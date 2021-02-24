Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
- Norman Gennaro, President of Sales, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Head of Investor Relations, will virtually present at The JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
- Elena Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Cabi, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Head of Investor Relations, will virtually present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.
About Zendesk: Champions of Customer Service
Zendesk is a customer service software company with support and sales products designed to improve customer relationships. We believe that every great customer relationship stems from a conversation, so we built a company that designs solutions to foster better customer relationships. Powerful, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves more than 170,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.
