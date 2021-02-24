Interpace Biosciences Announces Acceptance for Trading on the OTCQX

“The cost-effectiveness and flexibility of the OTCQX provides our Company the opportunity to continue to excel in the public markets. We are excited about this new opportunity for our Company,” stated Tom Burnell, Interpace Bioscience’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQX: IDXG) (“Interpace Biosciences” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, today announced that on February 24, 2021, the Company satisfied the requirements for trading of the Company’s common stock on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) and will begin trading on OTCQX at the open of the market on February 25, 2021 under the symbol IDXG. The Company previously traded on Nasdaq.

“We are pleased to welcome Interpace Biosciences to the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. “The OTCQX market is designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing investors with transparent trading. We look forward to supporting Interpace Biosciences and its shareholders."

OTCQX is the top tier of three markets organized by OTC Markets Group Inc for trading over-the-counter securities, and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and be current with their disclosure. Investors can find current market information and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace Biosciences has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN, a molecular based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a clinical evaluation program (CEP) whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.