333 Income (loss) from operations 48,228 61,042 182,102 219,340 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (6,923 ) (401 ) (17,287 ) (1,039 ) Income (loss) from equity method investments 29 (5,634 ) (9,881 ) (6,329 ) Total other income (expense), net (6,894 ) (6,035 ) (27,168 ) (7,368 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 41,334 55,007 154,934 211,972 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,475 3,403 10,229 26,253 Net income (loss) 38,859 51,604 144,705 185,719 Less: Net income (loss) before initial public offering — — — 65,995 Net income (loss) subsequent to initial public offering 38,859 51,604 144,705 119,724 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 29,239 39,136 110,014 90,922 Net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 9,620 $ 12,468 $ 34,691 $ 28,802 Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners per common unit: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.74 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.74 $ 0.64 Weighted average number of limited partner common units outstanding: Basic 43,448 43,700 43,739 43,622 Diluted 43,448 43,700 43,739 43,622





Rattler Midstream LP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 38,859 $ 51,604 $ 144,705 $ 185,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for deferred income taxes 2,475 3,403 10,229 26,253 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 17,527 10,538 53,123 42,336 Unit-based compensation expense 2,340 2,219 8,895 5,208 Impairment 918 — 918 — (Income) loss from equity method investments (29 ) 5,634 9,881 6,329 Other (2,991 ) 1,528 241 1,524 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—related party (8,826 ) (19,735 ) (7,177 ) (65,032 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable 2,625 3,508 2,742 34,299 Other (373 ) (4,370 ) 6,342 (18,443 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 52,525 54,329 229,899 218,193 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (11,831 ) (54,242 ) (136,820 ) (241,786 ) Contributions to equity method investments (12,748 ) (260,460 ) (102,499 ) (336,601 ) Distributions from equity method investments 12,277 — 39,767 — Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 18,701 — 18,743 18 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,399 (314,702 ) (180,809 ) (578,369 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Note Offering — — 500,000 — Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility 32,000 351,000 211,000 463,000 Payments on credit facility (38,000 ) (30,000 ) (556,000 ) (39,000 ) Debt issuance costs (9 ) (381 ) (10,023 ) (4,310 ) Net proceeds from initial public offering—public — 1 — 719,377 Repurchased units as part of unit buyback (14,741 ) — (14,741 ) — Distribution to public (8,802 ) (14,858 ) (46,906 ) (14,858 ) Distribution to Diamondback (21,582 ) (36,678 ) (115,442 ) (763,191 ) Other (439 ) (772 ) (3,684 ) 1,227 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (51,573 ) 268,312 (35,796 ) 362,245 Net increase (decrease) in cash 7,351 7,939 13,294 2,069 Cash at beginning of period 16,576 2,694 10,633 8,564 Cash at end of period $ 23,927 $ 10,633 $ 23,927 $ 10,633 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 612 $ 1,932 $ 7,381 $ 2,707 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Contributions from Diamondback $ — $ — $ — $ 456,055 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity: Increase in long-term assets and inventory due to contributions from Diamondback $ — $ — $ — $ 456,055





Rattler Midstream LP Pipeline Infrastructure Assets (unaudited) As of December 31, 2020 (miles)(a) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Crude oil 108 46 154 Natural gas 155 — 155 Produced water 269 248 517 Sourced water 27 74 101 Total 559 368 927

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP Capacity/Capability (unaudited) As of December 31, 2020 (capacity/capability)(a) Delaware Basin Midland Basin Permian Total Utilization Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d) 210,000 65,000 275,000 36 % Natural gas compression (Mcf/d) 151,000 — 151,000 60 % Natural gas gathering (Mcf/d) 170,000 — 170,000 54 % Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d) 1,310,000 1,810,000 3,120,000 26 % Sourced water gathering (Bbl/d) 120,000 455,000 575,000 44 %

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP Throughput (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, (throughput)(a) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d) 88,634 98,725 92,056 85,164 Natural gas gathering (MMBtu/d) 141,140 104,169 121,637 85,283 Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d) 810,493 894,693 821,543 806,078 Sourced water gathering (Bbl/d) 287,255 478,232 253,907 415,939

(a) Does not include any volumes of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, its proportional depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, its proportional impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments, non-cash general and administrative expense and other non-cash transactions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Rattler provides a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, the Company cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 38,859 $ 51,604 $ 144,705 $ 185,719 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 6,923 401 17,287 1,039 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 17,527 10,538 53,123 42,336 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 12,116 1,287 32,456 2,641 Impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments 28 — 16,543 — Non-cash general and administrative 2,762 2,219 9,317 5,208 Other non-cash transactions (3,047 ) 1,528 189 1,528 Provision for income taxes 2,475 3,403 10,229 26,253 Adjusted EBITDA 77,643 70,980 283,849 264,724 Less: Adjusted EBITDA prior to the IPO — — — 100,743 Adjusted EBITDA subsequent to the IPO 77,643 70,980 283,849 163,981 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 55,411 50,508 201,994 116,685 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 22,232 $ 20,472 $ 81,855 $ 47,296

Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income adjusted for impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments and related income tax adjustments. Management believes adjusted net income is useful because the measure provides useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a consistent, comparable basis from period to period. The Company's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

Rattler Midstream LP Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 38,859 $ 144,705 Impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments 28 16,543 Adjusted income excluding above items 38,887 161,248 Income tax adjustment for above items (2 ) (1,132 ) Adjusted net income(1) 38,885 160,116 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 29,259 121,763 Adjusted net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 9,626 $ 38,353 Adjusted net income attributable to limited partners per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.83

(1) Adjusted net income was equal to net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

