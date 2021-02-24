Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Revenue increased by 8.0 percent to $171.2 million

Operating income increased by 13.0 percent to $36.2 million while adjusted operating income increased by 16.1 percent to $40.2 million*

Earnings per diluted share of $0.38 remained flat while adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.39 as compared to $0.33*

Ended the quarter with $410.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments

Enrollment Metrics

Total student enrollments at December 31, 2020 increased 16.7 percent. CTU experienced a 4.2 percent increase while AIU experienced a 39.2 percent increase in total student enrollments. AIU’s total student enrollment growth was positively impacted by the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Trident University International (the “Trident acquisition”) while also experiencing underlying organic growth.

New student enrollments increased 3.6 percent within CTU and 54.8 percent within AIU. AIU’s new student enrollments were positively impacted by the Trident acquisition while also experiencing underlying organic growth.

Full Year 2020 Results as Compared to the Prior Year

Financial Results

Revenue increased by 9.5 percent to $687.3 million

Operating income increased by 65.3 percent to $142.9 million while adjusted operating income increased by 18.4 percent to $159.0 million*

Earnings per diluted share of $1.74 as compared to $0.97 while adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.56 as compared to $1.37*

Enrollment Metrics

New student enrollments increased 7.4 percent within CTU and 37.3 percent within AIU. AIU’s full year new student enrollments were positively impacted by the Trident acquisition while also experiencing underlying organic growth.

* See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release

“We ended 2020 on a solid note which was marked by our commitment to serve and educate students,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We experienced enrollment growth at both CTU and AIU and expanded the depth of our academic program offerings with the Trident acquisition. Our balance sheet grew stronger allowing us to continue investing in data analytics, academic and student serving processes and technology, which we believe will further enhance student experiences, retention and academic outcomes.”

REVENUE

Revenue growth for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was supported by organic student enrollment growth as well as the Trident acquisition. The Company believes investments in technology and student serving processes were effective in serving the strong prospective student interest experienced at its universities and also positively impacted student experiences and academic outcomes.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Revenue ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change CTU $ 102,741 $ 102,613 0.1 % $ 405,507 $ 392,263 3.4 % AIU (1) 68,082 55,815 22.0 % 281,361 235,374 19.5 % Total University Group 170,823 158,428 7.8 % 686,868 627,637 9.4 % Corporate and Other 336 23 NM 446 67 NM Total $ 171,159 $ 158,451 8.0 % $ 687,314 $ 627,704 9.5 %

(1) AIU’s revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 includes revenue associated with the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition.

STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

Student enrollment growth at CTU for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was supported by organic growth initiatives and continued growth in student enrollments from corporate partnerships. Student enrollment growth at AIU for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily supported by the Trident acquisition and also reflects organic growth.

As of December 31, Total Student Enrollments 2020 2019 % Change CTU 24,600 23,600 4.2 % AIU (1) 18,100 13,000 39.2 % Total 42,700 36,600 16.7 %

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, New Student Enrollments 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change CTU 7,150 6,900 3.6 % 27,110 25,250 7.4 % AIU (1) 5,760 3,720 54.8 % 26,160 19,050 37.3 % Total 12,910 10,620 21.6 % 53,270 44,300 20.2 %

(1) AIU’s total student enrollments as of December 31, 2020 and new student enrollments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include enrollments related to the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased 13.0 percent as compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 65.3 percent primarily due to reduced legal settlement expense as compared to the prior year. Excluding the prior year legal settlements, operating income would have increased 15.7 percent with operating margins improving 110 basis points.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change CTU (1) $ 37,802 $ 36,872 2.5 % $ 138,490 $ 108,602 27.5 % AIU (2) 5,457 4,977 9.6 % 30,822 16,413 87.8 % Total University Group 43,259 41,849 3.4 % 169,312 125,015 35.4 % Corporate and Other (3) (7,070 ) (9,836 ) NM (26,378 ) (38,553 ) NM Total $ 36,189 $ 32,013 13.0 % $ 142,934 $ 86,462 65.3 %

(1) CTU’s operating income for the full year 2019 includes an $18.6 million expense related to the FTC settlement. (2) AIU’s operating income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 includes results associated with the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition. Operating income for the full year 2019 includes an $11.4 million expense related to the FTC settlement. (3) Corporate and Other’s operating loss for the full year 2019 includes $7.1 million of expense related to the Oregon arbitration settlement.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

