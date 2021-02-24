PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced that it has elected Xavier Boza to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2021.

PGT Innovations Announces Election of Xavier Boza to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Xavier as a new independent director to the PGT Innovations board, and especially value the significant experience he has gained in all aspects of human capital management, through serving in senior human resources roles with public and private companies for more than twenty years,” said PGT Innovations’ CEO and President, Jeff Jackson. “His addition will complement and enhance our board’s diversity of experiences, skills and perspectives, and result in our board being more reflective of the diversity of our customers and team members. We believe Xavier will provide valuable guidance and insight to our board and management team in the important areas of executive compensation and succession planning, and in our efforts to recruit, hire, develop and retain qualified employees throughout all levels of the Company, which is one of our strategic pillars that we believe is essential to enhancing shareholder value.”

Mr. Boza was appointed to serve on the board’s compensation committee, also effective March 1, 2021. He will serve as a Class I director and the board expects to nominate him to stand for election as a director at PGT Innovations’ 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. In connection with Mr. Boza’s appointment, the board increased its size from nine to ten directors.

About Xavier Boza

Mr. Boza, age 56, has served in senior human resources positions with public companies for more than twenty years, including in his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Campbell Soup Company, and in domestic and international positions with Kellogg Company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories, Inc., among others. In addition to his extensive human capital management experience, Mr. Boza also has significant experience assisting with the development and implementation of new strategic plans and business models, managing corporate restructurings, identifying operating synergies and assisting executive officers with aligning management and labor structures with corporate strategies.