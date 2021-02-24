The Cheesecake Factory to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced that it will present at the Raymond James 42 nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast on the Company’s website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days following the live presentation.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

