 

GTEC to Extend Expiry of $0.90 Warrants and Announces Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 23:17  |  44   |   |   

Kelowna, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelowna, BC – February 24, 2021 – GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date on 11,126,753 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued in February and March of 2019. The Warrants are exercisable at $0.90 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to July 2, 2021, subject to approval of TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the execution of a supplemental indenture with TSX Trust company, the warrant agent for the Warrants. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company would generate proceeds of approximately $10 million.

Year-end Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release
The Company will report its Year-end audited results for fiscal 2020 on: Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 2:30PM PDT / 5:30PM EDT

Grey Bruce Farms Harvest Milestone
The Company announced that a further milestone, triggered on the date of December 31, 2020, has been satisfied under the terms and conditions of a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 15, 2017 among GreenTec Holdings Ltd. and the vendors of Grey Bruce Farms (“GBF”), as assumed by the Company and subsequently amended by the parties on March 13, 2020 (together, the “GBF Agreement”).  Accordingly, the Company intends to issue an aggregate of 795,455 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the arm’s length vendors of GBF, at a deemed price of $0.55 per Common Share to satisfy the $437,500 milestone payment required under the terms of the GBF Agreement. The issuance of Common Shares pursuant to the GBF Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Common Shares will be issued subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof.

Extending Investor Relations Services
GTEC has extended its engagement of MariCom Inc. (“MariCom”), a firm based out of Montreal, Quebec that specializes in providing fully bilingual investor relations services, and entered into a consulting agreement dated December 9, 2020 (the “Agreement”). MariCom will work with GTEC to further develop and deploy the Company’s comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign (the “Services”) in accordance with TSXV policies and applicable securities laws and regulations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTEC to Extend Expiry of $0.90 Warrants and Announces Earnings Release Date Kelowna, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kelowna, BC – February 24, 2021 – GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin