Tutor Perini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Income from construction operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 was $74.4 million and $262.3 million, respectively, both up substantially compared to the same periods in 2019, and the highest annual result since the merger of Tutor-Saliba and Perini in 2008. Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 was $35.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and $108.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, respectively. The significant growth in income from construction operations for both periods was due to contributions from various large infrastructure projects, as well as the absence of a prior-year $166.8 million pre-tax charge ($119.4 million after tax, with an impact of $2.38 per diluted share in 2019) related to the adverse jury verdict pertaining to the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project (SR 99), which the Company is appealing. Additionally, the growth in income from construction operations for the full year of 2020 was due to the absence of a prior-year pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $379.9 million ($330.5 million after tax, with an impact of $6.58 per diluted share in 2019). The strong increase in net income and EPS in 2020 was also driven by a favorable effective tax rate, which primarily resulted from benefits associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act.

Tutor Perini Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, reported results today for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 was $1.3 billion and $5.3 billion, an increase of 15% and 20%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year. The Company experienced double-digit revenue growth across all segments in both periods despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Company estimates negatively impacted revenue in 2020 by approximately $290 million (with much of the impacted revenue expected to be recognized in future periods). The growth in 2020 was driven by increased activities on several large infrastructure projects in California and the Northeast, as well as various building projects in California.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lack of available manpower, a reduction in field labor productivity, other inefficiencies, delays to project schedules, deferral of project execution and, consequently, incremental costs estimated to be in excess of $50 million, much of which the Company is seeking to recover from its customers as allowed by contractual terms. The relief sought from customers, some of which has already been received, helped reduce the pandemic's negative impact on the Company's financial results for 2020 (with much of the revenue and income from construction operations associated with these impacts expected to be recognized in future periods).

Backlog at December 31, 2020 was $8.3 billion compared to $9.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Backlog declined both sequentially and year-over-year due to strong revenue that outpaced new awards in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. New awards in 2020 were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in, and could continue to result in, delays in the bidding and awarding of certain projects the Company is pursuing, which could further delay large new revenue streams. Despite the COVID-19 impacts, new awards in 2020 totaled $2.4 billion and included approximately $732 million for various mass-transit projects; approximately $615 million for various building projects in California; $286 million for various electrical projects in Texas, California and Florida; $271 million for several domestic federal government facilities projects; and $158 million for various electrical projects in New York. The Company has recently submitted several bids and proposals for new large projects and multiple-award government contracts that are pending customers’ decisions and contract awards. In addition, the Company anticipates bidding on several other significant projects in 2021, and expects that backlog will continue to support long-term revenue growth.

The Company generated operating cash of $41.8 million and $172.8 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively. Operating cash for the year was the highest amount generated since the merger in 2008, and was up 27% compared to the $136.5 million in 2019. Barring any significant continued or worsening impact on cash flows from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with an anticipated resumption of a more normalized dispute resolution environment to address collections of disputed costs, the Company expects that substantial cash collections associated with large projects and ongoing dispute resolution efforts will contribute to strong operating cash flow in 2021 and beyond.

Outlook and Guidance

“We delivered strong results in 2020 despite significant negative impacts of COVID-19, as we successfully navigated the challenges presented by the pandemic,” remarked Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Tutor continued, “Our EPS for 2020 exceeded our guidance and we generated record operating income and operating cash, both the largest amount of any year since the merger in 2008. Demand for our construction services continues to be the strongest it has been in many years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lack of available manpower, a reduction in field labor productivity and other inefficiencies, as well as negatively impacting project schedules, resulting in incremental costs for the year estimated to be in excess of $50 million, much of which we are seeking to recover from our customers. The pandemic has also led to delays in project bids and contract awards. These impacts could continue to negatively impact our operations, backlog and future results. I am optimistic, though, that the federal government will provide the infrastructure funding support that many state and local customers are relying upon, which should favorably support Tutor Perini's long-term success and continued profitability."

As discussed above, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the Company’s results in 2020. However, the vast majority of the Company’s projects, especially in the Civil segment, have been and continue to be designated as essential business, which has allowed the Company to continue its work on those projects. While there has been major progress achieved in the development and approval of effective vaccines and the subsequent rollout of large-scale vaccination programs worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a fluid situation that presents business uncertainties. Therefore, the Company is unable at this time to accurately predict the pandemic’s future impact on the Company’s business, financial condition or performance.

The Company anticipates continued revenue growth from the existing backlog of large civil infrastructure projects on the West Coast and other projects in Guam. Offsetting this growth, however, are certain large civil projects in the Northeast that are completing or will be nearing completion over the next year. The Company is pursuing several large prospective projects on the West Coast, in the Northeast and in Guam that are expected to be bid and awarded in 2021 and 2022. Importantly, the timing and magnitude of revenue contributions from these prospective projects may not be sufficient to offset revenue reductions associated with the projects that will be completed or nearing completion in 2021. In addition, as discussed earlier, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and could continue to result in, delays in the bidding and awarding of certain projects the Company is pursuing, which could further delay large new revenue streams.

For the reasons mentioned above, the Company is taking a cautious, but practical, approach in estimating its financial performance for 2021. Based on the current market assessment and business outlook, the Company is establishing its initial EPS guidance for 2021 at a range of $1.80 to $2.20. As in previous years, earnings in 2021 are expected to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year due to the anticipated timing of large project activities, as well as typical business seasonality.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we are presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the Company’s financial performance as well as for forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

﻿These non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the non-cash goodwill impairment charge incurred in 2019 (as well as the tax benefit associated with this charge), include adjusted income (loss) from construction operations, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Tutor Perini Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share, and adjusted effective income tax rate. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to other similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below. There were no adjustments for 2020; therefore, the non-GAAP financial measures do not differ from GAAP results in that period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions) Civil Building Specialty Contractors Corporate Consolidated Total Year Ended December 31, 2019 Income (loss) from construction operations, as reported $ (150.9 ) $ 23.7 $ (172.6 ) $ (65.2 ) $ (365.0 ) Plus: Goodwill impairment charge 210.2 13.5 156.2 — 379.9 Adjusted income (loss) from construction operations $ 59.3 $ 37.2 $ (16.4 ) $ (65.2 ) $ 14.9

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per common share amounts and percentages) 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Tutor Perini Corporation, as reported $ 108.4 $ (387.7 ) Plus: Goodwill impairment charge — 379.9 Less: Tax benefit provided on goodwill impairment charge — (49.4 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Tutor Perini Corporation $ 108.4 $ (57.2 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported $ 2.12 $ (7.72 ) Plus: Goodwill impairment charge — 7.56 Less: Tax benefit provided on goodwill impairment charge — (0.98 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.12 $ (1.14 ) Effective income tax rate, as reported 12.6 % 15.4 % Tax effect of goodwill impairment charge — % 19.9 % Adjusted effective income tax rate 12.6 % 35.3 %

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time. International callers should dial +1-201-689-8349.

The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on Tutor Perini's website at www.tutorperini.com. For those unable to participate during the live call, the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call on the website.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). We are known for our major complex building project commitments, as well as our capacity to perform large and complex transportation and heavy civil construction for government agencies and private customers throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release, including those set forth in the section “Outlook and Guidance,” that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and statements regarding future guidance or estimates and non-historical performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. While the Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has adversely impacted, and could continue to adversely impact, our business, financial condition and results of operations; unfavorable outcomes of existing or future litigation or dispute resolution proceedings against customers (project owners, developers, general contractors, etc.), subcontractors or suppliers, as well as failure to promptly recover significant working capital invested in projects subject to such matters; revisions of estimates of contract risks, revenue or costs, the timing of new awards or the pace of project execution, which may result in losses or lower than anticipated profit; the requirement to perform extra, or change order, work resulting in disputes or claims and adversely affecting our working capital, profits and cash flows; risks and other uncertainties associated with assumptions and estimates used to prepare financial statements; a significant slowdown or decline in economic conditions, which could adversely affect our operations; decreases in the level of government spending for infrastructure and other public projects; inability to retain key members of our management, to hire and retain personnel required to complete projects or implement succession plans for key officers; failure to meet contractual schedule requirements, which could result in higher costs and reduced profits or, in some cases, exposure to financial liability for liquidated damages and/or damages to customers; client cancellations of, or reductions in scope under, contracts reported in our backlog; systems and information technology interruptions, including due to cyberattack, systems failures or other similar events; increased competition and failure to secure new contracts; failure of our joint venture partners to perform their venture obligations, which could impose additional financial and performance obligations on us, resulting in reduced profits or losses; economic, political, regulatory and other risks, including civil unrest, security issues, labor conditions, corruption and other unforeseeable events in countries where we do business; the impact of inclement weather conditions on projects; failure to comply with laws and regulations related to government contracts; violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and/or similar worldwide anti-bribery laws, which could result in unanticipated losses; impairment of our goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; adverse health events, such as an epidemic or another pandemic similar to COVID-19, which could adversely impact our business; failure to meet our obligations under our debt agreements; downgrades in our credit ratings; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of the London Interbank Offered Rate and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on February 24, 2021 and in other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Tutor Perini Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations ﻿ Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 1,349,516 $ 1,177,725 $ 5,318,763 $ 4,450,832 COST OF OPERATIONS (1,217,112 ) (1,240,429 ) (4,832,610 ) (4,209,060 ) GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 132,404 (62,704 ) 486,153 241,772 General and administrative expenses (58,004 ) (31,442 ) (223,809 ) (226,916 ) Goodwill impairment — — — (379,863 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONSTRUCTION OPERATIONS 74,400 (94,146 ) 262,344 (365,007 ) Other income (expense) (3,489 ) 3,671 (11,853 ) 6,667 Interest expense (17,699 ) (16,242 ) (76,212 ) (67,494 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 53,212 (106,717 ) 174,279 (425,834 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (7,195 ) 30,488 (21,942 ) 65,609 NET INCOME (LOSS) 46,017 (76,229 ) 152,337 (360,225 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 10,522 9,888 43,943 27,465 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION $ 35,495 $ (86,117 ) $ 108,394 $ (387,690 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.70 $ (1.71 ) $ 2.14 $ (7.72 ) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.69 $ (1.71 ) $ 2.12 $ (7.72 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 50,827 50,279 50,656 50,220 DILUTED 51,295 50,279 51,077 50,220

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information ﻿ ﻿ Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty

Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated

Total Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Total revenue $ 617,115 $ 566,236 $ 295,978 $ 1,479,329 $ — $ 1,479,329 Elimination of intersegment revenue (84,817 ) (44,520 ) (476 ) (129,813 ) — (129,813 ) Revenue from external customers $ 532,298 $ 521,716 $ 295,502 $ 1,349,516 $ — $ 1,349,516 Income (loss) from construction operations $ 64,079 $ 16,038 $ 10,612 $ 90,729 $ (16,329 ) (a) $ 74,400 Capital expenditures $ 9,905 $ 242 $ 965 $ 11,112 $ 273 $ 11,385 Depreciation and amortization(b) $ 23,200 $ 429 $ 993 $ 24,622 $ 2,778 $ 27,400 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Total revenue $ 537,474 $ 473,710 $ 265,459 $ 1,276,643 $ — $ 1,276,643 Elimination of intersegment revenue (89,820 ) (8,800 ) (298 ) (98,918 ) — (98,918 ) Revenue from external customers $ 447,654 $ 464,910 $ 265,161 $ 1,177,725 $ — $ 1,177,725 Income (loss) from construction operations(c) $ (78,805 ) $ 16,752 $ (12,601 ) $ (74,654 ) $ (19,492 ) (a) $ (94,146 ) Capital expenditures $ 21,208 $ 169 $ 130 $ 21,507 $ 12 $ 21,519 Depreciation and amortization(b) $ 16,297 $ 439 $ 993 $ 17,729 $ 2,774 $ 20,503

(a) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. (b) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations. (c) During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a charge of $166.8 million in income (loss) from construction operations (an after-tax impact of $119.4 million, or $2.38 per diluted share), which principally impacted the Civil segment, as a result of the adverse jury verdict on the Alaskan Way Viaduct (SR 99) Matter. In addition, the Company recognized a one-time gain of $37.8 million (an after-tax impact of $27.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share) in Civil segment general and administrative expenses related to a remeasurement of its investment in a joint venture.

