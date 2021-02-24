Curtiss-Wright Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results; Issues Initial Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Reported diluted EPS of $4.80, with Adjusted diluted EPS of $6.87;

Reported FCF of $214 million, with record Adjusted FCF of $394 million, up 6%, and an Adjusted free cash flow conversion of 137%;

Net sales of $2.4 billion, down 4%, with defense market sales up 17% (up 10% organic);

Reported operating income of $289 million, with Reported operating margin of 12.1%;

Adjusted operating income of $391 million, down 5%;

Adjusted operating margin of 16.3%, down 20 basis points compared to the prior year, as strength in our defense markets and the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives partially offset reduced commercial markets sales; and

Total share repurchases of $200 million.

“As we reflect on Curtiss-Wright’s performance in 2020, I am proud of the team and their agility, resilience and focus to achieve exceptional results in a very challenging year,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

“We concluded 2020 by delivering solid fourth quarter results, driven by sequentially higher sales across all of our major end markets. During the quarter, we benefited from the acceleration of growth in our defense markets, the contribution from our recent PacStar acquisition and improving trends in our commercial markets. In addition, our strong financial performance reflects the savings generated by our restructuring actions and the benefit of our opportunistic share repurchase activity.

“Turning to our full-year 2020 results, we delivered strong full-year Adjusted operating margin, just shy of the prior year’s performance. We remain committed to achieving our 17% target in 2022. Further, we achieved record Adjusted free cash flow and leveraged our strong and healthy balance sheet to implement our balanced capital allocation strategy by completing our largest acquisition to date of $400 million, executing $200 million in share repurchases and maintaining a stable dividend.

“Looking ahead to 2021, we are projecting mid-to-high single digit growth in sales, Adjusted operating income and Adjusted diluted EPS. We are confident that our team can maintain its high level of performance and execution to keep us on a path to achieve our long-term targets. Additionally, today we are announcing new segment and end market structures to better align our business to our key strategies and industry drivers, while also helping to simplify our portfolio for investors. This is the first step, ahead of our planned May 2021 investor day, in communicating our new vision and strategy which will drive long-term profitable growth and deliver significant value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(In millions) Q4-2020 Q4-2019 Change Sales $ 668.4 $ 655.8 2 % Reported operating income $ 76.5 $ 120.7 (37 %) Adjustments (1) 56.4 2.5 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 132.8 $ 123.2 8 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 19.8 % 18.8 % 100 bps

(1) Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted results exclude $33 million related to an impairment of a German valves business within the Commercial/Industrial segment classified as held for sale, $12 million in restructuring costs and $11 million in one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Sales of $668 million, up $13 million, or 2%, reflect sequentially higher sales across all of our major end markets;

Sales to the defense markets increased 27%, 15% of which was organic, led by strong growth in aerospace and naval defense, as well as the contribution of the PacStar acquisition in ground defense. Commercial sales decreased 18%, due to reduced demand in the commercial aerospace, general industrial and power generation markets. Please refer to the accompanying tables for an overall breakdown of sales by end market;

Adjusted operating income was $133 million, up 8%, reflecting higher revenues in the Defense and Power segments, partially offset by reduced operating income on lower sales in the Commercial/Industrial segment;

Adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 19.8%, reflecting the benefits of our company-wide restructuring and cost containment actions, most notably in the Commercial/Industrial segment; and

Non-segment expenses of $10 million increased by $2 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher corporate costs.

Free Cash Flow

(In millions) Q4-2020 Q4-2019 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 257.4 $ 262.4 (2 %) Capital expenditures (11.2 ) (19.8 ) 44 % Reported free cash flow $ 246.2 $ 242.6 2 % Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) (1) 0.1 5.3 - Restructuring (1) 9.6 - - Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 256.0 $ 247.9 3 %

(1) Adjusted free cash flow excludes a capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG which impacted both periods, and the cash impact from restructuring in the current period. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Reported free cash flow was $246 million, an increase of $4 million compared to the prior year, as lower cash earnings were offset by improvements in working capital and reductions in capital expenditures;

Capital expenditures decreased $9 million to $11 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower capital investments within the Power segment; and

Adjusted free cash flow was $256 million in the fourth quarter, producing a free cash flow conversion rate of 259%.

