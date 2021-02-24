Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

“We expect Acima to drive significant accretion to non-GAAP Diluted EPS in 2021 and 2022," continued Mr. Fadel. "The acquisition dramatically increases our growth profile, and we believe we can achieve $6 billion in consolidated total revenue with mid-teens consolidated EBITDA margins in 2023 as we benefit from scale, profitability, and free cash flow generation. Acima's approach to origination, decisioning, servicing and collections is best in class, and its platform should support more opportunities to drive invoice volume growth and pursue new retail partner relationships."

“This past year was pivotal for Rent-A-Center," said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer. "Strong performance in our Rent-A-Center business and growth in the retail partner channel drove record revenues and earnings despite operational challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. We made important investments to support our digital strategy, and ended the year with the announcement of our acquisition of Acima, which we believe can significantly accelerate long-term growth and profitability."

"We're similarly confident that our omni-channel strategy can maintain strong long-term growth for Rent-A-Center," continued Mr. Fadel. "E-commerce and digital payments are enhancing our engagement with our customers, and we have a strategic advantage compared to other firms competing in the virtual lease-to-own (‘LTO’) industry to further leverage our last-mile capabilities."

"We believe there is a substantial opportunity in front of us, and our two platforms allow us to serve customers across multiple touchpoints as the LTO industry experiences broad based adoption via digital technology and growing popularity with a younger generation."

“The hurdles we overcame in 2020 underscored the dedication of our co-workers throughout the organization to serve our customers and our ability to perform across economic cycles, and we could not be more excited about our prospects to drive the business forward," concluded Mr. Fadel.

Consolidated Results

On a consolidated basis, total revenues increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $716.5 million, or by 7.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in same store sales revenue of 13.7 percent in the Rent-A-Center Business segment and a 4.8 percent increase in total revenues in the Preferred Lease segment, partially offset by a lower store count in the Rent-A-Center Business as a result of our refranchising efforts and the rationalization of our Rent-A-Center Business store base.

On a GAAP basis, the Company generated $54.6 million in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $67.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to the gain on the sale-leaseback of our corporate headquarters in 2019. Net earnings and diluted earnings per share, on a GAAP basis, were $56.3 million and $1.00 respectively in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $40.5 million and $0.72 respectively in the fourth quarter of 2019 representing increases in net earnings and diluted earnings per share of 39.0 percent and 38.9 percent, respectively.

Special items in the fourth quarter of $28.8 million were primarily related to the loss incurred upon the sale of our Rent-A-Center Business stores in California to a franchisee, service costs related to the execution of the definitive merger agreement to acquire Acima Holdings LLC, and legal settlement reserves. These impacts were offset by the release of approximately $19.2 million in domestic and foreign tax valuation allowances.

The Company's Non-GAAP fourth quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share were $1.03 compared to $0.58 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 77.2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $97.0 million compared to $63.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 52.2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of total revenues in the fourth quarter was 13.5 percent, an increase of 400 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated $236.5 million of cash from operations. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $159.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $197.5 million of outstanding indebtedness. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio ended the fourth quarter at 0.1 compared to 0.7 times as of the end of the fourth quarter 2019. The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $369 million of liquidity which included $209 million of remaining availability on its previous revolving credit facility.

Acima Holdings, LLC Acquisition

On February 17, 2021, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Acima Holdings. The acquisition combines Acima's capabilities with Rent-A-Center's Preferred Dynamix platform creating flexible LTO solutions across e-commerce, digital and mobile channels. The Company engaged AlixPartners to advise on the integration and synergy identification processes, and integration is currently underway and proceeding on schedule with internal timelines.

In connection with the acquisition of Acima, on February 17, 2021, the Company refinanced its prior debt facilities, entering into credit agreements providing for a five year asset-based revolving credit facility with commitments of $550 million (which commitments may be increased by up to an additional $125 million in the aggregate, subject to certain conditions), and a seven-year term loan in the amount of $875 million, which was fully drawn at the closing of the Acima acquisition. On such date, the Company also issued in an unregistered offering $450 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029, which will mature on February 15, 2029 unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms.