Revenue growth, efficiency within operating processes and pandemic-related savings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, partially offset with increased investments in academics, technology and student-serving processes, contributed to increased adjusted operating income for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year periods.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2020 (4) 2019 2020 (4) 2019 Operating income $ 36,189 $ 32,013 $ 142,934 $ 86,462 Depreciation and amortization 4,001 2,393 14,786 9,145 Asset impairment (1) - - 612 - Lease expenses for vacated space (2) (30 ) 177 659 1,630 Significant legal settlements (3) - - - 37,100 Adjusted Operating Income $ 40,160 $ 34,583 $ 158,991 $ 134,337 Increase (Decrease) 16.1 % 18.4 %

(1) Asset impairment relates to a right of use asset for a vacated facility for a closed campus for which the sublease income was deemed no longer recoverable. (2) Lease expenses for vacated space include both fixed and variable lease costs offset with sublease income for closed campuses. (3) Significant legal settlements relate to the FTC and Oregon arbitration matters recorded during 2019. (4) 2020 results include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition.

NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded:

Net income of $27.1 million compared to net income of $27.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.38 remained flat to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.39 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.33 for the prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded:

Net income of $124.3 million compared to net income of $70.0 million for the prior year.

Earnings per diluted share of $1.74 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.97 for the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.56 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.37 for the prior year. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (8) 2019 2020 (8) 2019 Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 0.97 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (1) 0.01 - 0.04 - Asset impairment (2) - - 0.01 - Lease expenses for vacated space (3) - - 0.01 0.02 Significant legal settlements (4) - - - 0.51 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.06 $ 0.53 Tax effect of adjustments (5) - - (0.02 ) (0.13 ) Tax effect of change in settlement deductibility (6) - (0.05 ) - - Release of valuation allowance (7) - - (0.22 ) - Total adjustments after tax 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.18 ) 0.40 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 1.56 $ 1.37

(1) Amortization for acquired intangible assets relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with the Trident acquisition. (2) Asset impairment relates to a right of use asset for a vacated facility for a closed campus for which the sublease income was deemed no longer recoverable. (3) Lease expenses for vacated space include both fixed and variable lease costs offset with sublease income for closed campuses. (4) Significant legal settlements relate to the FTC and Oregon arbitration matters recorded during 2019. (5) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments. There is no tax effect applied to the adjustment related to the release of the valuation allowance as this is an adjustment for income tax. (6) A legal settlement of $30.0 million related to the FTC matter was an adjustment from operating income during the second quarter of 2019 to calculate adjusted operating income. However, only $6.7 million of this adjustment met the criteria for tax deductibility during the second quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, an additional $23.0 million related to the FTC settlement met the criteria to be deductible for tax purposes. For the full year 2019, approximately $29.7 million was considered deductible for tax purposes. The quarterly reversals and adjustments of the proportional impacts of the non-deductibility had no effect for the full year 2019. (7) This relates to the release of a valuation allowance in the amount of $16.0 million as a result of the determination that it is more likely than not that the Company will utilize its deferred tax assets associated with the portion of the foreign tax credit carryforward supported by an overall domestic loss account balance. (8) 2020 results include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $42.2 million and $180.0 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $12.3 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $73.1 million for the respective prior year periods.

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $410.4 million and $294.2 million, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 42,203 $ (12,306 ) 442.9 % $ 179,956 $ 73,085 146.2 % Capital expenditures $ 2,289 $ 1,954 17.1 % $ 9,768 $ 5,174 88.8 %

OUTLOOK

The Company is providing the following outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details. The outlook reflects the Company’s expectation of achieving total student enrollment growth at both CTU and AIU for the first quarter of 2021 and for the full year 2021.

Total Company Outlook For the Quarter Ending March 31, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income $39.0M - $40.0M $37.3M $149.0M - $155.0M $142.9M Depreciation and amortization $4.0M $2.6M $16.0M $14.8M Adjusted Operating Income (1) $43.0M - $44.0M $39.9M $165.0M - $171.0M $157.7M Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.41 - $0.42 $0.41 $1.55 - $1.61 $1.74 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $0.01 - $0.04 $0.04 Tax effect of adjustments - - ($0.01) ($0.01) Release of valuation allowance - - - ($0.22) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (1) $0.42 - $0.43 $0.41 $1.58 - $1.64 $1.55

(1) Beginning in 2021, the Company will no longer adjust operating income or earnings per diluted share for expenses related to vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial going forward. The prior period amounts were recast to maintain comparability to the 2021 outlook.

Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization and significant legal settlements. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share and total enrollment outlook provided above for 2021 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest in the Company’s programs remains consistent with recent experience, (ii) no significant changes in the timing and amounts of planned investments and investments continue to positively impact student enrollments, (iii) no significant impact of new or proposed regulations, including the “borrower defense to repayment” regulations, or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment, (iv) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (v) no significant operating or financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic beyond known costs which have been incorporated in the outlook, (vi) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 25.5% for the first quarter and approximately 26.0% for the full year, and (vii) any future impact from the Company’s stock repurchase program is excluded. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management’s good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance shareholder value may impact the outlook provided above.

ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION

Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s accredited institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIU”) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels. Perdoceo’s universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “continue,” “outlook,” “remain,” “focused on,” “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise such factors or any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances, or for any other reason. These risks and uncertainties, the outcomes of which could materially and adversely affect our financial condition and operations, include, but are not limited to, the following: declines in enrollment or interest in our programs; our continued compliance with and eligibility to participate in Title IV Programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and the regulations thereunder (including the 90-10, financial responsibility and administrative capability standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education), as well as applicable accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements; the impact of various versions of “borrower defense to repayment” regulations; rulemaking by the U.S. Department of Education or any state or accreditor and increased focus by Congress and governmental agencies on, or increased negative publicity about, for-profit education institutions; the operating impact of the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general; the success of our initiatives to improve student experiences, retention and academic outcomes; the ability of our student admissions and advising functions to achieve anticipated operating performance; our continued eligibility to participate in educational assistance programs for veterans or other military personnel; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; difficulties with integrating the assets of Trident University International into AIU’s operations; increased competition; the impact of management changes; and changes in the overall U.S. economy. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 105,684 $ 108,687 Restricted cash 4,000 - Short-term investments 300,676 185,488 Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments 410,360 294,175 Student receivables, net 44,682 55,018 Receivables, other 2,873 1,381 Prepaid expenses 8,209 7,299 Inventories 596 576 Other current assets 341 1,936 Total current assets 467,061 360,385 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 27,761 26,006 Right of use asset, net 44,773 50,366 Goodwill 118,312 87,356 Intangible assets, net 15,522 7,900 Student receivables, net 1,303 1,244 Deferred income tax assets, net 40,351 60,169 Other assets 6,434 5,720 TOTAL ASSETS $ 721,517 $ 599,146 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability - operating $ 9,789 $ 11,784 Accounts payable 13,259 11,533 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related benefits 22,661 27,616 Advertising and marketing costs 10,249 10,479 Income taxes 1,402 1,376 Other 11,921 16,378 Deferred revenue 34,534 24,647 Total current liabilities 103,815 103,813 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability - operating 43,405 52,391 Other liabilities 18,390 11,647 Total non-current liabilities 61,795 64,038 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 873 860 Additional paid-in capital 658,423 639,335 Accumulated other comprehensive income 364 344 Retained earnings 142,335 18,071 Treasury stock (246,088 ) (227,315 ) Total stockholders' equity 555,907 431,295 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 721,517 $ 599,146

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 % of

Total

Revenue 2019 % of

Total

Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees $ 170,215 99.4 % $ 157,758 99.6 % Other 944 0.6 % 693 0.4 % Total revenue 171,159 158,451 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 28,619 16.7 % 24,949 15.7 % General and administrative 102,350 59.8 % 99,096 62.5 % Depreciation and amortization 4,001 2.3 % 2,393 1.5 % Total operating expenses 134,970 78.9 % 126,438 79.8 % Operating income 36,189 21.1 % 32,013 20.2 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 617 0.4 % 1,662 1.0 % Interest expense (41 ) 0.0 % (42 ) 0.0 % Miscellaneous income (expense) 113 0.1 % (33 ) 0.0 % Total other income 689 0.4 % 1,587 1.0 % PRETAX INCOME 36,878 21.5 % 33,600 21.2 % Provision for income taxes 9,806 5.7 % 6,066 3.8 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 27,072 15.8 % 27,534 17.4 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (21 ) 0.0 % (18 ) 0.0 % NET INCOME $ 27,051 15.8 % $ 27,516 17.4 % NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC: Income from continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Loss from discontinued operations - - Net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED: Income from continuing operations $ 0.38 $ 0.38 Loss from discontinued operations - - Net income per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 69,555 70,263 Diluted 70,968 72,078 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Quarter Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 27,051 $ 27,516 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 71 89 Unrealized loss on investments (310 ) (131 ) Total other comprehensive loss (239 ) (42 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 26,812 $ 27,474

