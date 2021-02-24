American Tower Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Rod Smith, its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005806/en/