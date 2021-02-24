David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Addresses Company’s Low-Road Smear Campaign

David Hall, who with Marta Thoma Hall holds approximately 98,545,299 shares and holds voting control of approximately 58.4% of the outstanding common stock of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) (“Velodyne Lidar” or the “Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the Company’s February 22, 2021 announcement regarding changes to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and management team:

“As Board members and large stockholders, Marta and I have acted ethically and tirelessly to advance the best interests of Velodyne Lidar. We presided over years of growth and success that ultimately laid the groundwork for Velodyne Lidar to go public via a reverse merger in 2020. Since Anand Gopalan assumed the Chief Executive Officer role early last year, I have stepped back from day-to-day management and offered strategic perspectives when appropriate. I ultimately relinquished my Executive Chairman position in favor of simply serving as Chairman once it became clear this winter that Mr. Gopalan and others preferred to continuously ignore my input in favor of implementing their own agenda.