Tutor Perini Corporation Segment Information (continued) ﻿ Reportable Segments (in thousands) Civil Building Specialty

Contractors Total Corporate Consolidated

Total Year ended December 31, 2020 Total revenue $ 2,565,210 $ 2,114,459 $ 1,135,018 $ 5,814,687 $ — $ 5,814,687 Elimination of intersegment revenue (365,311 ) (129,818 ) (795 ) (495,924 ) — (495,924 ) Revenue from external customers $ 2,199,899 $ 1,984,641 $ 1,134,223 $ 5,318,763 $ — $ 5,318,763 Income (loss) from construction operations(a) $ 245,835 $ 53,158 $ 17,203 $ 316,196 $ (53,852 ) (b) $ 262,344 Capital expenditures $ 51,044 $ 878 $ 1,917 $ 53,839 $ 942 $ 54,781 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 90,250 $ 1,703 $ 3,983 $ 95,936 $ 11,098 $ 107,034 ﻿ Year ended December 31, 2019 Total revenue $ 2,054,097 $ 1,764,753 $ 929,738 $ 4,748,588 $ — $ 4,748,588 Elimination of intersegment revenue (274,745 ) (22,713 ) (298 ) (297,756 ) — (297,756 ) Revenue from external customers $ 1,779,352 $ 1,742,040 $ 929,440 $ 4,450,832 $ — $ 4,450,832 Income (loss) from construction operations(d) $ (150,837 ) $ 23,655 $ (172,637 ) $ (299,819 ) $ (65,188 ) (b) $ (365,007 ) Capital expenditures $ 82,156 $ 518 $ 688 $ 83,362 $ 834 $ 84,196 Depreciation and amortization(c) $ 47,905 $ 1,934 $ 4,136 $ 53,975 $ 11,069 $ 65,044

(a) During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a charge of $15.2 million in income (loss) from construction operations (an after-tax impact of $11.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share) due to an unfavorable legal ruling pertaining to a mechanical project in California in the Specialty Contractors segment, as well as a charge of $13.2 million (an after-tax impact of $9.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share) due to an adverse arbitration ruling pertaining to an electrical project in New York in the Specialty Contractors segment. The Company also recorded a gain of $25.7 million in Specialty Contractors segment general and administrative expenses (an after-tax impact of $18.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share) as a result of a favorable arbitration decision and subsequent settlement of the related employment dispute. (b) Consists primarily of corporate general and administrative expenses. (c) Depreciation and amortization is included in income (loss) from construction operations. (d) During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $379.9 million in income (loss) from construction operations (an after-tax impact of $330.5 million, or $6.58 per diluted share) resulting from an interim impairment test the Company performed as of June 1, 2019. In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2019 the Company recorded a charge of $166.8 million in income (loss) from construction operations (an after-tax impact of $119.4 million, or $2.38 per diluted share), which principally impacted the Civil segment, as a result of the adverse jury verdict on the Alaskan Way Viaduct (SR 99) Matter. Lastly, the Company recognized a one-time gain of $37.8 million (an after-tax impact of $27.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share) in Civil segment general and administrative expenses related to a remeasurement of its investment in a joint venture.

