VivoPower International PLC Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and landmark Global Battery Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur
Revenue, GP and EBITDA decline due to strict COVID lockdowns in Australia
Strategic pivot to enter commercial electric vehicle (EV) market completed with Tembo e-LV acquisition
Completion of 100% purchase of Tembo post balance date ahead of plan
Execution of transformational $250 million partnership deal with GB Auto in Australia
First sustainable energy solution (SES) deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, the “Company”) today announced its half year results for the six months ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights for the half year ended December 31, 2020 (and key post balance date events):
- Group revenue declined 28% due to strict COVID lockdowns in Australia affecting Aevitas business.
- Group gross profit down 17% year on year to $4.6 million as a result, but group gross profit margin up to 20% (from 18%) reflecting efficiency gains.
- Underlying group adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.2 million, representing a decline versus $5.5 million in previous corresponding period.
- Completed equity capital raise in October 2020 raising $28.8 million, including overallotment.
- Acquisition of 51% of Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”) completed on November 5, 2020, with results above only containing 2 months’ contribution.
- Completed acquisition of remaining 49% of Tembo post balance sheet date on February 2, 2021.
- Consummated landmark partnership deal with GB Auto in Australia worth an estimated $250 million on January 25, 2021.
- Announced today a marquee deal with London-based football club Tottenham Hotspur FC (“Tottenham”) to provide a full suite of sustainable energy solutions for
Tottenham’s key infrastructure assets.
Kevin Chin, VivoPower’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While we are discontented with the results for the half year, we are conscious that our businesses in Australia were materially hampered by one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown regimes. This was compounded by interstate border lockdowns which were often abruptly announced, leaving little time for contingency planning. This led to delays in scheduled works for contracts as well as prolongation in the awarding of new works by our customers.
