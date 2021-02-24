Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Presentation at the 2021 Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business and outlook for fiscal 2021. Speaking on the call will be Mike Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Krom, Chief Financial Officer.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will be presenting at the 2021 Maxim Group Emerging Growth Conference and invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation on March 18, 2021.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replays for both events at the Company’s website: ir.hofreco.com.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus.

