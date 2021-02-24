 

ClearStream announces New Project Awards and Contract Renewals

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (“ClearStream”) (TSX: CSM) is pleased to announce several new project awards and contract renewals that were booked with major upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies across North America during the period from October 1, 2020 to the date of this press release. These awards and renewals are estimated to generate approximately $150 million in backlog.   Approximately one-third of this amount relates to a new five-year contract to provide turnaround and maintenance services for a major oil sands production company.

The work will be executed by ClearStream’s Flint, ClearWater, Environmental, Universal Weld Overlays and Wear Technologies divisions and will be comprised of Maintenance, Turnarounds, Fabrication, Pipeline and Facility Construction, Electrical and Instrumentation, Corrosion and Abrasion Wear Technologies, and Abandonment and Reclamation services. Most of the work will be executed in 2021 with the balance scheduled for 2022-2025.

“These recent contract awards and renewals continue to demonstrate that we are a trusted service provider for our clients. We expect additional activity to be booked in the next few months as clients engage in early planning activities to secure capacity for the spring and fall turnaround seasons over the next two years. We are proud to offer and serve our clients with a suite of more than 40 services that encompass the full project lifecycle”, said Yves Paletta, Chief Executive Officer.

To accelerate our turnkey asset retirement solution and better support our customers, on February 1, 2021, ClearStream re-branded its environmental services offering as Flint Environmental Services. The combination of our Environmental Specialists and Project Managers together with Flint’s personnel operating through its extensive network of facilities in Western Canada, will add value to our integrated full-service offering.

“The recovery in the prices for both oil and natural gas that commenced in the second half of 2020 has continued into 2021, with the price of West Texas Intermediate light oil recently trading above US$60/barrel. With the roll-out of vaccination campaigns underway around the world and the recovery in world oil prices, we expect that our customers who are involved in the energy sector will begin to address their maintenance and construction projects that have been deferred over the last 12 months,” added Mr. Paletta.

