 

Nutrienâ€™s CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrienâ€™s President and CEO, will be speaking at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Companyâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