Recent Dividend

As previously announced, the Rent-A-Center Board of Directors declared on December 2, 2020 a cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the first quarter of 2021, which was paid on January 12, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020. The cash dividend of $0.31 per share represents an increase of 6.9% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Preferred Lease Segment

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues increased 4.8 percent to $201.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and were driven primarily by virtual retail partner growth partially offset by challenges with availability of products at many retail partners. Preferred Lease invoice volume increased approximately 25 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 through new virtual retail partner additions and organic growth in virtual and staffed locations. As a percent of revenue, skip/stolen losses were 11.6 percent, 260 basis points lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019. Skip/stolen losses benefited by approximately 130 basis points as a result of reversing our remaining incremental merchandise loss reserve created earlier in the year to address potential COVID-19 losses. On a GAAP basis, segment operating profit was $17.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $0.3 million versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million, representing an increase of $0.7 million versus the prior year, driven by higher revenue, partially offset by lower gross profit margin due to a higher mix of virtual and merchandise sales, and lower operating expenses.

Beginning in Q1 2021, the Preferred Lease Segment will include the results of the acquired Acima operations from the date of acquisition and will be referred to as the Acima Segment.

Rent-A-Center Business Segment

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $464.3 million increased 5.8 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to an increase in same store sales revenue of 13.7 percent driven by 53 percent growth in e-commerce sales, and despite the impact of refranchising approximately 100 stores in California which are no longer reflected in the Rent-A-Center Business segment revenues. Skip/stolen losses as a percent of revenue were 2.6 percent, 150 basis points lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower skip/stolen losses are partially due to the increased adoption of digital payments which has resulted in improved collections. On a GAAP basis, segment operating profit was $80.4 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $14.8 million versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $102.9 million, representing an increase of $30.8 million versus the prior year. Both the segment operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA increases were driven primarily by increased operating leverage as a result of higher revenues and lower operating expenses due, in part, to a lower store count. At December 31, 2020, the Rent-A-Center Business segment had 1,845 company-operated locations.

Franchising Segment

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $36.8 million increased 57.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a higher store count, resulting from the refranchising of approximately 100 California stores during 2020 and higher inventory purchases by franchisees. On a GAAP basis, segment operating profit was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $1.4 million versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million, representing an increase of $1.4 million versus the prior year. At December 31, 2020, there were 462 franchise-operated locations.

Mexico Segment

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $14.3 million represent an increase of 11.4 percent on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On a GAAP basis, segment operating profit was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of $0.6 million versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, representing an increase of $0.6 million versus the prior year. At December 31, 2020, the Mexico business had 121 company-operated locations.

Corporate Segment

Fourth quarter 2020 expenses decreased by $1.5 million, or approximately 3.8 percent, versus the prior year.

SAME STORE SALES

(Unaudited) Table 1 Period Rent-A-Center Business Mexico Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (1) 13.7 % 10.5 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1) 12.9 % 4.3 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 1.2 % 7.6 %

Note: Same store sale methodology - Same store sales generally represents revenue earned in stores that were operated by us for 13 months or more and are reported on a constant currency basis as a percentage of total revenue earned in stores of the segment during the indicated period. The Company excludes from the same store sales base any store that receives a certain level of customer accounts from closed stores or acquisitions. The receiving store will be eligible for inclusion in the same store sales base in the 30th full month following account transfer. (1) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related temporary store closures, all 32 stores in Puerto Rico were excluded starting in March 2020 and will remain excluded for 18 months.

2021 Guidance

Beginning in Q1 2021, the Preferred Lease Segment will include the results of the acquired Acima operations from the date of acquisition and will be referred to as the Acima Segment. Acima's corporate related expense will be reflected in the Corporate Segment.

Consolidated(1)

Revenues of $4.305 to $4.455 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $570 to $620 million (2)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.55 (2)(4)

Free cash flow of $145 to $195 million(2)

Acima Segment (3)

Revenues of $2.290 to $2.390 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $320 to $350(2) million

Rent-A-Center Business Segment

Revenues of $1.830 to $1.880 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $375 to $395(2) million

(1) Consolidated includes Acima (referred to as Preferred Lease through Q1 2021), Rent-A-Center Business, Franchising, Mexico and Corporate Segments. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See descriptions below in this release. Because of the inherent uncertainty related to the special items identified in the tables below, management does not believe it is able to provide a meaningful forecast of the comparable GAAP measures or reconciliation to any forecasted GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. (3) Acima Segment refers to the historical Preferred Lease Segment and newly acquired Acima business as of the acquisition date. (4) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excludes the impact of intangible amortization assets created as a result of the Acima acquisition.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED Table 2 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Store Rentals and fees $ 580,781 $ 558,573 $ 2,263,091 $ 2,224,402 Merchandise sales 78,024 63,766 378,717 304,630 Installment sales 19,530 20,776 68,500 70,434 Other 1,504 1,833 3,845 4,795 Total store revenues 679,839 644,948 2,714,153 2,604,261 Franchise Merchandise sales 30,470 18,828 80,023 49,135 Royalty income and fees 6,182 4,086 20,015 16,456 Total revenues 716,491 667,862 2,814,191 2,669,852 Cost of revenues Store Cost of rentals and fees 166,006 161,877 655,612 634,878 Cost of merchandise sold 85,288 69,006 382,182 319,006 Cost of installment sales 7,281 7,250 24,111 23,383 Total cost of store revenues 258,575 238,133 1,061,905 977,267 Franchise cost of merchandise sold 30,502 18,591 80,134 48,514 Total cost of revenues 289,077 256,724 1,142,039 1,025,781 Gross profit 427,414 411,138 1,672,152 1,644,071 Operating expenses Store expenses Labor 144,909 156,875 579,125 630,096 Other store expenses 146,078 153,721 609,370 617,106 General and administrative expenses 39,414 36,812 153,108 142,634 Depreciation and amortization 13,587 15,316 56,658 61,104 Other charges and (gains) 28,787 (19,420 ) 36,555 (60,728 ) Total operating expenses 372,775 343,304 1,434,816 1,390,212 Operating profit 54,639 67,834 237,336 253,859 Debt refinancing charges — — — 2,168 Interest expense 3,367 4,817 15,325 31,031 Interest income (207 ) (167 ) (768 ) (3,123 ) Earnings before income taxes 51,479 63,184 222,779 223,783 Income tax (benefit) expense (4,821 ) 22,693 14,664 50,237 Net earnings $ 56,300 $ 40,491 $ 208,115 $ 173,546 Basic weighted average shares 54,190 54,730 54,187 54,325 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.74 $ 3.84 $ 3.19 Diluted weighted average shares 56,028 56,571 55,754 55,955 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 3.73 $ 3.10

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Table 3 December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,449 $ 70,494 Receivables, net 90,003 84,123 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,006 46,043 Rental merchandise, net On rent 762,886 697,270 Held for rent 146,266 138,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 283,422 281,566 Goodwill 70,217 70,217 Total assets 1,750,980 1,582,798 Operating lease liabilities $ 285,354 $ 285,041 Senior debt, net 190,490 230,913 Total liabilities 1,158,900 1,123,835 Stockholders' equity 592,080 458,963

Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT INFORMATION HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Table 4 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rent-A-Center Business $ 464,261 $ 438,836 $ 1,852,641 $ 1,800,486 Preferred Lease 201,122 191,863 810,151 749,260 Mexico 14,267 13,694 50,583 53,960 Franchising 36,841 23,469 100,816 66,146 Total revenues $ 716,491 $ 667,862 $ 2,814,191 $ 2,669,852

Table 5 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit Rent-A-Center Business $ 328,348 $ 309,761 $ 1,294,695 $ 1,255,153 Preferred Lease 82,677 86,977 321,110 333,798 Mexico 10,050 9,522 35,665 37,488 Franchising 6,339 4,878 20,682 17,632 Total gross profit $ 427,414 $ 411,138 $ 1,672,152 $ 1,644,071

Table 6 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating profit Rent-A-Center Business $ 80,354 $ 65,553 $ 333,379 $ 235,964 Preferred Lease 17,319 16,989 57,847 83,066 Mexico 2,055 1,451 5,798 5,357 Franchising 3,876 2,489 12,570 7,205 Total segments 103,604 86,482 409,594 331,592 Corporate (48,965 ) (18,648 ) (172,258 ) (77,733 ) Total operating profit $ 54,639 $ 67,834 $ 237,336 $ 253,859