New Orders and Backlog

New orders of $573 million decreased 2% compared with the prior year period, as solid demand for defense electronics and the contribution from our PacStar acquisition were more than offset by reduced commercial aerospace orders; and

Backlog of $2.2 billion was unchanged from December 31, 2019, as growth in our defense markets of 12% was offset by lower commercial market demand principally driven by the pandemic.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 613,953 shares of its common stock for approximately $62 million, or an average of $101.32 per share;

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 1.98 million shares for $200 million, or an average of $100.82 per share, which included $150 million repurchased opportunistically; and

The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 a share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Other Items – Business Held for Sale

During the fourth quarter, the Company classified its German valves business within its Commercial/Industrial segment as held for sale and its results have been adjusted from comparisons between our future financial guidance and prior year results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Performance

Commercial/Industrial

(In millions) Q4-2020 Q4-2019 Change Sales $ 249.2 $ 296.1 (16 %) Reported operating income $ 7.4 $ 49.4 (85 %) Adjustments (1) 40.0 - Adjusted operating income (1) $ 47.3 $ 49.4 (4 %) Adjusted operating margin (1) 19.0 % 16.7 % 230 bps

(1) Adjusted results exclude an impairment of a valves business classified as held for sale, restructuring costs and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Sales of $249 million decreased $47 million, or 16%, but improved sequentially across our major commercial and industrial end markets compared with third quarter 2020 results;

Commercial aerospace market revenues were driven by reduced OEM sales of actuation and sensors equipment, as well as surface treatment services, as expected due to customer-driven production slowdowns;

General industrial market revenue declines principally reflect reduced year-over-year sales for industrial valves;

Reported operating income was $7 million, with Reported operating margin of 3.0%; and

Adjusted operating income was $47 million, down 4% from the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin increased 230 basis points to 19.0%, principally driven by the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives.

Defense

(In millions) Q4-2020 Q4-2019 Change Sales $ 217.5 $ 173.3 26 % Reported operating income $ 42.3 $ 43.7 (3 %) Adjustments (1) 10.6 0.5 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 52.9 $ 44.2 20 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 24.2 % 25.5 % (130 bps)

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs for acquisitions.

Sales of $217 million, up $44 million, or 26%;

Higher aerospace defense market revenues were driven by increased sales of embedded computing and flight test instrumentation equipment on various fighter jet programs, partially offset by the timing of orders on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) platforms;

Higher ground defense market revenues principally reflect the contribution from the PacStar acquisition;

Strong naval defense market revenue growth reflected the timing of production and acceleration of valve revenues on submarine and aircraft carrier programs, as well as the contribution from the 901D acquisition;

Reported operating income was $42 million, with Reported operating margin of 19.4%; and

Adjusted operating income was $53 million, up 20% from the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 24.2%, as the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives were more than offset by higher research and development costs.

Power

(In millions) Q4-2020 Q4-2019 Change Sales $ 201.8 $ 186.4 8 % Reported operating income $ 36.8 $ 36.0 2 % Adjustments (1) 5.8 2.0 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 42.6 $ 38.0 12 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 21.1 % 20.4 % 70 bps

(1) Adjusted results exclude restructuring costs and one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of our DRG business.

Sales of $202 million, up $15 million, or 8%;

Strong naval defense market revenue growth reflected higher production revenues on Virginia and Columbia class submarines, CVN-80 and CVN-81 aircraft carriers and higher service center sales;

Reduced power generation market sales principally reflect lower domestic and international aftermarket revenues, as well as lower revenues on the CAP1000 program;

Reported operating income was $37 million, with Reported operating margin of 18.2%; and

Adjusted operating income was $43 million, up 12%, while Adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 21.1%, driven by improved overhead absorption on higher naval defense sales and the benefits of our cost containment and restructuring initiatives.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

The Company’s full-year 2021 Adjusted financial guidance is as follows:

(In millions, except EPS) 2021 Reported

(GAAP)

Guidance 2021

Adjustments (1) 2021 Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)

Guidance 2021 Adjusted Chg

vs 2020 Restated Total Sales $2,490 - $2,540 ($45) $2,445 - $2,495 Up 6% - 8% Operating Income $402 - $412 $2 $404 - $414 Up 7% - 10% Operating Margin 16.1% - 16.2% 40 bps 16.5% - 16.6% Up 20 - 30 bps Diluted EPS $6.90 - $7.10 $0.10 $7.00 - $7.20 Up 6% - 9% Diluted Shares Outstanding 41.4 - 41.4 Free Cash Flow $330 - $360 - $330 - $360

(1) 2021 Adjusted financial guidance used in comparisons to 2020 financial results excludes one-time backlog amortization and deferred revenue adjustments associated with the acquisition of PacStar, as well as our build-to-print actuation product line supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program which we exited and our German valves business which was classified as held for sale, both in the fourth quarter of 2020.