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 % of

Total

Revenue 2019 % of

Total

Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees $ 684,579 99.6 % $ 625,056 99.6 % Other 2,735 0.4 % 2,648 0.4 % Total revenue 687,314 627,704 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 111,768 16.3 % 101,944 16.2 % General and administrative 417,214 60.7 % 430,153 68.5 % Depreciation and amortization 14,786 2.2 % 9,145 1.5 % Asset impairment 612 0.1 % - 0.0 % Total operating expenses 544,380 79.2 % 541,242 86.2 % Operating income 142,934 20.8 % 86,462 13.8 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 3,852 0.6 % 6,392 1.0 % Interest expense (167 ) 0.0 % (167 ) 0.0 % Miscellaneous income 211 0.0 % 335 0.1 % Total other income 3,896 0.6 % 6,560 1.0 % PRETAX INCOME 146,830 21.4 % 93,022 14.8 % Provision for income taxes 22,476 3.3 % 22,428 3.6 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 124,354 18.1 % 70,594 11.2 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (90 ) 0.0 % (612 ) -0.1 % NET INCOME $ 124,264 18.1 % $ 69,982 11.1 % NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC: Income from continuing operations $ 1.79 $ 1.01 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.01 ) Net income per share $ 1.79 $ 1.00 NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Income from continuing operations $ 1.74 $ 0.98 Loss from discontinued operations - (0.01 ) Net income per share $ 1.74 $ 0.97 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 69,414 70,088 Diluted 71,265 72,085 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Year Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2020 2019 NET INCOME $ 124,264 $ 69,982 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 199 (41 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (179 ) 683 Total other comprehensive income 20 642 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 124,284 $ 70,624

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 124,264 $ 69,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Asset impairment 612 - Depreciation and amortization expense 14,786 9,145 Bad debt expense 47,556 43,454 Compensation expense related to share-based awards 13,379 9,274 Loss on disposition of asset - 14 Deferred income taxes 20,353 21,556 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Student receivables, gross 7,092 (33,697 ) Allowance for credit losses (39,546 ) (36,326 ) Other receivables, net (99 ) 1,189 Inventories, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 3,031 (1,180 ) Deposits and other non-current assets 151 (489 ) Accounts payable 374 2,320 Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (11,135 ) 5,066 Deferred tuition revenue 5,138 (7,704 ) Right of use asset and lease liability (6,000 ) (9,519 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 179,956 73,085 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale investments (403,673 ) (449,367 ) Sales of available-for-sale investments 287,249 462,325 Purchases of property and equipment (9,768 ) (5,174 ) Business acquisition (39,819 ) - Other 103 (85 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (165,908 ) 7,699 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of treasury stock (17,862 ) (3,875 ) Issuance of common stock 5,723 1,774 Payments of employee tax associated with stock compensation (912 ) (2,740 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,051 ) (4,841 ) EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: - 13 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 997 75,956 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period 108,687 32,731 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of the period $ 109,684 $ 108,687

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE: CTU $ 102,741 $ 102,613 AIU (1) 68,082 55,815 Total University Group 170,823 158,428 Corporate and Other (2) 336 23 Total $ 171,159 $ 158,451 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): CTU $ 37,802 $ 36,872 AIU (1) 5,457 4,977 Total University Group 43,259 41,849 Corporate and Other (2) (7,070 ) (9,836 ) Total $ 36,189 $ 32,013 OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS): CTU 36.8 % 35.9 % AIU (1) 8.0 % 8.9 % Total University Group 25.3 % 26.4 % Corporate and Other (2) NM NM Total 21.1 % 20.2 %

(1) AIU’s revenue and operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 include results associated with the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition. (2) Corporate and Other includes results of operations for closed campuses.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, except percentages) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE: CTU $ 405,507 $ 392,263 AIU (1) 281,361 235,374 Total University Group 686,868 627,637 Corporate and Other (2) 446 67 Total $ 687,314 $ 627,704 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): CTU (3) $ 138,490 $ 108,602 AIU (1) (4) 30,822 16,413 Total University Group 169,312 125,015 Corporate and Other (2) (26,378 ) (38,553 ) Total $ 142,934 $ 86,462 OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS): CTU (3) 34.2 % 27.7 % AIU (1) (4) 11.0 % 7.0 % Total University Group 24.6 % 19.9 % Corporate and Other (2) NM NM Total 20.8 % 13.8 %

