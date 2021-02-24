American Tower Corporation to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Igor Khislavsky, its Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

