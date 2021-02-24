 

Lightbridge Applauds Nuclear Industry’s Strategic Plan to Help Meet Virginia’s Carbon-Free Energy Goals

24.02.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Coordinates with State Government on Five-Year Plan for Nuclear Innovation

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, commended the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium (VNEC) on the release of a strategic plan for nuclear energy in Virginia that will help the state meet its carbon-free energy goals and promote private-sector innovation.

The plan, Virginia Is Nuclear, lays out a four-year strategy to leverage nuclear energy to promote economic development, protect the environment, and support national security. The report was the product of legislation passed last year directing the state to work with nuclear energy stakeholders on the development of the plan.

The industry’s vision will ensure that nuclear energy keeps producing a significant part of the state’s carbon-free energy, prioritizes nuclear technology innovation, leverages existing in-state infrastructure, and provides educational opportunities for the future nuclear workforce.

“This strategic plan provides a comprehensive vision for how nuclear energy can help Virginia meet its carbon-free energy goals, while protecting its environment and supporting economic development. Virginia is home to leading companies in the global nuclear energy industry as well as companies developing next-generation nuclear technology, this strategic plan will help ensure the state stays at the forefront of innovation in this important field,” said Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge. Grae also serves on the board of directors of the VNEC.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America’s nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

