FBL Financial Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on March 31, 2021 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021. This represents a 4.0% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share paid in December 2020.

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