New Segment Structure and Realignment:

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation is realigning its segments, as follows:

The Company will now operate under the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power;

The Aerospace & Industrial segment will be comprised of actuation and sensors products and surface treatment services serving the defense and commercial aerospace markets, as well as electronic components and systems, industrial automation and surface treatment services serving the general industrial market;

The Defense Electronics segment will be comprised primarily of the electronics businesses serving the aerospace and defense markets;

The Naval & Power segment will be comprised of major naval propulsion equipment serving the naval defense market, as well as process and energy solutions serving both the nuclear and process markets; and

In addition, the Company is concentrating all of its valves related operations – which presently reside within the current Commercial/Industrial and Defense segments – solely into the new Naval & Power segment.

New End Market Structure and Realignment:

The Company’s new end market structure will consist of two primary markets, (1) Aerospace & Defense and (2) Commercial;

Aerospace & Defense markets will now represent approximately two-thirds of total 2021 estimated revenue, and will include all current Defense market revenues (aerospace, ground, naval) and all Commercial Aerospace market revenues;

Commercial markets will now represent approximately one-third of total 2021 estimated revenue and will be comprised of two major end markets: Power & Process and General Industrial;

The new Power & Process end market will be comprised of 1) Nuclear and 2) Process, while the new General Industrial end market will now be comprised of 1) Industrial Vehicles and 2) Industrial Automation and Services;

In addition, our new Power & Process market revenues will be concentrated within the new Naval & Power segment, and the new General Industrial market revenues will be concentrated within the new Aerospace & Industrial segment; and

Historical financial results in the new segment structure for 2020 and 2019 periods can be found in this release and available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2021 financial guidance by segment and by market, as well as all reconciliations of Reported GAAP amounts to Adjusted non-GAAP amounts can be found in the accompanying schedules.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and expectations for 2021 guidance at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A live webcast of the call and the accompanying financial presentation, as well as a replay of the call, will be made available on the internet by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

(Tables to Follow)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Change December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % 2020 2019 $ % Product sales $ 583,314 $ 552,918 $ 30,396 5% $ 2,041,086 $ 2,073,530 $ (32,444 ) (2)% Service sales 85,130 102,853 (17,723 ) (17)% 350,250 414,431 (64,181 ) (15)% Total net sales 668,444 655,771 12,673 2% 2,391,336 2,487,961 (96,625 ) (4)% Cost of product sales 373,676 343,286 30,390 9% 1,319,562 1,329,761 (10,199 ) (1)% Cost of service sales 52,967 66,733 (13,766 ) (21)% 230,547 259,455 (28,908 ) (11)% Total cost of sales 426,643 410,019 16,624 4% 1,550,109 1,589,216 (39,107 ) (2)% Gross profit 241,801 245,752 (3,951 ) (2)% 841,227 898,745 (57,518 ) (6)% Research and development expenses 20,653 18,017 2,636 15% 74,816 72,520 2,296 3% Selling expenses 27,887 30,558 (2,671 ) (9)% 109,537 120,861 (11,324 ) (9)% General and administrative expenses 72,773 76,523 (3,750 ) (5)% 303,288 301,411 1,877 1% Impairment of assets held for sale 33,043 — 33,043 NM 33,043 — 33,043 NM Restructuring expenses 10,965 — 10,965 NM 31,695 — 31,695 NM Operating income 76,480 120,654 (44,174 ) (37)% 288,848 403,953 (115,105 ) (28)% Interest expense 10,486 8,164 2,322 28% 35,545 31,347 4,198 13% Other income, net 2,904 6,152 (3,248 ) (53)% 9,748 23,856 (14,108 ) (59)% Earnings before income taxes 68,898 118,642 (49,744 ) (42)% 263,051 396,462 (133,411 ) (34)% Provision for income taxes (14,905 ) (29,234 ) 14,329 (49)% (61,659 ) (88,879 ) 27,220 (31)% Net earnings $ 53,993 $ 89,408 $ (35,415 ) (40)% $ 201,392 $ 307,583 $ (106,191 ) (35)% Net earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 2.09 $ 4.83 $ 7.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 2.08 $ 4.80 $ 7.15 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,209 42,687 41,738 42,739 Diluted 41,460 42,986 41,999 43,016 NM = Not Meaningful

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, Change 2020 2019 % Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,248 $ 391,033 (49)% Receivables, net 588,718 632,194 (7)% Inventories, net 428,879 424,835 1% Assets held for sale 27,584 — NM Other current assets 57,395 81,729 (30)% Total current assets 1,300,824 1,529,791 (15)% Property, plant, and equipment, net 378,200 385,593 (2)% Goodwill 1,455,137 1,166,680 25% Other intangible assets, net 609,630 479,907 27% Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 150,898 165,490 (9)% Prepaid pension asset 92,531 — NM Other assets 34,114 36,800 (7)% Total assets $ 4,021,334 $ 3,764,261 7% Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term and short term debt $ 100,000 $ — NM Accounts payable 201,237 222,000 (9)% Accrued expenses 140,200 164,744 (15)% Income taxes payable 6,633 7,670 (14)% Deferred revenue 253,411 276,115 (8)% Liabilities held for sale 10,141 — NM Other current liabilities 98,755 74,202 33% Total current liabilities 810,377 744,731 9% Long-term debt, net 958,292 760,639 26% Deferred tax liabilities 115,007 80,159 43% Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs 98,345 138,635 (29)% Long-term operating lease liability 133,069 145,124 (8)% Long-term portion of environmental reserves 15,422 15,026 3% Other liabilities 103,248 105,575 (2)% Total liabilities 2,233,760 1,989,889 12% Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value $ 49,187 $ 49,187 0% Additional paid in capital 122,535 116,070 6% Retained earnings 2,670,328 2,497,111 7% Accumulated other comprehensive loss (310,856 ) (325,274 ) (4)% Less: cost of treasury stock (743,620 ) (562,722 ) 32% Total stockholders' equity 1,787,574 1,774,372 1% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,021,334 $ 3,764,261 7% NM = Not Meaningful

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Change Change 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 249,219 $ 296,093 (16)% $ 949,762 $ 1,137,818 (17)% Defense 217,469 173,252 26% 733,856 625,940 17% Power 201,756 186,426 8% 707,718 724,203 (2)% Total sales $ 668,444 $ 655,771 2% $ 2,391,336 $ 2,487,961 (4)% Operating income (expense): Commercial/Industrial $ 7,390 $ 49,415 (85)% $ 81,581 $ 179,637 (55)% Defense 42,280 43,706 (3)% 140,406 137,286 2% Power 36,783 35,999 2% 104,626 122,139 (14)% Total segments $ 86,453 $ 129,120 (33)% $ 326,613 $ 439,062 (26)% Corporate and other (9,973 ) (8,466 ) (18)% (37,765 ) (35,109 ) (8)% Total operating income $ 76,480 $ 120,654 (37)% $ 288,848 $ 403,953 (28)% Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 3.0 % 16.7 % (1,370 bps) 8.6 % 15.8 % (720 bps) Defense 19.4 % 25.2 % (580 bps) 19.1 % 21.9 % (280 bps) Power 18.2 % 19.3 % (110 bps) 14.8 % 16.9 % (210 bps) Total Curtiss-Wright 11.4 % 4.9 % 650 bps 12.1 % 16.2 % (410 bps) Segment margins 12.9 % 19.7 % (680 bps) 13.7 % 17.6 % (390 bps)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Change Change 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Defense markets: Aerospace $ 130,715 $ 122,886 6% $ 463,835 $ 416,841 11% Ground 44,082 24,049 83% 107,287 93,432 15% Naval 196,011 144,405 36% 692,168 568,776 22% Total Defense $ 370,808 $ 291,340 27% $ 1,263,290 $ 1,079,049 17% Commercial markets: Aerospace $ 82,810 $ 112,801 (27)% $ 325,518 $ 433,038 (25)% Power Generation 90,924 113,979 (20)% 331,983 392,173 (15)% General Industrial 123,902 137,651 (10)% 470,545 583,701 (19)% Total Commercial $ 297,636 $ 364,431 (18)% $ 1,128,046 $ 1,408,912 (20)% Total Curtiss-Wright $ 668,444 $ 655,771 2% $ 2,391,336 $ 2,487,961 (4)%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The Company’s presentation of its financials and guidance includes an Adjusted (non-GAAP) view that excludes an impairment of a German valves business classified as held for sale, significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations, including one-time actions taken in response to COVID-19, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, first year purchase accounting costs associated with its acquisitions, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs, and capital investments, specifically associated with the relocation of the DRG business in the Power segment. Transition costs include relocation of employees and equipment as well as overlapping facility and labor costs associated with the relocation. We believe this Adjusted view will provide improved transparency in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.

The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted EPS

These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) under GAAP excluding: (i) the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions for current and prior year periods, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization and transaction costs; (ii) one-time transition and IT security costs associated with the relocation of a business in the current year period; (iii) the non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program; and (iv) significant restructuring costs in 2020 associated with its operations, and (v) an impairment of a German valves business classified as held for sale.

Organic Sales and Organic Operating Income

The Corporation discloses organic sales and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic sales and organic operating income are defined as sales and operating income excluding the impact of restructuring costs, impairment of assets held for sale, foreign currency fluctuations and contributions from acquisitions made during the last twelve months.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 vs. 2019 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Organic (18)% (4)% 5% 6% 8% 18% (5)% 5% Acquisitions 1% (1)% 20% (8)% 0% 0% 6% (3)% Impairment of assets held for sale 0% (67)% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% (28)% Restructuring 0% (13)% 0% 0% 0% (16)% 0% (11)% Foreign Currency 1% 0% 1% (1)% 0% 0% 1% 0% Total (16)% (85)% 26% (3)% 8% 2% 2% (37)% Year Ended December 31, 2020 vs. 2019 Commercial/Industrial Defense Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Sales Operating

income Organic (18)% (25)% 5% 6% (2)% 0% (8)% (10)% Acquisitions 1% (1)% 12% (2)% 0% 0% 4% (1)% Impairment of assets held for sale 0% (18)% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% (8)% Restructuring 0% (11)% 0% (3)% 0% (14)% 0% (9)% Foreign Currency 0% 0% 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Total (17)% (55)% 17% 2% (2)% (14)% (4)% (28)%

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes: (i) a capital investment in the Power segment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG; (ii) a voluntary contribution to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan made in the first quarter of 2020; and (iii) the cash impact from restructuring in 2020. The Corporation discloses free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as Adjusted free cash flow divided by Adjusted net earnings.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 257,396 $ 262,389 $ 261,180 $ 421,404 Capital expenditures (11,158 ) (19,833 ) (47,499 ) (69,752 ) Free cash flow $ 246,238 $ 242,556 $ 213,681 $ 351,652 Voluntary pension contribution — — 150,000 — Adjustment to capital expenditures (DRG facility investment) 139 5,298 10,251 19,284 Restructuring 9,582 — 20,258 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 255,959 $ 247,854 $ 394,190 $ 370,936 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 259 % 277 % 137 % 121 %

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2020 Reconciliation Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (Old Segment Structure) As of February 24, 2021 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2019

Reported

(GAAP) 2019

Adjustments (1)

(Non-GAAP) 2019

Adjusted (1)

(Non-GAAP) 2020

Reported

(GAAP) 2020

Restructuring

Adjustments (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2020

Other

Adjustments (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2020

Adjusted (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2020 Chg vs

2019 Adjusted Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 1,138 $ - $ 1,138 $ 950 $ - $ - $ 950 Defense 626 2 628 734 - 2 736 Power 724 - 724 708 - - 708 Total sales $ 2,488 $ 2 $ 2,490 $ 2,391 $ - $ 2 $ 2,393 (4%) Operating income: Commercial/Industrial $ 180 $ - $ 180 $ 82 $ 20 $ 36 $ 138 Defense 137 2 140 140 3 23 166 Power 122 4 126 105 17 3 125 Total segments 439 7 446 327 41 61 429 Corporate and other (35 ) - (35 ) (38 ) - - (38 ) Total operating income $ 404 $ 7 $ 411 $ 289 $ 41 $ 61 $ 391 (5%) Interest expense $ (31 ) $ - $ (31 ) $ (36 ) $ - $ - $ (36 ) Other income, net 24 - 24 10 2 10 21 Earnings before income taxes 397 7 403 263 43 71 377 Provision for income taxes (89 ) (2 ) (90 ) (62 ) (10 ) (17 ) (88 ) Net earnings $ 308 $ 5 $ 313 $ 201 $ 33 $ 54 $ 289 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.15 $ 0.12 $ 7.27 $ 4.80 $ 0.78 $ 1.30 $ 6.87 (5%) Diluted shares outstanding 43.0 43.0 42.0 42.0 Effective tax rate 22.4 % 22.4 % 23.4 % 23.4 % Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 15.8 % - 15.8 % 8.6 % +220 bps +380 bps 14.5 % (130 bps) Defense 21.9 % +40 bps 22.3 % 19.1 % +40 bps +310 bps 22.6 % 30 bps Power 16.9 % +50 bps 17.4 % 14.8 % +240 bps +40 bps 17.6 % 20 bps Total operating margin 16.2 % +30 bps 16.5 % 12.1 % +170 bps +260 bps 16.3 % (20 bps) Free cash flow (3) $ 352 $ 19 $ 371 $ 214 $ 20 $ 160 $ 394 Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. (1) 2019 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions (Defense segment), specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs, as well as one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business (Power Segment). (2) 2020 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding restructuring costs, first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business, as well as a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity. 2020 Adjusted financial results also exclude an impairment loss of $33 million for our industrial valve business in Germany, which was classified as held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2020. (3) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes a $19 million capital investment in the Power segment related to construction of a new, state-of-the-art naval facility for the DRG business. 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $150 million voluntary contribution made in January to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan, a $20 million cash impact from restructuring, and a $10 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2021 Segment Reorganization As of February 24, 2021 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2020 Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Division

Realignment Exiting

Non-Core

Operations 2020 Adjusted (2,3)

(Non-GAAP) 2021

Adjusted Guidance (2,4)

(Non-GAAP) (Prior Structure) (New Segment

Structure) (New Segment Structure) 2021 Chg vs

2020 Adjusted Low High Sales: Sales: Commercial/Industrial $ 950 $ (144 ) $ (67 ) $ 738 Aerospace & Industrial $ 745 $ 760 1 - 3% Defense 736 (125 ) - 611 Defense Electronics 740 755 21 - 24% Power 708 269 (26 ) 951 Naval & Power 960 980 1 - 3% Total sales $ 2,393 $ - $ (93 ) $ 2,300 Total sales $ 2,445 $ 2,495 6 to 8% Operating income: Operating income: Commercial/Industrial $ 138 $ (24 ) $ (16 ) $ 98 Aerospace & Industrial $ 112 $ 115 14 - 18% Defense 166 (22 ) - 144 Defense Electronics 157 162 9 - 12% Power 125 46 - 171 Naval & Power 172 177 1 - 4% Total segments 429 - (16 ) 413 Total segments 441 454 Corporate and other (38 ) - - (38 ) Corporate and other (38 ) (39 ) Total operating income $ 391 $ - $ (16 ) $ 375 Total operating income $ 404 $ 414 7 to 10% Interest expense $ (36 ) $ - $ - $ (36 ) Interest expense $ (41 ) $ (42 ) Other income, net 21 - - 21 Other income, net 15 17 Earnings before income taxes 377 - (16 ) 361 Earnings before income taxes 378 389 Provision for income taxes (88 ) - 4 (85 ) Provision for income taxes (89 ) (92 ) Net earnings $ 289 $ - $ (12 ) $ 277 Net earnings $ 290 $ 298 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.87 $ - $ (0.29 ) $ 6.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.00 $ 7.20 6 to 9% Diluted shares outstanding 42.0 42.0 Diluted shares outstanding 41.4 41.4 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 23.4 % Effective tax rate 23.5 % 23.5 % Operating margins: Operating margins: Commercial/Industrial 14.5 % NM NM 13.3 % Aerospace & Industrial 15.0 % 15.2 % 170 to 190 bps Defense 22.6 % NM NM 23.6 % Defense Electronics 21.2 % 21.4 % (220 to 240 bps) Power 17.6 % NM NM 18.0 % Naval & Power 18.0 % 18.1 % 0 to 10 bps Total operating margin 16.3 % NM NM 16.3 % Total operating margin 16.5 % 16.6 % 20 to 30 bps Free cash flow (5) $ 394 $ - $ - $ 394 Free cash flow $ 330 $ 360 Notes: (1) Full year amounts may not add due to rounding (2) The above supplemental financial information by reportable segment for the 2020 and 2021 reporting periods reflects the Corporation’s first quarter 2021 segment reorganization. (3) 2020 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding restructuring costs, first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, and one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business, as well as a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity. 2020 financial results excludes our build-to-print actuation product line supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program which we exited, as well as our German valves business which was classified as held for sale, both in the fourth quarter of 2020. (4) 2021 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding the first quarter 2021 segment reorganization, our build-to-print actuation product line supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program which we exited, as well as our German valves business which was classified as held for sale, both in the fourth quarter of 2020, first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, and a one-time, $3 million pension settlement charge related to the retirement of two former executives (within non-operating income). (5) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $150 million voluntary contribution made in January to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan, a $20 million cash impact from restructuring, and a $10 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2021 Guidance (New Segment Structure) As of February 24, 2021 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2020