Table 7 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depreciation and amortization Rent-A-Center Business $ 5,153 $ 5,203 $ 19,912 $ 20,822 Preferred Lease 524 493 2,066 1,533 Mexico 121 84 413 401 Franchising 12 3 40 45 Total segments 5,810 5,783 22,431 22,801 Corporate 7,777 9,533 34,227 38,303 Total depreciation and amortization $ 13,587 $ 15,316 $ 56,658 $ 61,104

Table 8 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Capital expenditures Rent-A-Center Business $ 4,664 $ 4,661 $ 14,869 $ 10,255 Preferred Lease 55 16 161 141 Mexico 187 107 392 172 Total segments 4,906 4,784 15,422 10,568 Corporate 7,082 4,363 19,123 10,589 Total capital expenditures $ 11,988 $ 9,147 $ 34,545 $ 21,157

Table 9 On Lease at December 31, Held for Lease at December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease merchandise, net Rent-A-Center Business $ 444,945 $ 411,482 $ 136,219 $ 131,086 Preferred Lease 299,660 268,845 2,228 1,254 Mexico 18,281 16,943 7,819 6,078 Total lease merchandise, net $ 762,886 $ 697,270 $ 146,266 $ 138,418

Table 10 December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Rent-A-Center Business $ 999,252 $ 953,151 Preferred Lease 389,650 357,859 Mexico 42,278 33,707 Franchising 14,729 11,095 Total segments 1,445,909 1,355,812 Corporate 305,071 226,986 Total assets $ 1,750,980 $ 1,582,798

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the Company's related conference call contain certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (net earnings, as adjusted for special items (as defined below), net of taxes, divided by the number of shares of our common stock on a fully diluted basis), (2) Adjusted EBITDA (net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for special items) on a consolidated and segment basis and (3) Free Cash Flow (net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). “Special items” refers to certain gains and charges we view as extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring in nature and which we believe do not reflect our core business activities. For the periods presented herein, these special items are described in the quantitative reconciliation tables included below in this release. Because of the inherent uncertainty related to the special items, management does not believe it is able to provide a meaningful forecast of the comparable GAAP measures or reconciliation to any forecasted GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

These non-GAAP measures are additional tools intended to assist our management in comparing our performance on a more consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. These measures are intended to assist management in evaluating operating performance and liquidity, comparing performance and liquidity across periods, planning and forecasting future business operations, helping determine levels of operating and capital investments and identifying and assessing additional trends potentially impacting our Company that may not be shown solely by comparisons of GAAP measures. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have also been used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers and others.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide supplemental information that is useful to investors, analysts and other external users of our consolidated financial statements in understanding our financial results and evaluating our performance and liquidity from period to period. However, non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not substitutes for or superior to, and they should be read together with, our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare such measures to the non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, even if they have the same or similar names.

Reconciliation of net earnings to net earnings excluding special items and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share: Table 11 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net earnings $ 56,300 $ 1.00 $ 40,491 $ 0.72 $ 208,115 $ 3.73 $ 173,546 $ 3.10 Special items, net of taxes: Other (gains) charges (See Tables 12 and 13 below for additional detail) 20,859 0.55 (13,777 ) (0.24 ) 26,801 0.48 (46,725 ) (0.83 ) Debt refinancing charges — — — — — — 1,470 0.03 Discrete income tax items(1) (19,724 ) (0.52 ) 6,009 0.10 (37,986 ) (0.68 ) (3,194 ) (0.06 ) Net earnings excluding special items $ 57,435 $ 1.03 $ 32,723 $ 0.58 $ 196,930 $ 3.53 $ 125,097 $ 2.24

(1) Discrete income tax items for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were benefited by the release of domestic and foreign tax valuation allowances of approximately $19.2 million. In addition, discrete income tax items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included benefits of approximately $16.7 million related to the carry back of income tax net operating losses available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Reconciliation of operating profit to Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment): Table 12 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Rent-A- Center Business Preferred Lease Mexico Franchising Corporate Consolidated GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 80,354 $ 17,319 $ 2,055 $ 3,876 $ (48,965 ) $ 54,639 Plus: Amortization, Depreciation 5,153 524 121 12 7,777 13,587 Plus: Special Items (Extraordinary, Unusual or Non-Recurring Gains or Charges) California refranchise store sale 16,600 — — — — 16,600 Acima transaction Costs — — — — 6,400 6,400 Legal settlement reserves — — — — 3,500 3,500 Asset disposals 6 4 — — 1,269 1,279 Store closure costs 389 — 23 — — 412 State tax audit assessment reserves — 400 — — — 400 COVID-19 impacts 284 — — — 50 334 Cost savings initiatives (8 ) 37 — — (306 ) (277 ) Nationwide protest impacts 139 — — — — 139 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,917 $ 18,284 $ 2,199 $ 3,888 $ (30,275 ) $ 97,013

Table 13 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Rent-A- Center Business Preferred Lease Mexico Franchising Corporate Consolidated GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 65,553 $ 16,989 $ 1,451 $ 2,489 $ (18,648 ) $ 67,834 Plus: Amortization, Depreciation 5,203 493 84 3 9,533 15,316 Plus: Special Items (Extraordinary, Unusual or Non-Recurring Gains or Charges) Headquarters sale — — — — (21,819 ) (21,819 ) Store closures 1,251 — 30 — — 1,281 State tax audit assessments — — — — 527 527 Legal settlement reserves — — — — 440 440 Legal and professional fees — — — — 227 227 Cost savings initiatives 222 115 — — (191 ) 146 Insurance reimbursement proceeds (118 ) — — — — (118 ) Legal settlement — — — — (104 ) (104 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,111 $ 17,597 $ 1,565 $ 2,492 $ (30,035 ) $ 63,730

Table 14 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Rent-A- Center Business Preferred Lease Mexico Franchising Corporate Consolidated GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 333,379 $ 57,847 $ 5,798 $ 12,570 $ (172,258 ) $ 237,336 Plus: Amortization, Depreciation 19,912 2,066 413 40 34,227 56,658 Plus: Special Items (Extraordinary, Unusual or Non-Recurring Gains or Charges) California refranchise store sale 16,600 — — — — 16,600 Legal settlement reserves — — — — 7,900 7,900 Acima transaction costs — — — — 6,400 6,400 Legal settlement — — — — (2,800 ) (2,800 ) Store closure costs 2,052 — 37 — — 2,089 Asset disposals 531 4 — — 1,269 1,804 Cost savings initiatives 577 193 — — 813 1,583 State tax audit assessment reserves 261 400 — — 564 1,225 COVID-19 impacts 883 115 — — 155 1,153 Nationwide protest impacts 942 — — — — 942 Insurance reimbursement proceeds (341 ) — — — — (341 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 374,796 $ 60,625 $ 6,248 $ 12,610 $ (123,730 ) $ 330,549

Table 15 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Rent-A- Center Business Preferred Lease Mexico Franchising Corporate Consolidated GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 235,964 $ 83,066 $ 5,357 $ 7,205 $ (77,733 ) $ 253,859 Plus: Amortization, Depreciation 20,822 1,533 401 45 38,303 61,104 Plus: Special Items (Extraordinary, Unusual or Non-Recurring Gains or Charges) Vintage Merger termination settlement — — — — (92,500 ) (92,500 ) Headquarters sale — — — — (21,819 ) (21,819 ) Legal and professional fees — — — — 21,429 21,429 Legal settlements — — — — 12,896 12,896 Cost savings initiatives 8,141 500 — — 1,593 10,234 Store closures 7,222 — 136 — — 7,358 State tax audit assessments — — — — 2,381 2,381 Insurance reimbursement proceeds (1,147 ) — — — — (1,147 ) Legal settlement reserves — — — — 440 440 Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,002 $ 85,099 $ 5,894 $ 7,250 $ (115,010 ) $ 254,235

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Table 16 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (59,724 ) $ (12,713 ) $ 236,502 $ 215,416 Purchase of property assets (11,988 ) (9,147 ) (34,545 ) (21,157 ) Hurricane insurance recovery proceeds — 118 158 1,113 Free cash flow $ (71,712 ) $ (21,742 ) $ 202,115 $ 195,372 Proceeds from sale of stores 14,281 52,795 14,477 69,717 Acquisitions of businesses — (193 ) (700 ) (28,915 ) Free cash flow including acquisitions and divestitures $ (57,431 ) $ 30,860 $ 215,892 $ 236,174

