 

Aptar Named One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. for the Third Consecutive Year

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, has again been named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Aptar is ranked number 76 for 2021 and this marks the third consecutive year Aptar has been included on Barron’s esteemed list.

“We are honored to once again be included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and this is a testament to our steady progress on environmental and social responsibility,” said Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “We believe that implementing, and advocating for, sustainable practices is essential to our long-term success. Aptar continues to work towards our Science Based Targets, which focus on reducing our environmental impact and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

This is the fourth year Barron’s has published its list of companies with the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) scores. The Calvert Research and Management firm evaluated the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market value and then looked at top companies in 230 ESG performance indicators. Barron’s full list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies can be found here.

About Aptar

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