Adjusted (1,3)

(Non-GAAP) 2021

Reported Guidance

(GAAP) Exiting Non-

Core Operations 2021

Adjustments (2)

(Non-GAAP) 2021

Adjusted Guidance (2)

(Non-GAAP) Low High Low High 2021 Chg vs

2020 Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 738 $ 759 $ 774 $ (14 ) $ - $ 745 $ 760 1 - 3% Defense Electronics 611 740 755 - - 740 755 21 - 24% Naval & Power 951 991 1,011 (31 ) - 960 980 1 - 3% Total sales $ 2,300 $ 2,490 $ 2,540 $ (45 ) $ - $ 2,445 $ 2,495 6 to 8% Operating income: Aerospace & Industrial $ 98 $ 114 $ 117 $ (2 ) $ - $ 112 $ 115 14 - 18% Defense Electronics 144 151 156 - 6 157 162 9 - 12% Naval & Power 171 174 179 (2 ) - 172 177 1 - 4% Total segments 413 439 452 (4 ) 6 441 454 Corporate and other (38 ) (38 ) (39 ) - - (38 ) (39 ) Total operating income $ 375 $ 402 $ 412 $ (4 ) $ 6 $ 404 $ 414 7 to 10% Interest expense $ (36 ) $ (41 ) $ (42 ) $ - $ - $ (41 ) $ (42 ) Other income, net 21 12 13 - 3 15 17 Earnings before income taxes 361 373 384 (4 ) 9 378 389 Provision for income taxes (85 ) (87 ) (90 ) 1 (2 ) (89 ) (92 ) Net earnings $ 277 $ 286 $ 294 $ (3 ) $ 7 $ 290 $ 298 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.59 $ 6.90 $ 7.10 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.17 $ 7.00 $ 7.20 6 to 9% Diluted shares outstanding 42.0 41.4 41.4 41.4 41.4 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Operating margins: Aerospace & Industrial 13.3 % 15.0 % 15.1 % +10 bps - 15.0 % 15.2 % 170 to 190 bps Defense Electronics 23.6 % 20.4 % 20.6 % - +80 bps 21.2 % 21.4 % (220 to 240 bps) Naval & Power 18.0 % 17.6 % 17.7 % +40 bps - 18.0 % 18.1 % 0 to 10 bps Total operating margin 16.3 % 16.1 % 16.2 % +20 bps +20 bps 16.5 % 16.6 % 20 to 30 bps Free cash flow $ 394 $ 330 $ 360 - - $ 330 $ 360 Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. All financial information by reportable segment for the 2020 and 2021 reporting periods reflects the Corporation’s first quarter 2021 segment reorganization. (1) 2020 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding restructuring costs, first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, a non-cash impairment of capitalized development costs related to a commercial aerospace program, and one-time transition and IT security costs related to the relocation of the DRG business, as well as a $10 million non-cash currency translation loss (within non-operating income) related to the liquidation of a foreign legal entity. 2020 financial results excludes our build-to-print actuation product line supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program which we exited, as well as our German valves business which was classified as held for sale, both in the fourth quarter of 2020. (2) 2021 Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS under GAAP excluding our build-to-print actuation product line supporting the Boeing 737 MAX program which we exited, as well as our German valves business which was classified as held for sale, both in the fourth quarter of 2020, first year purchase accounting costs, specifically one-time backlog amortization and transaction costs associated with acquisitions, and a one-time, $3 million pension settlement charge related to the retirement of two former executives (within non-operating income). (3) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a $150 million voluntary contribution made in January to the Company’s corporate defined benefit pension plan, a $20 million cash impact from restructuring, and a $10 million capital investment related to the new, state-of-the-art naval facility principally for DRG.