 

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:29  |  90   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision, a new service that analyzes images using computer vision and sophisticated machine learning capabilities to spot product or process defects and anomalies in manufactured products. By employing a machine learning technique called “few-shot learning,” Amazon Lookout for Vision is able to train a model for a customer using as few as 30 baseline images. Customers can get started quickly using Amazon Lookout for Vision to detect manufacturing and production defects (e.g. cracks, dents, incorrect color, irregular shape, etc.) in their products and prevent those costly errors from progressing down the operational line and from ever reaching customers. Together with Amazon Lookout for Equipment, Amazon Monitron, and AWS Panorama, Amazon Lookout for Vision provides industrial and manufacturing customers with the most comprehensive suite of cloud-to-edge industrial machine learning services available. With Amazon Lookout for Vision, there is no up-front commitment or minimum fee, and customers pay by the hour for their actual usage to train the model and detect anomalies or defects using the service. To get started with Amazon Lookout for Vision, visit https://aws.amazon.com/lookout-for-vision/

In today’s manufacturing industry, production line shutdowns due to missed defects or quality inconsistencies can result in millions of dollars of cost overruns and lost revenue every year. To avoid these expensive issues, industrial companies must maintain constant diligence to ensure quality control. Quality assurance in industrial processes typically requires human inspection, which can be tedious and inconsistent at best, or at worst, infeasible. Computer vision brings the speed and accuracy needed to identify defects consistently; however, implementing traditional computer vision solutions can be complex. Building computer vision models from scratch requires large amounts of carefully labeled images for each element of the manufacturing process. Then, teams of data scientists need to build, train, deploy, monitor, and fine tune computer vision models to analyze each individual phase of the product inspection process. Even small changes in the manufacturing process (e.g. replacing an out of stock component with an equivalent alternative, updates to the product specifications, or a change in lighting) means having to retrain and redeploy the individual model and perhaps other models downstream in the production process, which is tedious, complex, and time consuming. Because of these barriers, computer vision-powered visual anomaly systems remain out of reach for the vast majority of companies.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Vergiss Bitcoin: Diese herausragenden Aktien sind bessere Käufe
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision, a new service that analyzes images using computer vision and sophisticated machine learning …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Amazon Donates $15 Million to Code.org to Create New Equity-Minded Advanced Placement Computer Science Curriculum to Help High School Students in Underserved Communities Excel in Tech
07:31 Uhr
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
23.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq 100 wetzt Kursscharte aus
23.02.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq 100 wetzt Kursscharte aus
23.02.21
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Teilweise deutliche Verluste
23.02.21
Marktkompass: GOODYEAR, COVESTRO & Das Inflationsgespenst | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
23.02.21
Bitcoin, WTI, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Baidu, HeidelbergCement, Varta, HelloFresh - Märkte am Morgen
21.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
21.02.21
Amazon-Technikchef: IT-Sicherheit großes Problem nach Corona-Pandemie
21.02.21
Vergiss Bitcoin: Diese herausragenden Aktien sind bessere Käufe(2) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:50 Uhr
2.765
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
21.02.21
3
Vergiss Bitcoin: Diese herausragenden Aktien sind bessere Käufe
03.02.21
248
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
27.01.21
4
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen