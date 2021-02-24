Kutaisi International University Targeting Region's Brightest Undergraduates for September 2021 Intake

KUTAISI, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutaisi International University (KIU), the new, state-of-the-art, €1 billion university and science hub in Georgia's second city, is kicking off a recruitment drive to attract the "best and brightest" undergraduate students from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Caucasus and Central Asia for enrolment in September 2021.

Funded by the Cartu Foundation set up by former Georgian Prime Minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili, KIU opened its doors to a mix of Georgian and international students in 2020. Its aim is to provide a price competitive alternative to the very best technical universities in Europe and America.

Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are prime recruitment targets for 2021. Announcing the start of the recruitment drive, KIU Rector, Alexander Tevzadze, said:

"The scale of the €1bn investment in KIU points to the scale of our ambition. We want KIU to become a magnet for the best and brightest students from Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus. Our goal is to build a world-leading, regional hub for learning, technology and innovation."

KIU has been purposefully designed as an 'international' university along US and European lines. Its partner university is the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Best University in Europe in 2020 according to QS World University Rankings.

KIU will offer a full residential, campus-based education with a focus on Science and Technology. Course content has been developed in partnership with TUM, which boasts six Humboldt professors on its current staff and 17 Nobel Prizes in its history.

KIU is offering Bachelor degree programmes in Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Management Studies. State-of-the-art science and medical Research Centres and laboratories are being opened to support Masters, Doctoral, and Post-doctoral programmes.

The Research Centres are already attracting leading scientists and investment from around the world. Europe's leading provider of proton therapy technology for the treatment of cancer, Ion Beam Applications of Belgium, is installing a cyclotron in the University's medical research centre.

University Chancellor, Magda Magradze, summarised the attractions of KIU:

"Georgia is recognised as a fantastic place to come and live and study. We have state-of-the-art facilities on a greenfield site on the edge of Kutaisi, close to an international airport with connections to all the main cities in our region.

"We are building a vibrant student community from our neighbouring countries. Applicants should visit www.kiu.edu.ge for information on the financial support packages we offer."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUMzDFbNSQ8