United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on March 10, 2021

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, ended January 30, 2021, the morning of Wednesday March 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 3179215. An audio webcast of the conference call, and materials referenced during the call, will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.