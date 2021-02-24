United Rentals to Present at the Evercore ISI 13th Annual Industrial Conference

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that it will participate in the Evercore ISI 13th Annual Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The conference will include a presentation by Matt Flannery, president and chief executive officer and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer.

The presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, will be available via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore13/uri/2187600.