Tutor Perini Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents ($105,735 and $103,850 related to VIEs) $ 374,289 $ 193,685 Restricted cash 77,563 8,416 Restricted investments 78,912 70,974 Accounts receivable ($86,012 and $91,090 related to VIEs) 1,415,063 1,354,519 Retainage receivable ($122,335 and $89,132 related to VIEs) 648,441 562,375 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings ($39,846 and $22,764 related to VIEs) 1,236,734 1,123,544 Other current assets ($51,746 and $58,128 related to VIEs) 249,455 197,473 Total current assets 4,080,457 3,510,986 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Land 44,167 39,047 Building and improvements 116,422 115,041 Construction equipment 570,675 560,547 Other equipment 192,247 183,197 923,511 897,832 Less accumulated depreciation (434,294 ) (388,147 ) Total property and equipment, net ($12,840 and $49,919 related to VIEs) 489,217 509,685 GOODWILL 205,143 205,143 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 123,115 155,270 OTHER ASSETS 147,685 104,693 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,045,617 $ 4,485,777 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs totaling $2,040 and $0 $ 100,188 $ 124,054 Accounts payable ($116,461 and $93,848 related to VIEs) 794,611 682,699 Retainage payable ($26,439 and $13,967 related to VIEs) 315,135 252,181 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings ($362,427 and $422,847 related to VIEs) 839,222 844,389 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($9,595 and $25,402 related to VIEs) 215,207 206,533 Total current liabilities 2,264,363 2,109,856 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current maturities, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs totaling $20,209 and $23,343 925,277 710,422 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 82,966 35,686 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 230,066 199,288 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,502,672 3,055,252 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock – authorized 1,000,000 shares ($1 par value), none issued — — Common stock – authorized 112,500,000 and 75,000,000 shares ($1 par value), issued and outstanding 50,827,205 and 50,278,816 shares 50,827 50,279 Additional paid-in capital 1,127,385 1,117,972 Retained earnings 422,385 313,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,741 ) (42,100 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,553,856 1,440,142 Noncontrolling interests (10,911 ) (9,617 ) TOTAL EQUITY 1,542,945 1,430,525 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,045,617 $ 4,485,777

Tutor Perini Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ﻿ Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 152,337 $ (360,225 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill impairment — 379,863 Depreciation 74,879 58,818 Amortization of intangible assets 32,155 6,226 Share-based compensation expense 11,833 19,143 Change in debt discounts and deferred debt issuance costs 20,153 13,207 Deferred income taxes 48,253 (71,609 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in joint venture — (37,792 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,673 ) (4,688 ) Changes in other components of working capital, net of balances acquired (169,976 ) 131,257 Other long-term liabilities 4,352 1,863 Other, net 459 467 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 172,772 136,530 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Business acquisition, cash balance acquired net of cash paid — 6,607 Acquisition of property and equipment (54,781 ) (84,196 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 14,550 12,581 Investments in securities (31,331 ) (35,167 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments in securities 25,204 24,120 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (46,358 ) (76,055 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt 1,301,282 931,594 Repayment of debt (1,119,887 ) (870,277 ) Cash payments related to share-based compensation (1,397 ) (2,363 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (48,467 ) (46,500 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 3,000 9,813 Debt issuance, extinguishment and modification costs (11,194 ) (504 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 123,337 21,763 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 249,751 82,238 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 202,101 119,863 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 451,852 $ 202,101

Tutor Perini Corporation Backlog Information Unaudited ﻿ (in millions) Backlog at September 30, 2020 New Awards in the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020(a) Revenue in the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020 Backlog at

December 31, 2020 Civil $ 5,207.1 $ 108.8 $ (532.3) $ 4,783.6 Building 1,956.8 267.2 (521.7) 1,702.3 Specialty Contractors 2,018.1 137.2 (295.5) 1,859.8 Total $ 9,182.0 $ 513.2 $ (1,349.5) $ 8,345.7 ﻿ (in millions) Backlog at

December 31, 2019 New Awards in the Year Ended

December 31, 2020(a) Revenue in the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Backlog at

December 31, 2020 Civil $ 6,037.2 $ 946.3 $ (2,199.9) $ 4,783.6 Building 2,790.3 896.7 (1,984.7) 1,702.3 Specialty Contractors 2,393.6 600.4 (1,134.2) 1,859.8 Total $ 11,221.1 $ 2,443.4 $ (5,318.8) $ 8,345.7

(a) New awards consist of the original contract price of projects added to our backlog plus or minus subsequent changes to the estimated total contract price of existing contracts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005992/en/