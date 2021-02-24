 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on March 15, 2021

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on March 15, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will focus on an overview of the bentracimab development program, including current enrollment status for the ongoing global Phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta (ticagrelor).

Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI, FESC, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

John Fanikos, RPh, MBA, Director of Pharmacy Business and Financial Services, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Jonathan Mow, Chief Executive Officer, PhaseBio

John Lee, MD, Chief Medical Officer, PhaseBio

Susan Arnold, PhD, Vice President, Preclinical & CMC, PhaseBio

Lauren Richardson, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, PhaseBio

Michael York, Vice President, Corporate Development & Commercial Strategy, PhaseBio

The presentations will be followed by Q&A with the PhaseBio management team and guest speakers.

Video Webcast and Replay

A live video webcast will be streamed along with accompanying slides. Interested parties may RSVP to join the virtual event through the following registration link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cc/phas

A webcast replay of the event and slides will be available for 30 days on the Events & Presentations page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com.

About Bentracimab (PB2452)

Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations. In a Phase 1 clinical trial, bentracimab demonstrated the potential to bring life-saving therapeutic benefit through immediate and sustained reversal of ticagrelor’s antiplatelet activity, mitigating concerns regarding bleeding risks associated with the use of this antiplatelet drug. The Phase 1 clinical trial of bentracimab in healthy volunteers was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2019. In April 2019, bentracimab received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Breakthrough Therapy Designation may be granted by the FDA when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapy. In September 2019, PhaseBio completed a Phase 2a trial in which bentracimab was investigated in older and elderly subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. Additionally, the Phase 2a trial investigated a bentracimab regimen for the reversal of supratherapeutic doses of ticagrelor in healthy younger subjects. In both arms of the trial, bentracimab achieved immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor and was generally well-tolerated, with only minor adverse events reported. These results are consistent with the results observed in healthy younger subjects treated with ticagrelor in the previously published Phase 1 trial. PhaseBio initiated the REVERSE-IT trial, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of bentracimab, in March 2020 to support a Biologics License Application for bentracimab in both major bleeding and urgent surgery indications. There are currently no approved reversal agents for ticagrelor or any other antiplatelet drugs.