 

Farfetch to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences.

Elliot Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, will present at:

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time
  • DB Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, Monday March 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To access the live audio webcasts of each presentation, please visit http://farfetchinvestors.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live events at the same website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.



11.02.21
Farfetch Aktie: Von der Digitalisierung der Luxusbranche profitieren
08.02.21
Farfetch to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results