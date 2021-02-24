Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today its participation at several virtual investor conferences. Workiva's management team will present at the following:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Berenberg American Innovation Seminar on March 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet and Services Conference on March 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET

The events will be webcast live, and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

