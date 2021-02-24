Nutrien Ltd (NYSE, TSX: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrienâ€™s President and CEO, will be speaking at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question and answer session will be video cast and available on the Companyâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.