VivoPower International PLC Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and landmark Global Battery Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin Chin, VivoPower’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “While we are discontented with the results for the half year, we are conscious that our businesses in Australia were materially hampered by one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown regimes. This was compounded by interstate border lockdowns which were often abruptly announced, leaving little time for contingency planning. This led to delays in scheduled works for contracts as well as prolongation in the awarding of new works by our customers.

Highlights for the half year ended December 31, 2020 (and key post balance date events):

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, the “Company”) today announced its half year results for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Execution of transformational $250 million partnership deal with GB Auto in Australia

Completion of 100% purchase of Tembo post balance date ahead of plan

Revenue, GP and EBITDA decline due to strict COVID lockdowns in Australia

