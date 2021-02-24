Thunderbird Entertainment Group Reports on Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( Thunderbird or the Company ), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“Fiscal 2021”), and provided a corporate update.

The Company recognized revenue of $28.0 million and $47.7 million in the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, increases of 98% ($13.9 million) and 56% ($17.1 million) over the comparative periods.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million and $10.0 million for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.0 million and $5.7 million for the comparative periods in fiscal 2020, increases of $3.2 million and $4.3 million, respectively. These increases are primarily due to growth in the Kids and Family Division.

Production services revenue for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 increased by 63% ($7.4 million) and 53% ($11.7 million) over the comparative periods, due to an increase in the number and size of contracts. This revenue consists primarily of animation production services, which experienced continued growth.

Licensing and distribution revenues increased by 272% ($6.4 million) and 63% ($5.3 million) for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 over the comparative periods, due mainly to the timing of delivery of the animated series The Last Kids on Earth . In the current quarter, the Company recognized revenue from 10 episodes of The Last Kids on Earth and six episodes of the factual series Highway Thru Hell . In the comparative quarter, revenue was recognized from seven episodes of Highway Thru Hell .

Free cash flow was $4.4 million and $5.6 million for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to ($3.8) million and $0.2 million for the comparative periods, increases of $8.2 million and $5.4 million, respectively.

“As we continue to grow Thunderbird into a major global studio, Q2 results further demonstrate that our long-term strategy and initiatives are paying off, with significant increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, year-over-year,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President and CEO of Thunderbird. “In Q2, we were in production on 21 properties – including a growing percentage of owned-IP projects that offer higher economic value and for which we fully control the rights. This, in conjunction with our new consumer products division, allows us to fully leverage the world class brands being created at Thunderbird.”

Thunderbird’s Q2 2021 Corporate Highlights

During the second quarter, Thunderbird had 21 programs in various stages of production. The Company’s work airs on Netflix, Peacock, Nickelodeon, AppleTV+, Hulu, PBS, Bell Media's Discovery, Disney+, Corus Entertainment and the CBC, among others. Ten of the projects in production are Company IP or partner-managed.

The Factual and Scripted Division, Great Pacific Media (GPM), was in production on four series and one documentary special: Highway Thru Hell (Seasons 9 and 10), Heavy Rescue: 401 (Seasons 5 and 6), $ave My Reno (Season 4), Mud Mountain Haulers (Season 1) and The Teenager and the Lost Mayan City (Documentary for CBC). Kim’s Convenience was in production on Season 5.

(Seasons 9 and 10), (Seasons 5 and 6), (Season 4), (Season 1) and (Documentary for CBC). was in production on Season 5. The Kids and Family Division, Atomic Cartoons, was in various stages of production on 13 animated series, and two feature length animated productions, 15 productions in total. Productions include co-producing Mighty Express with Spin Master for Netflix , LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special for Disney+, Molly of Denali for GBH/ PBS KIDS and Trolls: TrollsTopia in partnership with Dreamworks for streaming on Hulu and Peacock. A Curious George production is also in production for Peacock.

with Spin Master for Netflix for Disney+, for GBH/ PBS KIDS and in partnership with Dreamworks for streaming on Hulu and Peacock. A Curious George production is also in production for Peacock. Also, during the quarter, spring 2021 timing was announced for The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom video game, which is a key component of the owned-IP The Last Kids on Earth franchise.

video game, which is a key component of the owned-IP franchise. Subsequent to Q2, the Company launched a Global Distribution and Consumer Products Division, bringing on industry veteran Richard Goldsmith to lead as President of Global Distribution and Consumer Products.

Additionally, subsequent to the quarter, Thunderbird premiered several productions including owned-IP Kim’s Convenience (Season 5), Heavy Rescue: 401 (Season 5), and Mud Mountain Haulers (Season 1). The season premiere of $ave My Reno (Season 4) has been announced for March 16, 2021. The animated series Hello Ninja (Season 4), and Mighty Express (Season 2) also premiered.

Subsequent to the quarter, Thunderbird was named to the 2021 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the TSX Venture.



Financial Position

($000's) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Total assets $ 165,337 $ 155,177 Total non-current liabilities $ 27,357 $ 28,154 Shareholders' equity $ 59,302 $ 53,661

Results of Operations

For the three months

ended For the six months

ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 ($000’s, except per share data) $ $ $ $ Revenue 27,950 14,093 47,740 30,635 Expenses 26,422 14,399 44,744 29,601 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,528 (306) 2,996 1,034 Income (loss) from discontinued operation 97 (420) 16 (568) Net income (loss) for the period 1,625 (726) 3,012 466 Foreign currency translation adjustment (19) (3) (22) (1) Gain (loss) on translation of discontinued operation (18) 13 (62) 7 Comprehensive net income (loss) for the period 1,588 (716) 2,928 472 Basic income (loss) per share – continuing operations 0.032 (0.007) 0.064 0.022 Diluted income (loss) per share – continuing operations 0.030 (0.007) 0.061 0.021 Basic income (loss) per share – discontinued operation 0.002 (0.009) 0.000 (0.012) Diluted income (loss) per share – discontinued operation 0.002 (0.009) 0.000 (0.012)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

For the three months

ended For the six months

ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 ($000’s) $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,528 (306) 2,996 1,034 Income tax expense 1,492 531 1,811 1,086 Deferred income tax recovery (482) (696) (423) (679) Finance costs Interest 314 421 791 721 Dividends on preferred shares 18 18 36 36 Amortization Property and equipment 296 279 619 407 Right-of-use asset 1,614 1,436 3,537 2,418 Intangible assets 67 67 135 135 3,319 2,056 6,506 4,124 EBITDA 4,847 1,750 9,502 5,158 Share-based compensation 223 166 343 404 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (417) 62 (702) (32) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 736 - 736 11 Gain on disposal of right-of-use asset (266) - (266) - Severance costs - 56 283 113 Other 58 - 58 - 334 284 452 496 Adjusted EBITDA 5,181 2,034 9,954 5,654 Cash inflows (outflows) from continuing operations 8,877 (7,060) 10,391 (1,832) Purchase of property and equipment (347) 377 (615) (559) (Repayment) proceeds of interim production financing (4,109) 2,913 (4,127) 2,622 Free Cash Flow 4,421 (3,770) 5,649 231

Board Transition

The Company also announced that Director and Founder Tim Gamble has made the decision, with the exceptional executive team now in place and the continued strong financial results, it is an appropriate time for him to step down from the Board to pursue other business interests.

"On behalf of Thunderbird and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Tim Gamble for his visionary leadership throughout the years. Tim always encouraged the entire leadership team to think big, operate with integrity, and to inspire with content that can positively impact our world. We proudly take this vision forward on Thunderbird’s continued journey," said Twiner McCarron.

Conference Call Webcast on February 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET

Thunderbird will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company’s Q2 financial results on February 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website.

Conference Call and Webcast Access:

Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 900-1530

International dial-in number: (236) 712-2271

Conference ID: 2556969

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948485/A4BFA5D1567D7944573F1CE401B8F838

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line ten minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website. Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at: (+1) 416-621-4642 or toll-free at (+1) 800-585-8367 three hours after the call's completion. The Conference ID # is 2556969. The teleconference replay will be available through March 11, 2021.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

On Behalf of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Jennifer Twiner McCarron

Chief Executive Officer

