 

Entravision Announces Launch of the Newly Revamped Noticiasya.com News Destination

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today the launch of its newly revamped premier online news destination, Noticiasya.com. The website, powered by Emmy award-winning Entravision television content creators, features a fresh design, upgraded navigation, and additional entertainment & sports content, as well as leverages SEO and other innovative tools to increase user engagement, providing site visitors and advertisers with an enhanced overall experience.

“We are very excited to launch the new Noticiasya.com with features that will be beneficial for both our audience and advertisers alike,” said Luisa Collins, Entravision’s VP of News, Social Affairs and Wellness. “Noticiasya.com will continue to bring our customers the best in live local news coverage, but in a more targeted and user-friendly format. The platform will also provide our advertisers with increased sponsorship and branded content opportunities to create awareness, engage with a large audience and build long-lasting relationships with the fast-growing Hispanic community.”

Noticiasya.com has an audience of 18 million people ages 18+ and nearly 50 million page views. With the recent site updates, Entravision anticipates even more user engagement via live blogging tools, interactive kiosks for polls and giveaways, and contests. Also included on the revamped website are podcasts, video galleries and sliders, suggested content, and the use of Trinity Audio, an artificial intelligence tool that transforms written content into audio, helping publishers engage, grow and monetize their audiences.

For more information or to visit the newly revamped website, please go to Noticiasya.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, along with cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. In the broadcast space, Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. We also have 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.