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2021 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market As of February 24, 2021 Aerospace & Defense Markets 2021 % Change vs 2020 Aerospace Defense 2 - 4% Ground Defense 100 - 105% Naval Defense Flat Commercial Aerospace Flat Total Aerospace & Defense 6 - 8% Commercial Markets Power & Process 3 - 5% General Industrial 9 - 11% Total Commercial 6 - 8% Total Curtiss-Wright Sales 6 - 8% Notes: (1) This table reflects the Company's new End Market Structure and Realignment effective Q1 2021, with all Commercial Aerospace market revenues shifting into a newly defined Total Aerospace & Defense market. (2) The new Power & Process end market will be comprised of a) Nuclear and b) Process, while the new General Industrial end market will now be comprised of a) Industrial Vehicles and b) Industrial Automation and Services. (3) Based on these changes, our new Power & Process revenues will be concentrated within the new Naval & Power segment, and the new General Industrial sales will be concentrated within the new Aerospace & Industrial segment.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED HISTORICAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) The Corporation is issuing the below supplemental financial information by reportable segment for the 2020 and 2019 prior quarterly reporting periods to reflect the Corporation's first quarter 2021 segment reorganization. Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 FY 2020 Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 208,033 $ 165,701 $ 172,243 $ 192,214 $ 738,191 Defense Electronics 139,582 139,813 149,073 182,173 610,641 Naval & Power 228,048 227,189 228,626 267,079 950,943 Total sales $ 575,663 $ 532,703 $ 549,942 $ 641,466 $ 2,299,774 Operating income (expense): Aerospace & Industrial $ 28,420 $ 12,798 $ 22,898 $ 33,718 $ 97,835 Defense Electronics 26,840 33,545 38,649 45,337 144,372 Naval & Power 33,499 38,324 42,002 57,041 170,866 Total segments $ 88,760 $ 84,668 $ 103,549 $ 136,096 $ 413,073 Corporate and other (11,816 ) (8,114 ) (7,740 ) (9,908 ) (37,579 ) Total operating income $ 76,943 $ 76,554 $ 95,809 $ 126,188 $ 375,494 Operating margins: Aerospace & Industrial 13.7 % 7.7 % 13.3 % 17.5 % 13.3 % Defense Electronics 19.2 % 24.0 % 25.9 % 24.9 % 23.6 % Naval & Power 14.7 % 16.9 % 18.4 % 21.4 % 18.0 % Total Curtiss-Wright 13.4 % 14.4 % 17.4 % 19.7 % 16.3 % Segment margins 15.4 % 15.9 % 18.8 % 21.2 % 18.0 % Three Months Ended 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 FY 2019 Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 215,219 $ 230,304 $ 218,066 $ 228,887 $ 892,477 Defense Electronics 110,301 133,709 134,965 146,468 525,442 Naval & Power 229,406 247,971 233,412 250,100 960,888 Total sales $ 554,926 $ 611,983 $ 586,443 $ 625,455 $ 2,378,807 Operating income (expense): Aerospace & Industrial $ 26,628 $ 38,736 $ 30,109 $ 33,510 $ 128,984 Defense Electronics 16,864 28,511 36,407 39,353 121,136 Naval & Power 34,989 45,598 41,643 51,826 174,057 Total segments $ 78,482 $ 112,845 $ 108,160 $ 124,689 $ 424,176 Corporate and other (9,115 ) (10,314 ) (6,917 ) (8,441 ) (34,787 ) Total operating income $ 69,367 $ 102,530 $ 101,243 $ 116,248 $ 389,389 Operating margins: Aerospace & Industrial 12.4 % 16.8 % 13.8 % 14.6 % 14.5 % Defense Electronics 15.3 % 21.3 % 27.0 % 26.9 % 23.1 % Naval & Power 15.3 % 18.4 % 17.8 % 20.7 % 18.1 % Total Curtiss-Wright 12.5 % 16.8 % 17.3 % 18.6 % 16.4 % Segment margins 14.1 % 18.4 % 18.4 % 19.9 % 17.8 % Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding.

