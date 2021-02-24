 

Source Capital, Inc. Increases Monthly Distribution Rate 46%

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SOR) (the “Fund”), today announced that the Fund’s regular monthly distribution rate would be increased 46% from the $1.00 a common share annualized rate paid in January and February, to an annualized rate of $1.46 a common share, by declaring regular monthly distributions of 12.167 cents a common share for each of the next three months (March, April and May) as follows:

Month

 

Cents per
Common Share

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

March 2021

 

12.167

 

March 16, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

April 2021

 

12.167

 

April 16, 2021

 

April 30, 2021

May 2021

 

12.167

 

May 17, 2021

 

May 28, 2021

Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP.

Distributions may include ordinary income, net capital gains and/or returns of capital. Generally, a return of capital would occur when the amount distributed by the Fund includes a portion of (or is comprised entirely of) your investment in the Fund in addition to (or rather than) your pro-rata portion of the Fund’s net income or capital gains. The Fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with “yield” or “income.” A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. If the Fund estimates that a portion of its distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will notify shareholders of the estimated composition of such distribution through a separate written Section 19 notice. Such notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. Final tax characteristics of all Fund distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of the calendar year.

Wertpapier


