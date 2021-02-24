 

California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release; Announces Virtual Strategy Day and Investor Conference Participation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results following the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Strategy Day:

CRC will hold a virtual Strategy Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) to review the company’s strategic repositioning, expected outcomes of the new strategic alignment and 2021 guidance. The event will feature Mac McFarland, Chairman and Interim CEO; Francisco Leon, EVP and CFO; Shawn Kerns, EVP of Operations and Engineering; and Michael Preston, Sr. EVP, CAO and General Counsel. Participants are encouraged to preregister for Strategy Day here or can access the webcast in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com on the day of the event.

March Investor Conferences:

Mac McFarland and Francisco Leon will also be participating in the following virtual events in March:

  • 5th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit – March 15-16
  • 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – March 23-24

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the events on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California Resources Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release; Announces Virtual Strategy Day and Investor Conference Participation California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results following the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Strategy Day: CRC will hold a virtual Strategy Day on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update