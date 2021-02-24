Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call on March 11th

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com . Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8896670 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.