(1) AIU’s revenue and operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 include results associated with the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition. (2) Corporate and Other includes results of operations for closed campuses. The full year 2019 includes an expense of $7.1 million related to the Oregon arbitration matter. (3) The full year 2019 includes an expense of $18.6 million related to the FTC settlement recorded within CTU. (4) The full year 2019 includes an expense of $11.4 million related to the FTC settlement recorded within AIU.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (In thousands, unless otherwise noted) For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, ACTUAL ACTUAL Adjusted Operating Income 2020 (10) 2019 2020 (10) 2019 Operating income $ 36,189 $ 32,013 $ 142,934 $ 86,462 Depreciation and amortization (2) 4,001 2,393 14,786 9,145 Asset impairment (3) - - 612 - Lease expenses for vacated space (4) (30 ) 177 659 1,630 Significant legal settlements (5) - - - 37,100 Adjusted Operating Income $ 40,160 $ 34,583 $ 158,991 $ 134,337 For the Quarter Ending March 31, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 (10) 2021 2020 (10) Operating income $39.0M - $40.0M $ 37,303 $149.0M - $155.0M $ 142,934 Depreciation and amortization (2) 4.0M 2,639 16.0M 14,786 Adjusted Operating Income (6) $43.0M - $44.0M $ 39,942 $165.0M - $171.0M $ 157,720

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont’d) For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, ACTUAL ACTUAL 2020 (10) 2019 2020 (10) 2019 Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.74 $ 0.97 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2) 0.01 - 0.04 - Asset impairment (3) - - 0.01 - Lease expenses for vacated space (4) - - 0.01 0.02 Significant legal settlements (5) - - - 0.51 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.06 $ 0.53 Tax effect of adjustments (7) - - (0.02 ) (0.13 ) Tax effect of change in settlement deductibility (8) - (0.05 ) - - Release of valuation allowance (9) - - (0.22 ) - Total adjustments after tax 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.18 ) 0.40 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 1.56 $ 1.37 For the Quarter Ending March 31, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2021 2020 (10) 2021 2020 (10) Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.41 - $0.42 $ 0.41 $1.55 - $1.61 $ 1.74 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2) 0.01 - 0.04 0.04 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Tax effect of adjustments (7) - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Release of valuation allowance (9) - - - (0.22 ) Total adjustments after tax 0.01 - 0.03 (0.19 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (6) $0.42 - $0.43 $ 0.41 $1.58 - $1.64 $ 1.55

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont’d)

(1) The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain significant and non-cash items as a means to understand the performance of its operations. As a general matter, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP to help analyze the performance of its operations, assist with preparing the annual operating plan, and measure performance for some forms of compensation. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial information is used by analysts and others in the investment community to analyze the Company’s historical results and to provide estimates of future performance. The Company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share allow it to analyze and assess its operations and compare current operating results with the operational performance of other companies in its industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by items it does not consider reflective of underlying operating performance, such as restructuring charges and significant legal settlements. In evaluating adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments presented above. The presentation of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine or non-recurring. Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, operating income, earnings per diluted share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance and reported under GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in a reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide an additional way of viewing the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. (2) Amortization for acquired intangible assets relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with the Trident acquisition. (3) Asset impairment relates to a right of use asset for a vacated facility for a closed campus for which the sublease income was deemed no longer recoverable. (4) Lease expenses for vacated space include both fixed and variable lease costs offset with sublease income for closed campuses. (5) Significant legal settlements relate to the FTC and Oregon arbitration matters recorded during 2019. (6) Beginning in 2021, the Company will no longer adjust operating income or earnings per diluted share for expenses related to vacated facilities at closed campuses as these expenses are expected to be immaterial going forward. The prior period amounts were recast to maintain comparability to the 2021 outlook. (7) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments. There is no tax effect applied to the adjustment related to the release of the valuation allowance as this is an adjustment for income tax. (8) A legal settlement of $30.0 million related to the FTC matter was an adjustment from operating income during the second quarter of 2019 to calculate adjusted operating income. However, only $6.7 million of this adjustment met the criteria for tax deductibility during the second quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2019, an additional $23.0 million related to the FTC settlement met the criteria to be deductible for tax purposes. For the full year 2019, approximately $29.7 million was considered deductible for tax purposes. The quarterly reversals and adjustments of the proportional impacts of the non-deductibility had no effect for the full year 2019. (9) This relates to the release of a valuation allowance in the amount of $16.0 million as a result of the determination that it is more likely than not that the Company will utilize its deferred tax assets associated with the portion of the foreign tax credit carryforward supported by an overall domestic loss account balance. (10) 2020 results include the Trident acquisition commencing on the March 2, 2020 date of acquisition.

