GTEC to Extend Expiry of $0.90 Warrants and Announces Earnings Release Date

Kelowna, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelowna, BC – February 24, 2021 – GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“ GTEC ”, the “ Company ” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.” ) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date on 11,126,753 common share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”) issued in February and March of 2019 . The Warrants are exercisable at $0.90 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to July 2, 2021, subject to approval of TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”) and the execution of a supplemental indenture with TSX Trust company, the warrant agent for the Warrants. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company would generate proceeds of approximately $10 million.

Grey Bruce Farms Harvest Milestone

The Company announced that a further milestone, triggered on the date of December 31, 2020, has been satisfied under the terms and conditions of a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 15, 2017 among GreenTec Holdings Ltd. and the vendors of Grey Bruce Farms (“GBF”), as assumed by the Company and subsequently amended by the parties on March 13, 2020 (together, the “GBF Agreement”). Accordingly, the Company intends to issue an aggregate of 795,455 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the arm’s length vendors of GBF, at a deemed price of $0.55 per Common Share to satisfy the $437,500 milestone payment required under the terms of the GBF Agreement. The issuance of Common Shares pursuant to the GBF Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares will be issued subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof.

Extending Investor Relations Services

GTEC has extended its engagement of MariCom Inc. (“MariCom”), a firm based out of Montreal, Quebec that specializes in providing fully bilingual investor relations services, and entered into a consulting agreement dated December 9, 2020 (the “Agreement”). MariCom will work with GTEC to further develop and deploy the Company’s comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign (the “Services”) in accordance with TSXV policies and applicable securities laws and regulations.