Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported net income of $3.7 million ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth quarter highlights are discussed below. For full year results please refer to the financial statements starting on page 7.

Operating income was $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $3.7 million ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The fourth quarter 2020 net income included $0.6 million ($0.02 earnings per diluted share) of non-recurring items and $0.7 million ($0.02 earnings per diluted share) of tax benefit associated with the movement of certain valuation allowances. Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $3.5 million ($0.12 diluted earnings per share). (Please see page 9 of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted net income).

EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of the aforementioned non-recurring items, was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $439.5 million on a fourth quarter book-to-bill of 1.06x.

“We delivered strong growth in profitability and cash flow for the full year 2020,” stated Mark Stauffer, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the headwinds to the U.S. economy and our business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our adjusted EBITDA increased more than 35% over 2019 and we improved our adjusted EBITDA margin by 210 basis points. This was the direct result of the commitment and resolve of our employees, coupled with the benefits of our Invest, Scale and Grow program, which we initiated in 2019.”

“Fourth quarter results were in-line with our expectations. Gross profit improved year over year in both dollars and margin, with gross profit margin improving by 320 basis points. The improvement was driven by production efficiency gains at the project level in both segments. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter also increased by 9.2% year over year. Our team’s focus remains on continued performance efficiency despite any macroeconomic challenges. We view our ability to generate improved profitability in a difficult market as a testament to Orion’s processes, procedures, and focus on bottom line results. We believe that this profitability improvement will be sustainable and scalable moving forward as bidding opportunities begin to normalize.”

“While bidding opportunities have been affected in some of our end markets, we still see bidding activity in both of our segments, largely driven by end markets that are continuing operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. As we have said previously, our efforts are focused on targeting the end markets in which we expect to have the best opportunities and on projects that we expect to be the most profitable projects. One of the key strengths of our Company is the wide array of potential users of our broad range of services, enabling us to pursue the most attractive bid opportunities in the end markets that are providing opportunities at any given point in time. This strategy has served us well and we believe it will continue to do so.”

“We continue to be confident in our ability to profitably execute our projects in backlog, and in our ability to maintain and grow our backlog level by targeting and winning new bid opportunities. We believe chances for a new infrastructure bill have improved, and if enacted, will be a further catalyst for continued strength in our end-market opportunities. We continue to focus on our liquidity position, which remains strong and provides us with more than sufficient financial flexibility to continue to pursue new awards and execute on existing projects in backlog. Our diverse end markets, broad range of construction capabilities and assets, and our highly experienced and professional personnel make us confident in our ability to deliver increasing levels of profitability and free cash flow, particularly in a post-pandemic environment.”

Consolidated Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Contract revenues were $170.2 million, down 14.8% as compared to $199.8 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing of projects for the marine and concrete segments.

Gross profit was $21.7 million, as compared to $19.1 million. Gross profit margin was 12.8%, as compared to 9.6%. The increase in gross profit dollars and percentage was primarily driven by production efficiency gains in both segments.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses were $17.4 million, as compared to $16.3 million. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 10.2% from 8.2%. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily attributable to the increased accrual of the annual incentive compensation plan during the current year period as compared to the prior year period.

Operating income was $5.1 million as compared to $2.7 million. The operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects the aforementioned factors that improved gross profit.

EBITDA was $11.7 million, representing a 6.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $10.0 million, or a 5.0% EBITDA margin. When adjusted for non-recurring items, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $12.6 million, representing a 7.4% EBITDA margin. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

Backlog

Backlog of work under contract as of December 31, 2020 was $439.5 million, which compares with backlog under contract at December 31, 2019 of $558.5 million. The fourth quarter 2020 ending backlog was comprised of $202.6 million for the marine segment, and $236.9 million for the concrete segment. At the end of 2020, the Company had approximately $1.6 billion worth of bids outstanding, including approximately $96 million on which it is the apparent low bidder or has been awarded contracts subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, of which approximately $46 million pertains to the marine segment and approximately $50 million to the concrete segment.

“During the fourth quarter, we bid on approximately $954 million of work and were successful on approximately $181 million of these bids,” stated Robert Tabb, Orion Group Holding's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This resulted in a 1.06 times book-to-bill ratio and a win rate of 19.0%. In the marine segment, we bid on approximately $254 million during the fourth quarter 2020 and were successful on approximately $59 million, representing a win rate of 23.1% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.60 times. In the concrete segment we bid on approximately $700 million of work and were awarded approximately $122 million, representing a win rate of 17.5% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.69 times."

Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress and not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. Given the typical duration of the Company's projects, which generally range from three to nine months, the Company's backlog at any point in time usually represents only a portion of the revenue it expects to realize during a twelve-month period.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are not an alternative to net income or earnings per share. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share exclude certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. The company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful adjunct to earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP because management uses adjusted net income available to common stockholders to evaluate the company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded, are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.

Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the provisions of which the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on February 28, 2020, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract revenues 170,176 199,793 709,942 708,390 Costs of contract revenues 148,476 180,704 625,239 644,349 Gross profit 21,700 19,089 84,703 64,041 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,440 16,335 65,091 61,012 Amortization of intangible assets 518 660 2,070 2,640 Gain on disposal of assets, net (1,310 ) (607 ) (9,044 ) (1,804 ) Operating income 5,052 2,701 26,586 2,193 Other (expense) income: Other income 96 197 347 771 Interest income 32 36 183 353 Interest expense (1,198 ) (1,827 ) (4,920 ) (6,808 ) Other expense, net (1,070 ) (1,594 ) (4,390 ) (5,684 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,982 1,107 22,196 (3,491 ) Income tax expense 316 948 1,976 1,868 Net income (loss) $ 3,666 $ 159 $ 20,220 $ (5,359 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.67 $ (0.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01 $ 0.67 $ (0.18 ) Shares used to compute income (loss) per share: Basic 30,426,454 29,562,635 30,122,362 29,322,054 Diluted 30,427,940 29,574,145 30,122,362 29,322,054

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Results of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 58,669 60.1 % $ 77,349 69.5 % Private sector 38,955 39.9 % 33,875 30.5 % Marine segment total $ 97,624 100.0 % $ 111,224 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 4,995 6.9 % $ 8,624 9.7 % Private sector 67,557 93.1 % 79,945 90.3 % Concrete segment total $ 72,552 100.0 % $ 88,569 100.0 % Total $ 170,176 $ 199,793 Operating income Marine segment $ 4,492 4.6 % $ 2,641 2.4 % Concrete segment 560 0.8 % 60 0.1 % Total $ 5,052 $ 2,701 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent (dollar amounts in thousands) Contract revenues Marine segment Public sector $ 240,353 61.9 % $ 258,039 69.9 % Private sector 147,820 38.1 % 111,099 30.1 % Marine segment total $ 388,173 100.0 % $ 369,138 100.0 % Concrete segment Public sector $ 41,853 13.0 % $ 49,175 14.5 % Private sector 279,916 87.0 % 290,077 85.5 % Concrete segment total $ 321,769 100.0 % $ 339,252 100.0 % Total $ 709,942 $ 708,390 Operating income Marine segment $ 16,935 4.4 % $ 1,057 0.3 % Concrete segment 9,651 3.0 % 1,136 0.3 % Total $ 26,586 $ 2,193

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands except per share information) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,666 $ 159 $ 20,220 $ (5,359 ) One-time charges and the tax effects: ERP implementation 692 — 1,488 — ISG initiative — 919 369 4,781 Severance 55 162 175 645 Unamortized debt issuance costs on debt extinguishment — — — 399 Insurance recovery on disposal, net — — (2,859 ) — Recovery on disputed receivable — — (898 ) — Tax rate of 23% applied to one-time charges (1) (172 ) (250 ) 397 (1,340 ) Total one-time charges and the tax effects 575 831 (1,328 ) 4,485 Federal and state tax valuation allowances (722 ) 465 (4,584 ) 916 Adjusted net income $ 3,519 $ 1,455 $ 14,308 $ 42 Adjusted EPS $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.47 $ —

_______________ (1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,666 $ 159 $ 20,220 $ (5,359 ) Income tax expense 316 948 1,976 1,868 Interest expense, net 1,166 1,791 4,737 6,455 Depreciation and amortization 6,555 7,065 27,217 28,407 EBITDA (1) 11,703 9,963 54,150 31,371 Stock-based compensation 111 461 1,998 2,753 ERP implementation 692 — 1,488 — ISG initiative — 919 369 4,781 Severance 55 162 175 645 Insurance recovery on disposal, net — — (2,859 ) — Recovery on disputed receivable — — (898 ) — Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 12,561 $ 11,505 $ 54,423 $ 39,550 Operating income margin (3) 3.0 % 1.5 % 3.8 % 0.4 % Impact of depreciation and amortization 3.9 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.0 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.4 % — % 0.2 % — % Impact of ISG initiative — % 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.7 % Impact of severance — % 0.1 % — % 0.1 % Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net — % — % (0.4 )% — % Impact of recovery on disputed receivable — % — % (0.1 )% — % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 7.4 % 5.8 % 7.7 % 5.6 %

_______________ (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery on disposal, net, and recovery on disputed accounts receivable. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues. (3) Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited) Marine Concrete Three months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income 4,492 2,641 560 60 Other income (expense), net (1) 3,836 3,214 (3,739 ) (3,018 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,306 4,914 2,248 2,152 EBITDA (2) 12,634 10,769 (931 ) (806 ) Stock-based compensation 74 406 37 55 ERP implementation 378 — 314 — ISG initiative — 781 — 138 Severance 55 126 — 36 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 13,141 $ 12,082 $ (580 ) $ (577 ) Operating income margin (4) 8.5 % 5.3 % (4.3 )% (3.3 )% Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.4 % 4.4 % 3.1 % 2.4 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.4 % — % — % Impact of ERP implementation 0.4 % — % 0.4 % — % Impact of ISG initiative — % 0.7 % — % 0.2 % Impact of severance 0.1 % 0.1 % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 13.5 % 10.9 % (0.8 )% (0.7 )% Marine Concrete Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income 16,935 1,057 9,651 1,136 Other income (expense), net (1) 13,225 11,976 (12,877 ) (11,206 ) Depreciation and amortization 18,369 19,889 8,847 8,519 EBITDA (2) 48,529 32,922 5,621 (1,551 ) Stock-based compensation 1,841 2,470 157 283 ERP implementation 795 — 693 — ISG initiative 190 2,491 179 2,290 Severance 81 609 94 36 Insurance recovery on disposal, net (2,859 ) — — — Recovery on disputed receivable (898 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 47,679 $ 38,492 $ 6,744 $ 1,058 Operating income margin (4) 7.8 % 3.5 % (0.9 )% (3.0 )% Impact of depreciation and amortization 4.7 % 5.4 % 2.7 % 2.5 % Impact of stock-based compensation 0.5 % 0.6 % — % 0.1 % Impact of ERP implementation 0.2 % — % 0.2 % — % Impact of ISG initiative — % 0.7 % 0.1 % 0.7 % Impact of severance — % 0.2 % — % — % Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net (0.7 )% — % — % — % Impact of recovery on disputed receivable (0.2 )% — % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 12.3 % 10.4 % 2.1 % 0.3 %

_______________ (1) Primarily consists of corporate overhead costs recorded to the marine segment as part of operating income(loss) and allocated from the marine segment to the concrete segment in other income (expense) line. Allocated amounts net to zero on a consolidated basis. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery on disposal, net, and recovery on disputed accounts receivable. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues. (4) Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Summary (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,666 $ 159 $ 20,220 $ (5,359 ) Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items 7,005 8,120 26,338 35,457 Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items 10,671 8,279 46,558 30,098 Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (3,015 ) (7,098 ) (526 ) (30,814 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,656 $ 1,181 $ 46,032 $ (716 ) Cash flows used in investing activities $ (932 ) $ (3,683 ) $ (3,129 ) $ (13,331 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities $ (7,867 ) $ 2,238 $ (42,400 ) $ 6,449 Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above) $ (5,250 ) $ (4,164 ) $ (14,694 ) $ (17,199 )

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 20,220 $ (5,359 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,893 26,096 Amortization of ROU operating leases 5,874 5,177 Amortization of ROU finance leases 3,324 2,312 Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification — 399 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 763 453 Deferred income taxes 17 71 Stock-based compensation 1,998 2,753 Gain on disposal of assets, net (6,185 ) (1,804 ) Gain on involuntary disposition of assets, net (2,859 ) — Allowance for credit losses (487 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 23,587 (51,709 ) Income tax receivable 543 (495 ) Inventory 148 503 Prepaid expenses and other (1,070 ) 131 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 9,118 (32,172 ) Accounts payable (22,015 ) 28,894 Accrued liabilities 11,092 1,334 Operating lease liabilities (5,399 ) (5,843 ) Income tax payable (884 ) 1,523 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (15,646 ) 27,020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,032 (716 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5,944 2,015 Purchase of property and equipment (14,694 ) (17,199 ) Contributions to CSV life insurance (99 ) (721 ) Insurance claim proceeds related to property and equipment 5,720 2,574 Net cash used in investing activities (3,129 ) (13,331 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Credit Facility 10,000 63,000 Payments made on borrowings from Credit Facility (48,204 ) (70,210 ) Loan costs from Credit Facility (389 ) (1,680 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (3,619 ) (2,906 ) Purchase of vested stock-based awards (188 ) — Exercise of stock options — 35 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42,400 ) 6,449 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 503 (7,598 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,086 8,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,589 $ 1,086

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,589 128 Restricted cash — 958 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $411 and $2,600, respectively 96,369 116,540 Retainage 36,485 42,547 Income taxes receivable 419 962 Other current 59,492 2,680 Inventory 1,548 1,114 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 32,271 41,389 Prepaid expenses and other 7,229 5,647 Total current assets 235,402 211,965 Property and equipment, net of depreciation 125,497 132,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 18,874 17,997 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization 12,858 7,896 Inventory, non-current 6,455 7,037 Intangible assets, net of amortization 10,077 12,147 Deferred income tax asset 70 85 Other non-current 4,956 5,369 Total assets $ 414,189 $ 394,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt, net of issuance costs $ 4,344 $ 3,668 Accounts payable: Trade 48,252 70,421 Retainage 716 562 Accrued liabilities 84,637 16,966 Income taxes payable 639 1,523 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 33,135 48,781 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,989 5,043 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 3,901 2,788 Total current liabilities 180,613 149,752 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 29,523 68,029 Operating lease liabilities 14,537 13,596 Financing lease liabilities 8,376 3,760 Other long-term liabilities 19,837 20,436 Deferred income tax liability 207 205 Interest rate swap liability 1,602 1,045 Total liabilities 254,695 256,823 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 31,171,804 and 30,303,395 issued; 30,460,573 and 29,592,164 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 312 303 Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (6,540 ) (6,540 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,602 ) (1,045 ) Additional paid-in capital 184,324 182,523 Retained loss (17,000 ) (37,220 ) Total stockholders’ equity 159,494 138,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 414,189 $ 394,844

