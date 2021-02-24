 

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in March.

Ron Keating, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Stas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual presentation at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021. This conference will be webcast.

Mr. Stas and Ariel Kuperminc, Corporate Treasurer, will participate in a virtual presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, beginning at 10:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mr. Stas and Herve Fages, Executive Vice President, Applied Product Technologies Segment President, will participate in the NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Mr. Stas will participate in a virtual presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global Industrials Conference, beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 15, 2021. This conference will be webcast.

The participants named above and Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual group discussions during these events. Webcast registration and audio replay for the events that will be webcast, as noted above, will be available on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website, https://aqua.evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.



